Anyone with any experience of TV wall mounting?



Thinking about wall mounting my 55 inch Samsung. But hiding wires is something I need to think about. Its a brick wall so unless I go at the wall with a grinder it'll be wire coving to hide them.



Other option would be to get someone in to make a plasterboard alcove to mount the TV to and put the wires into the alcove to hide them.



Any opinions/recommendations?



We used a defunct chimney. The tv is on the chimney breast but there's no fire as we'd already removed an old gas fire and didn't want a real one.We had new wiring and sockets installed for all the plugs (I think there's 6) then drilled a hole about 6cms across behind the tv and another below the sockets.We had a unit underneath for all the accessories. Sky box, amp, playstation etc.I hate wires and cables everywhere.Just to add, it's not that difficult to channel out brickwork for new wiring, I did the whole house ready for the spark to do first fixings then I plastered over once he'd finished.You'd need to encase them in a plastic water pipe or similar so the wires can be easily removed if you ever move the tv but it's not that big a job.