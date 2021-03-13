Its a shame people still believe the screen burn in. It was a thing in early plasmas and early oleds but it really isnt a thing anymore for oleds other than extreme circumstances. The tech has been improved so much over the years in the same way it was with plasmas. Before oled I would only recommend plasma and the parents still have one of the Panasonic 50 inch, cant remember which one now but it still looks great other than the lack of brightness. Never was in for the Kuros as I couldnt afford them at the time but heard they were amazing.



For me oled is a better version of plasma. It has the natural look once the picture setting is right and the blacks are true black. I have one from 2018 and I still think its amazing. No screen burn in whatsoever.