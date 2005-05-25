I have a 48" LG, and notice a big difference compared to my 55" Samsung. I didn't really find the jump to the 55" to seem massive, until I go back to the 48" and think that its a small telly now.
I also have a 65" Hisense that seems like a huge increase in viewing space but its wall mounted with no cables showing, and fits the room - or does now.
You need to be aware that the change from 50 to 55 inch is a diagonal increase so the actual footprint is larger than just 5" bigger..
On a side note, I really dont like my 65" Hisense now. Nothing wrong with it really, but whenever I look at I just find it very "industrial" now compared to the OLEDs or even the QLEDs.
The Samsung is my favourite out the 3 for everything. Better picture, sound, bluetooth, ability to add drives, pop straight from my S10 to screen.