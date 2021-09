I'll check out the Philips but seem to be leaning towards the C1 after watching a few YouTube reviews! I'm going to put the TV on a media wall so there probably won't be a great deal of space around the sides in order to maximize the ambilight feature.. I could get a light behind it which I've seen some people do? Yeah, I'll hold off until Black Friday and hope the 65" which is currently priced at roughly £2k drops! For volume/sound would you say it's essential to get a soundbar and if yes, any recommendations for the C1 if I get it?



I doubt there are any left now but last years LG cx is essentially the same thing and would be far cheaper. The 65 c1 should go down by a few hundred for Black Friday. The biggest price drop is after the new model comes out.With regards to the soundbar if it was between a 55 and soundbar or a 65, Iíd go for the 65. to be honest I donít feel a soundbar is needed and would recommend going with out and get one at a later date if you think itís lacking. Iíve got the 2018 version and Iím pretty sure the speakers are the same. It has the best sound of any tv Iíve had. The Sony is known to have slightly better sound but both are above average.I would love surround sound but not sure the positioning of everything would work in my sitting room. Would probably be very messy.