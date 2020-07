Thinking about getting a 75" TV when we do up the living room .



Like the post above , was thinking about cutting out chasers to conceal the cables etc .



I've also been pondering on just getting a nice TV unit and just sitting the TV on there instead .That'll do away with trying to hode the cables etc , but would that size TV at a lower level work ? I'd inmagine viewing angle wise it should should seem fine , but just not sure how it'd look . Any thoughts ?



I had the same issue with the wiring (I have way too many devices connected to my TV usually and hated looking at the wires) so I bought this one https://www.samsung.com/in/tvs/the-frame-ls03t/QA75LS03TAKXXL/ I don't really care about it looking like artThe bigger selling point for me is that it comes with a connection hub that you plug in all your wires to, and just one thin wire goes up to your TV. The QLED screen has been excellent so far as well, had it since the start of the year. The sound is decent enough for me personally but if you want cinema quality sound, you can always add on a sound barI'm not too sure what your budget is though