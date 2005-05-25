« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129]   Go Down

Author Topic: Television buying  (Read 259021 times)

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,014
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5120 on: October 1, 2020, 12:43:54 AM »
It must be said that this is the worst time of the year to buy a tv. Black Friday in the last few years has seen some great deals and then after that you are looking at February/March where you will save a good percentage on this years model. Think I saved nearly 50% buying a 2018 oled in 2019 When the new model came out.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,075
  • ....mmm
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5121 on: October 1, 2020, 07:14:32 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 30, 2020, 11:45:17 PM
That's 100Hz not 120,granted they're maybe not as expensive as I said but the ones I found were & the ones that were in his proce range weren't,I'd look harder if I were buying for myself though.

The 100Hz label is a leftover from the PAL / NTSC days and the TV standard here. LG don't actually make a 100Hz panel, it's a 120Hz.

The same applies to TVs advertised as 50Hz, it's a bit frustrating.
Logged
:D

Offline Red Raw Burp!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,805
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5122 on: October 1, 2020, 09:39:08 AM »
Quote from: Crimson on September 17, 2020, 10:24:38 PM
...
Regarding the apps, most/all newer Smart TVs support all the "big" apps, however I think several of the UK-ones are not available for LG TVs. At least thats the case for my TV, but someone please correct me if it's not a general thing.
I recently replaced a Samsung TV with an LG and can confirm that the LG does not currently support UK tv catch up services other than BBC iPlayer. I do prefer the LG OS to the Samsung, I find the menus are better organised and retuning/setting favourite channels is easier.

Apps on the new LG are not great, YouTube is fine but most of the rest, from what I can see, are garbage. I have also experienced audio sync problems with both iPlayer and Plex content. 

Having said the the apps for catch up TV on the Samsung were so poor as to be unusable so I bought a Roku.  The Roku is a good few years old now but remains awesome, it provides all the catch up services as well as access to my Plex media server (also great).  The Roku is also snappier through the menus, apps are always up to date and there has never been any issue with audio sync.

In my experience *all* TV apps are, or soon become, shite because there is limited resource or commitment from manufacturuers to maintain them.  As a result I would not select a TV on the basis of the apps it provides.  As someone who watches catchup more than live, the £30-40 spent on a Roku has been a small price for years of frustration-free viewing.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,763
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5123 on: October 1, 2020, 02:24:29 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 17, 2020, 10:32:38 PM
Samsung UE55TU7100 55 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV with Apple TV app £499 with a 6yr guarantee

https://www.richersounds.com/tv-projectors/samsung-ue55tu7100.html


Same price at Argos with 1yr and J.Lewis with 5yr but I'd always go for Richer.

It has everything you need.

I'm in the market for one myself now and this looks tasty.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,606
  • YNWA
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5124 on: October 1, 2020, 04:08:29 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  1, 2020, 02:24:29 PM
I'm in the market for one myself now and this looks tasty.

50% cash back on selected soundbars too which is a great deal.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,625
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5125 on: October 5, 2020, 07:53:57 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 17, 2020, 10:32:38 PM
Samsung UE55TU7100 55 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV with Apple TV app £499 with a 6yr guarantee

https://www.richersounds.com/tv-projectors/samsung-ue55tu7100.html


Same price at Argos with 1yr and J.Lewis with 5yr but I'd always go for Richer.

It has everything you need.

I got the 50 inch for 430 from John Lewis last week. Excellent quality but we've lost twice since I got it!
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,838
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5126 on: October 5, 2020, 08:14:28 PM »
Take it back its clearly faulty
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5127 on: October 6, 2020, 12:10:25 AM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on October  5, 2020, 07:53:57 PM
I got the 50 inch for 430 from John Lewis last week. Excellent quality but we've lost twice since I got it!

Does it have 2.1 HDMI ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,411
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5128 on: October 6, 2020, 09:40:42 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October  6, 2020, 12:10:25 AM
Does it have 2.1 HDMI ?

Interested in the answer to this too as I've still not bought my new TV.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,838
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5129 on: October 7, 2020, 03:39:35 PM »
Ive been reading up around 2.1 connections and it may be the case that its a 2.0 port with some 2.1 capabilities such as ALLM (Auto low latency mode) and VRR (Variable refresh rate). As far as I can see the only Samsungs with a 2.1 port are its high end range, but some sites have reported this ability to give some of the 2.0 ports, 2.1 capabilities.
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5130 on: October 7, 2020, 05:49:33 PM »
Is 2.1 actually that big of a deal... really? Especially if youre not a gamer? And even then, is it going to change your experience that much?

As for 8k resolution, is that just a fad? Unless youve got an enormous TV?

Genuinely interested to know peoples thoughts.
« Last Edit: October 7, 2020, 05:54:38 PM by Samio »
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,838
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5131 on: October 7, 2020, 05:55:30 PM »
Quote from: Samio on October  7, 2020, 05:49:33 PM
Is 2.1 actually that big of a deal... really?
At the moment probably not. And it seems to me its more focused on what it will do for those with PS5 and the new XBox in the long run. And as previously pointed out in terms of actual picture quality no, but it should improve motion and juddering that type of stuff on tvs capable of the 120hz at 4K

There are probably others who can explain it better than me but unless youre super sharp of eyesight and into absolutely getting best out of your tv probably not
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5132 on: October 7, 2020, 06:02:13 PM »
Quote from: duvva on October  7, 2020, 03:39:35 PM
Ive been reading up around 2.1 connections and it may be the case that its a 2.0 port with some 2.1 capabilities such as ALLM (Auto low latency mode) and VRR (Variable refresh rate). As far as I can see the only Samsungs with a 2.1 port are its high end range, but some sites have reported this ability to give some of the 2.0 ports, 2.1 capabilities.


It's definitely listed as having 2.1 at John Lewis.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,838
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5133 on: October 7, 2020, 06:09:31 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October  7, 2020, 06:02:13 PM

It's definitely listed as having 2.1 at John Lewis.
I just wonder if theyve got it wrong or listed it that way because it has some of those capabilities, I cant find anything anywhere else that would suggest it has actual 2.1 ports, but be great if Luis is able to confirm
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5134 on: October 7, 2020, 06:17:10 PM »
Quote from: duvva on October  7, 2020, 06:09:31 PM
I just wonder if theyve got it wrong or listed it that way because it has some of those capabilities, I cant find anything anywhere else that would suggest it has actual 2.1 ports, but be great if Luis is able to confirm


I'm wondering the same as there the only ones who do.  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,838
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5135 on: October 8, 2020, 12:15:47 AM »
A useful article on hdmi 2.1 for those interested in what tvs have it and which dont, plus also those which have some of the 2.1 features without the full 2.1 ports. It appears some are advertising their models as 2.1 even though they arent fully.

https://www.flatpanelshd.com/news.php?subaction=showfull&id=1601535638
« Last Edit: October 8, 2020, 12:29:29 AM by duvva »
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,454
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5136 on: October 8, 2020, 10:34:04 AM »
You don't NEED a HDMI 2.1 capable TV right now at all.

But if you were planning to upgrade your TV anyway and you find one within your budget, you might as well pick it up as it'll be future-proof for a good few years.

If you already have a 4K TV that outputs at 50/60 Hz, you certainly don't need to buy a new one just for that 120 Hz feature
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5137 on: October 11, 2020, 06:55:01 PM »
Finally ordered my new telly.

Sony XH95 65.

£1499 list price at JL.

Got 5% off through work, plus a free £199 sound bar/sub (which Ill sell to reduce the cost) and £100 back in vouchers. Reckon itll work out about £1200ish outlay in the end.

Happy with that! Buzzing for the derby on Saturday ..!
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,606
  • YNWA
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5138 on: October 11, 2020, 09:24:40 PM »
Thats a great deal. Tempted by one myself.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,014
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5139 on: October 13, 2020, 07:12:40 PM »
Thats a good tv Samio, enjoy.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 11, 2020, 09:24:40 PM
Thats a great deal. Tempted by one myself.
I would really recommend waiting till at least Black Friday.
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5140 on: October 14, 2020, 07:22:40 AM »
Almost waited for Black Friday myself but Ive been weighing a TV up for too long now. Got itchy feet with the JL deal.

Already sold the sound bar for £150 too, fortunately. Would have taken £100! So its worked out at £1175 in my eyes.

If that TV drops below a grand for Black Friday then fair play but I cant see it.

My prediction is £1300, £1200 lowest but what do I know. Probably just telling myself that to make myself feel better  ;D

*Just checked JL again and the free sound bar isnt included anymore. So yeah, I would wait now  :wave
« Last Edit: October 14, 2020, 07:26:17 AM by Samio »
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5141 on: October 18, 2020, 11:01:22 AM »
Had the TV since the start of the week and Im in love with it.

Football looks spectacular on it. Id definitely recommend.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,763
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5142 on: October 23, 2020, 11:09:53 AM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on October  5, 2020, 07:53:57 PM
I got the 50 inch for 430 from John Lewis last week. Excellent quality but we've lost twice since I got it!

Bought this for my new house. Can't wait to get it up on the wall and watch the footy.
Logged

Offline ChrisOH

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5143 on: November 2, 2020, 12:23:17 PM »
I'm thinking of buying the Samsung ue55tu8500 as previously mentioned in this thread. (https://www.richersounds.com/samsung-ue55tu8500.html?refSrc=68787&nosto=productpage-nosto-5)

Obviously TV watching is going to be on the increase with lockdown and this should future proof me for a while without paying a fortune. (I'm not really bothered about 120Hz as next-gen consoles - if I end up getting one - seem to be struggling with 60 fps/4k at present, never mind 120 fps/4K).

Only questions are:

- Do we think this TV will come down from £600 in Black Friday? If comes down by say... £100, I think I'd rather spend that extra £100 with better TV watching between now and then (got The Expanse lined up which seems to make use of 4K)
- I've noticed the 50 inch version of this tele is £100 cheaper (£499). Seems a lot for a seemingly marginal gain - or is it? Anyone have any experience of the difference between 50 and 55 inch? I tried viewing the difference in the shop but it's hard to gauge with how they're all up on the wall next to each other.
Logged
Ye wha la.

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,525
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5144 on: November 6, 2020, 02:57:32 AM »
I have a 48" LG, and notice a big difference compared to my 55" Samsung.  I didn't really find the jump to the 55" to seem massive, until I go back to the 48" and think that its a small telly now.

I also have a 65" Hisense that seems like a huge increase in viewing space but its wall mounted with no cables showing, and fits the room - or does now.

You need to be aware that the change from 50 to 55 inch is a diagonal increase so the actual footprint is larger than just 5" bigger..

On a side note, I really dont like my 65" Hisense now. Nothing wrong with it really, but whenever I look at I just find it very "industrial" now compared to the OLEDs or even the QLEDs.

The Samsung is my favourite out the 3 for everything. Better picture, sound, bluetooth, ability to add drives, pop straight from my S10 to screen.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:02:12 PM by blert596 »
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,218
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5145 on: Yesterday at 08:14:14 PM »
Ive got a Sony TV

When I watch films, I can hardly hear the speech and then when loud sounds come it fucking deafens me.

Nothing in the TV settings helps.

What can I do to sort this.  Some kind of sound bar??
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,454
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5146 on: Today at 04:27:07 AM »
Depends on the sound bar. If you're specifically after making dialogue more clearer and don't care about the fancy dolby atmos stuff, it'll be cheaper at least. Just make sure you read the reviews for voice clarity. And most of the mid-range ones come with a voice mode anyway.

Is it an older Sony TV though? Because the sound issues I've read about for the new ones are to do more with loudness than voice clarity
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,693
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5147 on: Today at 06:04:37 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:14:14 PM
Ive got a Sony TV

When I watch films, I can hardly hear the speech and then when loud sounds come it fucking deafens me.

Nothing in the TV settings helps.

What can I do to sort this.  Some kind of sound bar??
I've got an LG with OK sound, but the difference a sound bar makes is incredible. Especially in terms of speech.

I got one of these https://www.whathifi.com/q-acoustics/m2/review (no longer available it seems) for less than £200 a few years ago. Best money I've spent.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129]   Go Up
« previous next »
 