It’s a shame people still believe the screen burn in. It was a thing in early plasmas and early oleds but it really isn’t a thing anymore for oleds other than extreme circumstances. The tech has been improved so much over the years in the same way it was with plasmas. Before oled I would only recommend plasma and the parents still have one of the Panasonic 50 inch, can’t remember which one now but it still looks great other than the lack of brightness. Never was in for the Kuro’s as I couldn’t afford them at the time but heard they were amazing.



For me oled is a better version of plasma. It has the natural look once the picture setting is right and the blacks are true black. I have one from 2018 and I still think it’s amazing. No screen burn in whatsoever.