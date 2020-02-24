« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 121 122 123 124 125 [126]   Go Down

Author Topic: Television buying  (Read 250261 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,023
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5000 on: February 24, 2020, 01:16:55 AM »
Quote from: PaulF on February 23, 2020, 08:57:56 PM
Jeez , I feel old.
I'm still missing Maplin.

Bloody whippersnappers!

Bring back Tandy :)
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,122
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5001 on: February 24, 2020, 01:31:47 PM »
My Da has mentioned a few times about when he got married in 1979 and their 1st telly was rented from Redifusion and there were 3 chanels, BBC1, BBC2 and Tyne Tees (ITV).  It was a black and white set and the license was £10.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 PM
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,315
  • Never Forget
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5002 on: February 24, 2020, 02:06:53 PM »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on February 24, 2020, 01:31:47 PM
My Da has mentioned a few times about when he got married in 1979 and their 1st telly was rented from Redifusion and there were 3 chanels, BBC1, BBC2 and Tyne Tees (ITV).  It was a black and white set and the license was £10.

My Dad remembers watching the World Cup in 66 on Well Brow in Walton. Hardly anyone had a TV so they all ended up at one persons house watching the final.

Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,525
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5003 on: February 24, 2020, 02:09:06 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on February 23, 2020, 08:57:56 PM
Jeez , I feel old.
I'm still missing Maplin.

Absolute pain in the arse Maplin closing. Especially when you needed a random cable or switch for something

Clas Ohlson were good for a while but they have gone from the high street.
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,122
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5004 on: February 24, 2020, 03:34:01 PM »
Quote from: AndyInVA on February 24, 2020, 02:06:53 PM
My Dad remembers watching the World Cup in 66 on Well Brow in Walton. Hardly anyone had a TV so they all ended up at one persons house watching the final.


As my Da keeps reminding me, these days we don't know we're born.

Before our time some people didn't even have a pot to piss in    :(
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 PM
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,254
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5005 on: February 24, 2020, 03:40:15 PM »
I remember Rumbelows' shutting down sale  :-X
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,122
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5006 on: February 24, 2020, 07:34:06 PM »
I can remember Comet, it was only a few year ago as well.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 PM
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5007 on: February 24, 2020, 10:15:06 PM »
I remember (late 60s) my old man had us all sat round the telly waiting for the first colour tv broadcast to come on. Unfortunately he didn't realise you needed to buy a colour tv. 
Logged

Offline carl123uk

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 997
  • @CarlLFC5
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5008 on: March 5, 2020, 09:21:16 PM »
Got a budget of £550 for a 65" TV. I have literally no idea what I am looking at. Seen the below and wondered if it was any good or what to even look for.

Any help would be great

https://www.currys.co.uk/gbuk/tv-and-home-entertainment/televisions/televisions/philips-65pus6554-12-65-smart-4k-ultra-hd-hdr-led-tv-10195854-pdt.html
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5009 on: March 5, 2020, 11:26:30 PM »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,530
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5010 on: March 5, 2020, 11:52:30 PM »
Quote from: carl123uk on March  5, 2020, 09:21:16 PM
Got a budget of £550 for a 65" TV. I have literally no idea what I am looking at. Seen the below and wondered if it was any good or what to even look for.

Any help would be great

https://www.currys.co.uk/gbuk/tv-and-home-entertainment/televisions/televisions/philips-65pus6554-12-65-smart-4k-ultra-hd-hdr-led-tv-10195854-pdt.html

The Philips looks fine for a 65 at that price, not that Im an expert, but dont always hear positive things about Currys customer service.
Might be worth speaking to someone in Richer Sounds if you have a local one. Theyre usually pretty good with advice. They also do price match and they have an LG65Um7400 at £649 but Amazon have it at £549. Be worth seeing if theyd match that as they have a 6 year warranty at Richer Sounds and LG TVs are usually pretty good.
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,374
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5011 on: June 7, 2020, 01:42:34 PM »
Any good deals at the moment or when is best?
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5012 on: June 7, 2020, 05:26:10 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  7, 2020, 01:42:34 PM
Any good deals at the moment or when is best?

Depends what specs you're after and how much you have to throw at it,you can get a 49" 4k for less than £300 now but they're obviously not top of the tree.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,374
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5013 on: June 7, 2020, 06:09:55 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  7, 2020, 05:26:10 PM
Depends what specs you're after and how much you have to throw at it,you can get a 49" 4k for less than £300 now but they're obviously not top of the tree.
Between £700 to £1200 max. It's main television I want to replace.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5014 on: June 7, 2020, 06:29:47 PM »
Keep an eye on uk hotdeals and get looking on richer sounds,Currys and Jonny Lewis,not seen any great deals atm but Currys always have money off codes & maybe think about joining one of those cashback sites because you could get a good chick back through one of those.

This looks like value for money

https://www.johnlewis.com/panasonic-tx-58gx800b-2019-led-hdr-4k-ultra-hd-smart-tv-58-inch-with-freeview-play-graphite-black/p4081459?s_afcid=af_47868&tmad=c&awc=1203_1591550747_f8b9c680fddfa83cbab3c384c64bf03c&tmcampid=48

https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/panasonic-tx-58gx800b

And you can get 10% off on Amazon for a 2020 Bravia

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B0842PJBZQ (65".... )

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sony-BRAVIA-KD49XH81-49-inch-Dynamic/dp/B0842PBZK3/ (49")

Or if you get one of those Bravia tvs from Very as a new customer you get 20% off but I'm not sure if you can stack that on top of the 10% you get anyway,be nice if you can.

https://www.very.co.uk/sony-bravia-kd65xh81-65nbspinch-4k-hdr-ultra-hd-android-smart-tv-with-voice-remote-black/1600462679.prd

https://www.very.co.uk/first-order-discount.page

« Last Edit: June 7, 2020, 06:38:25 PM by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,374
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5015 on: June 8, 2020, 11:25:25 AM »
Cheers will have a look.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5016 on: June 8, 2020, 04:20:09 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  8, 2020, 11:25:25 AM
Cheers will have a look.

I usually buy mine from John Lewis because of the 5yr guarantee but I think Richer Sounds one is 6yrs.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,374
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5017 on: June 8, 2020, 04:34:12 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  8, 2020, 04:20:09 PM
I usually buy mine from John Lewis because of the 5yr guarantee but I think Richer Sounds one is 6yrs.
Yeah that's where I get mine and is my preference. The Panasonic TV has "bad" sound reviews?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,262
  • YNWA
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5018 on: June 8, 2020, 04:36:03 PM »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  8, 2020, 04:34:12 PM
Yeah that's where I get mine and is my preference. The Panasonic TV has "bad" sound reviews?

If youre spending a decent amount of money on a TV then look at upgrading the speaker set up anyway, even a semi decent sound bar will often massively improve the standard sound from a decent tv.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Admiral Ackbar
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,902
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5019 on: June 11, 2020, 11:13:05 PM »
I've got a Philips Ambilight on its way on Tuesday. Anyone got one of these and reckon much to it? I imagine it doesnt do much in a well lit room...
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,262
  • YNWA
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5020 on: June 11, 2020, 11:22:57 PM »
Quote from: Jake on June 11, 2020, 11:13:05 PM
I've got a Philips Ambilight on its way on Tuesday. Anyone got one of these and reckon much to it? I imagine it doesnt do much in a well lit room...

Ive always thought they look a bit annoying, but then I love a really dark room when Im watching anything decent. Heard people rave about them though.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,525
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5021 on: June 16, 2020, 11:42:13 AM »
Anyone with any experience of TV wall mounting?

Thinking about wall mounting my 55 inch Samsung. But hiding wires is something I need to think about. Its a brick wall so unless I go at the wall with a grinder it'll be wire coving to hide them.

Other option would be to get someone in to make a plasterboard alcove to mount the TV to and put the wires into the alcove to hide them.

Any opinions/recommendations?
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5022 on: June 16, 2020, 12:13:34 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on June 16, 2020, 11:42:13 AM
Anyone with any experience of TV wall mounting?

Thinking about wall mounting my 55 inch Samsung. But hiding wires is something I need to think about. Its a brick wall so unless I go at the wall with a grinder it'll be wire coving to hide them.

Other option would be to get someone in to make a plasterboard alcove to mount the TV to and put the wires into the alcove to hide them.

Any opinions/recommendations?
We used a defunct chimney.  The tv is on the chimney breast but there's no fire as we'd already removed an old gas fire and didn't want a real one.

We had new wiring and sockets installed for all the plugs (I think there's 6) then drilled a hole about 6cms across behind the tv and another below the sockets.

We had a unit underneath for all the accessories.  Sky box, amp, playstation etc.

I hate wires and cables everywhere.

Just to add, it's not that difficult to channel out brickwork for new wiring, I did the whole house ready for the spark to do first fixings then I plastered over once he'd finished.

You'd need to encase them in a plastic water pipe or similar so the wires can be easily removed if you ever move the tv but it's not that big a job.
« Last Edit: June 16, 2020, 12:19:22 PM by reddebs »
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,262
  • YNWA
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5023 on: June 16, 2020, 12:31:58 PM »
Yeah channeling out brick isn't too hard to be honest.
Logged

Offline campioni

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,364
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5024 on: June 16, 2020, 01:42:40 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 16, 2020, 12:31:58 PM
Yeah channeling out brick isn't too hard to be honest.

It isn't that difficult but if you're using a grinder make sure you cover absolutely everything in the room as the dust gets everywhere.

Unless you're very confident at plastering I would recommend using a local plasterer. I got one to do ours for £60 and he did a great job.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,875
  • ....mmm
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5025 on: June 18, 2020, 06:56:11 AM »
Thinking about getting this:
https://www.richersounds.com/tv-projectors/all-tvs/philips-75pus6754.html

About £100 over budget but I want 75 inches and the cheaper options don't seem so good.
Logged
:D

Online red_lfc_costello

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,359
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5026 on: June 23, 2020, 01:19:31 PM »
I bought home a projector home from work to do a 'movie night' with our daughter and it worked well so we've been thinking of getting rid of our TV in the front room and getting a projector. I'm not at home at the moment so not sure what spec's the one I borrowed was, but have been looking at the Nebula series and a few others.

Does anyone us a projector as their TV? What do you use and what do you recommend? We would be connecting it up to a sky Q box, we have Netflix & Disney + etc but that's all accessible through Sky.
Logged
Quote from: blurred on January 12, 2011, 11:20:00 AM
You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,262
  • YNWA
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5027 on: June 23, 2020, 01:30:22 PM »
Quote from: red_lfc_costello on June 23, 2020, 01:19:31 PM
I bought home a projector home from work to do a 'movie night' with our daughter and it worked well so we've been thinking of getting rid of our TV in the front room and getting a projector. I'm not at home at the moment so not sure what spec's the one I borrowed was, but have been looking at the Nebula series and a few others.

Does anyone us a projector as their TV? What do you use and what do you recommend? We would be connecting it up to a sky Q box, we have Netflix & Disney + etc but that's all accessible through Sky.

Do you watch a lot of TV or is it mostly movies, football, etc?

I've always found projectors a bit shit if the room isn't quite dark, which makes them pretty crap during the day unless you close a load of curtains or have windowless room.
Logged

Online red_lfc_costello

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,359
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5028 on: June 23, 2020, 01:35:22 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 23, 2020, 01:30:22 PM
Do you watch a lot of TV or is it mostly movies, football, etc?

I've always found projectors a bit shit if the room isn't quite dark, which makes them pretty crap during the day unless you close a load of curtains or have windowless room.

Would mainly be footie, golf, movies etc. We have another TV in the extension where we watch most day to day stuff /  the little one watches TV. Mainly sit down in the living room at the end of the day to put a film or series on. We have shutters so not 100% blacked out but the wall we are projecting on at the moment is at opposite end of the room and has worked quite well during the day.
Logged
Quote from: blurred on January 12, 2011, 11:20:00 AM
You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5029 on: July 2, 2020, 02:02:37 PM »

Thinking about getting a 75" TV when we do up the living room .

Like the post above , was thinking about cutting out chasers to conceal the cables etc .

I've also been pondering on just getting a nice TV unit and just sitting the TV on there instead .That'll do away with trying to hode the cables etc , but would that size TV at a lower level work ? I'd inmagine viewing angle wise it should should seem fine , but just not sure how it'd look . Any thoughts ?
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,262
  • YNWA
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5030 on: July 2, 2020, 02:16:50 PM »
Depends on the size of your room. I prefer my TV's lower down as think it's more comfortable viewing. I've had my 60" on a stand in a relatively narrow apartment lounge before now and it's been fine, so if your room is big enough then 75" on a stand shouldn't be an issue.
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5031 on: July 2, 2020, 02:27:12 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July  2, 2020, 02:16:50 PM
Depends on the size of your room. I prefer my TV's lower down as think it's more comfortable viewing. I've had my 60" on a stand in a relatively narrow apartment lounge before now and it's been fine, so if your room is big enough then 75" on a stand shouldn't be an issue.

Cheers !

Room is about 15 foot wide so I'd imagine that would work out OK then . I'll probably give that a go , and if it doesn't suit I can always reposition it ( and redecorate again !).
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,082
  • Klopptimist
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5032 on: July 2, 2020, 02:56:18 PM »
My (3 weeks over) 2 year old Samsung has developed a blue/purple tinge along the top edge towards the right corner. It's only noticeable when the screen is very white (like I can see it now whilst on RAWK), but from Google searches people with the same issue say it gets worse gradually.

It was bought from Currys and pretty sure it only had 1 year of warranty. Google also suggests that repair fees are not worthwhile and I'd be better off putting the money towards a whole new set. Anybody have any experience of this?

It's only a 43" set, and I can probably fit up to a 49" in the space so having to buy new isn't the most terrible thing ever, but I don't want to buy something prone to this problem.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5033 on: July 2, 2020, 03:08:48 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on July  2, 2020, 02:56:18 PM
My (3 weeks over) 2 year old Samsung has developed a blue/purple tinge along the top edge towards the right corner. It's only noticeable when the screen is very white (like I can see it now whilst on RAWK), but from Google searches people with the same issue say it gets worse gradually.

It was bought from Currys and pretty sure it only had 1 year of warranty. Google also suggests that repair fees are not worthwhile and I'd be better off putting the money towards a whole new set. Anybody have any experience of this?

It's only a 43" set, and I can probably fit up to a 49" in the space so having to buy new isn't the most terrible thing ever, but I don't want to buy something prone to this problem.

Get your Liverpool scarf and drape it across the top of your telly - problem sorted !Sorry , that's as good as I've got !

John Lewis do a 5 year guarantee on their TV's , while Richer sounds give a 6 year cover , so worth checking them out if you do buy new .
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline Claire.

  • The Don. Giving it up for Lents. Too bright for most RAWK users. Getting antsy.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,372
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5034 on: July 3, 2020, 05:19:15 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on July  2, 2020, 02:56:18 PM
My (3 weeks over) 2 year old Samsung has developed a blue/purple tinge along the top edge towards the right corner. It's only noticeable when the screen is very white (like I can see it now whilst on RAWK), but from Google searches people with the same issue say it gets worse gradually.

It was bought from Currys and pretty sure it only had 1 year of warranty. Google also suggests that repair fees are not worthwhile and I'd be better off putting the money towards a whole new set. Anybody have any experience of this?

It's only a 43" set, and I can probably fit up to a 49" in the space so having to buy new isn't the most terrible thing ever, but I don't want to buy something prone to this problem.

If youre in the UK then youre covered by consumer law of 6 years, 5 in Scotland, for faults and stuff so dont be had off by the daft one year thing.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,653
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5035 on: July 6, 2020, 07:29:58 AM »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on July  2, 2020, 02:02:37 PM
Thinking about getting a 75" TV when we do up the living room .

Like the post above , was thinking about cutting out chasers to conceal the cables etc .

I've also been pondering on just getting a nice TV unit and just sitting the TV on there instead .That'll do away with trying to hode the cables etc , but would that size TV at a lower level work ? I'd inmagine viewing angle wise it should should seem fine , but just not sure how it'd look . Any thoughts ?

I had the same issue with the wiring (I have way too many devices connected to my TV usually and hated looking at the wires) so I bought this one https://www.samsung.com/in/tvs/the-frame-ls03t/QA75LS03TAKXXL/

I don't really care about it looking like art :D The bigger selling point for me is that it comes with a connection hub that you plug in all your wires to, and just one thin wire goes up to your TV. The QLED screen has been excellent so far as well, had it since the start of the year. The sound is decent enough for me personally but if you want cinema quality sound, you can always add on a sound bar

I'm not too sure what your budget is though
« Last Edit: July 6, 2020, 07:33:15 AM by ScouserAtHeart »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5036 on: Today at 12:42:10 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on July  6, 2020, 07:29:58 AM
I had the same issue with the wiring (I have way too many devices connected to my TV usually and hated looking at the wires) so I bought this one https://www.samsung.com/in/tvs/the-frame-ls03t/QA75LS03TAKXXL/

I don't really care about it looking like art :D The bigger selling point for me is that it comes with a connection hub that you plug in all your wires to, and just one thin wire goes up to your TV. The QLED screen has been excellent so far as well, had it since the start of the year. The sound is decent enough for me personally but if you want cinema quality sound, you can always add on a sound bar

I'm not too sure what your budget is though

Looks very nice but over my budget at the moment unfortunately.

Cracking idea though from Samsung with the one connect box . Surprised no one else has come up with something similar , but would imagine a generic connection box will arrive on the market at some point .
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,262
  • YNWA
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5037 on: Today at 03:44:56 PM »
to be honest the idea of having a separate screen and box with all the gubbins in it isnt that new, remember my Mum getting a Pretty high end Pioneer plasma Quite a while ago now and that had the same (although had 2 wires going to the screen as had a separate one for the power). Def a good idea though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 121 122 123 124 125 [126]   Go Up
« previous next »
 