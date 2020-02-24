My (3 weeks over) 2 year old Samsung has developed a blue/purple tinge along the top edge towards the right corner. It's only noticeable when the screen is very white (like I can see it now whilst on RAWK), but from Google searches people with the same issue say it gets worse gradually.



It was bought from Currys and pretty sure it only had 1 year of warranty. Google also suggests that repair fees are not worthwhile and I'd be better off putting the money towards a whole new set. Anybody have any experience of this?



It's only a 43" set, and I can probably fit up to a 49" in the space so having to buy new isn't the most terrible thing ever, but I don't want to buy something prone to this problem.