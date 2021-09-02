Well me personally I'd go for the C1 and use the money you save towards a good soundbar. The Sony would have better image processing but honestly unless you're watching them side by side, the C1 is more than enough.



The difference a good soundbar would make to your TV watching is way more than the difference in picture quality between the C1 and A80J.



Dipped into this thread for the first time, and there's amazing insight from some very knowledgable people. I'm wondering if it's time for me to invest in a better TV as I'll be moving out from my mates in the new year and I hear black friday usually features big deals.The advice on the C1 over the Sony made a lot of sense to me (which is rare with all the latest TV developments, which have passed me in the last five years I've been renting at flats with mates).I'm wondering if you have similar advice about a good value option that's an ideal mix for games (PS5) and films, but perhaps a bit smaller than the 48 inch C1 option I've seen (and definitely less expensive than £1,099?Last TV I bought about a decade ago was a 32 inch LCD and I'd alawys thought the size was right for me. But my housemates have an equally old 42 inch TV, that doesnt feel overly large or take up as much room as i expected, so maybe slightly large 48 inch wouldn't be a problem. I'm just moving around a lot and will always be renting so can't ever be sure about the space in future rooms.Any advice at all is appreciated on a kind of established good quality (inc for games) but good value value TV in the mould of the C1, but under 48 inch and definitely under £1,000. Including if I should be waiting til black friday deals to invest. Am I dreaming haha?