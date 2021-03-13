hi guys I know this is the tv buying section so advice would be welcome on a new tv as well. I have a Alba old style tv (brick version from Argos that seems to have given up the ghost. The two issues I am seeing
1. The tv comes on OK and then by itself switches off after a minute or so and now
2. Goes to red standby mode and will not come on at all. Once I try to press a channel number so that the tv starts up the red light goes off but the tv wil not start up and remains in a state of standby.
Any ideas I tried switching on and off and the wall
When my previous LG tv made in 2009 give up the ghost. It started turning the volume up and down, I tried factory resetting and after reading AV forums and some videos on YouTube, I later found that the panel inside was knackered.
I would say your first port of call should be to try and factory reset it possible. Try unplugging the TV for a while and see if you have any joy with that. I presume you've tried changing the batteries in the remote etc. If no joy, I'd try typing the model number into Google or YouTube etc as you won't have been the first person with the make & model to have the problem.