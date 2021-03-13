« previous next »
March 13, 2021, 05:03:41 pm
Never had any home cinema sound stuff with my TV....

Got a Sonos play base and watched my first film on it today.....

Incredible difference.....the range, breadth and depth of sound is incredible
Re: Television buying
March 13, 2021, 07:24:37 pm
Ive had a Playbase since last year, its very impressive.
Re: Television buying
March 14, 2021, 08:48:28 pm
Wanting to cancel sky. We've got a nice Samsung TV. We've got Netflix and Amazon. I want Freeview at least but with the ability to record. . What's the best set up to be able to do this?

What are the Amazon firesticks like?
Re: Television buying
March 25, 2021, 07:40:02 pm
rakey_lfc:
Wanting to cancel sky. We've got a nice Samsung TV. We've got Netflix and Amazon. I want Freeview at least but with the ability to record. . What's the best set up to be able to do this?

What are the Amazon firesticks like?


You get to keep your Skybox.
Re: Television buying
March 28, 2021, 02:42:55 pm
hi guys I know this is the tv buying section so advice would be welcome on a new tv as well. I have a Alba old style tv (brick version from Argos that seems to have given up the ghost. The two issues I am seeing. Model number Alba CTV4859

1. The tv comes on OK and then by itself switches off after a minute  or so and now and
2. Goes to red standby mode and will not come on at all. Once I try to press a channel number so that the tv starts up the red light goes off but the tv wil not start up and remains in a state of standby.

Any ideas I tried switching on and off and the wall
Re: Television buying
March 28, 2021, 03:07:06 pm
Bonjela?
Re: Television buying
March 28, 2021, 03:14:59 pm
TepidT2O:
Bonjela?

how will cold sore cream help mate. I think your joking in this case
Re: Television buying
March 28, 2021, 03:28:12 pm
scouseman:
how will cold sore cream help mate. I think your joking in this case
:lmao
Re: Television buying
March 28, 2021, 04:59:11 pm
scouseman:
hi guys I know this is the tv buying section so advice would be welcome on a new tv as well. I have a Alba old style tv (brick version from Argos that seems to have given up the ghost. The two issues I am seeing

1. The tv comes on OK and then by itself switches off after a minute  or so and now
2. Goes to red standby mode and will not come on at all. Once I try to press a channel number so that the tv starts up the red light goes off but the tv wil not start up and remains in a state of standby.

Any ideas I tried switching on and off and the wall

When my previous LG tv made in 2009 give up the ghost. It started turning the volume up and down, I tried factory resetting and after reading AV forums and some videos on YouTube, I later found that the panel inside was knackered.

I would say your first port of call should be to try and factory reset it possible. Try unplugging the TV for a while and see if you have any joy with that. I presume you've tried changing the batteries in the remote etc. If no joy, I'd try typing the model number into Google or YouTube etc as you won't have been the first person with the make & model to have the problem.
Re: Television buying
Yesterday at 10:42:44 pm
TepidT2O:
Bonjela?

:D

Picking up a 49" LG NANO86 this Friday. I can't recall seeing 4k footage so it'll be good to see it looks. I was going to grab the OLED CX but I'd never settle worrying about screen burn.
Re: Television buying
Today at 02:19:28 am
Its a shame people still believe the screen burn in. It was a thing in early plasmas and early oleds but it really isnt a thing anymore for oleds other than extreme circumstances. The tech has been improved so much over the years in the same way it was with plasmas. Before oled I would only recommend plasma and the parents still have one of the Panasonic 50 inch, cant remember which one now but it still looks great other than the lack of brightness. Never was in for the Kuros as I couldnt afford them at the time but heard they were amazing.

For me oled is a better version of plasma. It has the natural look once the picture setting is right and the blacks are true black. I have one from 2018 and I still think its amazing. No screen burn in whatsoever.
