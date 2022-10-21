I appreciate the ambition to move in a different direction and provide something new. Bands need to do this to stay relevant and I find the criticism of people basically wanting a fresh Favourite Worst Nightmare (as if such a thing would be possible) to be unfair, because had they produced the same album 5 - 6 times theyd be reduced to a non-stop mid-tier venue touring band, not a global-festival headlining, massive band.
However, after two full listens Im underwhelmed. I was with the last album too. It has a few pleasant tracks but I cant say much beyond that. Im not necessarily looking for anthems, of which theres none, but certainly a couple more earworms of which Im not sure theres a single one. Ill be honest, after TBHAC this album feels unnecessary. I can see the craft, its brilliantly produced but this is probably the weakest the bands ever come out with. Some lovely orchestration but just not for me and its now 2013 since they came out with a great album.