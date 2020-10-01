...

Regarding the apps, most/all newer Smart TVs support all the "big" apps, however I think several of the UK-ones are not available for LG TVs. At least thats the case for my TV, but someone please correct me if it's not a general thing.



I recently replaced a Samsung TV with an LG and can confirm that the LG does not currently support UK tv catch up services other than BBC iPlayer. I do prefer the LG OS to the Samsung, I find the menus are better organised and retuning/setting favourite channels is easier.Apps on the new LG are not great, YouTube is fine but most of the rest, from what I can see, are garbage. I have also experienced audio sync problems with both iPlayer and Plex content.Having said the the apps for catch up TV on the Samsung were so poor as to be unusable so I bought a Roku. The Roku is a good few years old now but remains awesome, it provides all the catch up services as well as access to my Plex media server (also great). The Roku is also snappier through the menus, apps are always up to date and there has never been any issue with audio sync.In my experience *all* TV apps are, or soon become, shite because there is limited resource or commitment from manufacturuers to maintain them. As a result I would not select a TV on the basis of the apps it provides. As someone who watches catchup more than live, the £30-40 spent on a Roku has been a small price for years of frustration-free viewing.