Arctic Monkeys

alonsoisared

Re: Arctic Monkeys
October 21, 2022, 07:36:02 pm
Quote from: duvva on October 21, 2022, 06:37:30 pm
More Boyzone than the Beatles for me :)
  ;D
Nick110581

Re: Arctic Monkeys
October 21, 2022, 08:29:19 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 21, 2022, 06:23:44 pm
So far only made it through three songs which was hard.

Feels like a totally different sound to the one I fell in love with.

But isn't it better than bands expand and move on?

Surely that is part of being a fan exciting rather than churning out the same stuff.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Arctic Monkeys
October 22, 2022, 08:36:18 am
Not heard new stuff yet. What's the best song on this album as a starter?
Clint Eastwood

Re: Arctic Monkeys
October 22, 2022, 10:27:46 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 22, 2022, 08:36:18 am
Not heard new stuff yet. What's the best song on this album as a starter?
I think it's best to listen to the whole thing instead of cherry picking the songs out. The album in its entirety flows really well. But to answer your question I'd probably suggest Body Paint and Big Ideas as a starting point. I really like Perfect Sense and Hello You, too.

I've listened to the whole album maybe 3 times now and it is a grower. People expecting anthems will be disappointed, but it's very well made, there's lots of variety and the only song I actually dislike is Jet Skis on the Moat.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Arctic Monkeys
October 22, 2022, 10:58:53 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on October 22, 2022, 10:27:46 am
I think it's best to listen to the whole thing instead of cherry picking the songs out. The album in its entirety flows really well. But to answer your question I'd probably suggest Body Paint and Big Ideas as a starting point. I really like Perfect Sense and Hello You, too.

I've listened to the whole album maybe 3 times now and it is a grower. People expecting anthems will be disappointed, but it's very well made, there's lots of variety and the only song I actually dislike is Jet Skis on the Moat.
I honestly can't remember the last time I've listened to an album from start to finish.

Will check those out for sure ;D
alonsoisared

Re: Arctic Monkeys
October 22, 2022, 06:09:39 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on October 22, 2022, 10:27:46 am
I think it's best to listen to the whole thing instead of cherry picking the songs out. The album in its entirety flows really well. But to answer your question I'd probably suggest Body Paint and Big Ideas as a starting point. I really like Perfect Sense and Hello You, too.

I've listened to the whole album maybe 3 times now and it is a grower. People expecting anthems will be disappointed, but it's very well made, there's lots of variety and the only song I actually dislike is Jet Skis on the Moat.
Jet Skis on the Moat is probably my favourite ;D
reddebs

Re: Arctic Monkeys
October 22, 2022, 08:09:26 pm
I don't really like them but whatever it's called that they're playing on radio1 all the time is very Bowie like and I do like it ☺️
Drinks Sangria

Re: Arctic Monkeys
October 22, 2022, 10:57:49 pm
I appreciate the ambition to move in a different direction and provide something new. Bands need to do this to stay relevant and I find the criticism of people basically wanting a fresh Favourite Worst Nightmare (as if such a thing would be possible) to be unfair, because had they produced the same album 5 - 6 times theyd be reduced to a non-stop mid-tier venue touring band, not a global-festival headlining, massive band.

However, after two full listens Im underwhelmed. I was with the last album too. It has a few pleasant tracks but I cant say much beyond that. Im not necessarily looking for anthems, of which theres none, but certainly a couple more earworms of which Im not sure theres a single one. Ill be honest, after  TBHAC this album feels unnecessary. I can see the craft, its brilliantly produced but this is probably the weakest the bands ever come out with. Some lovely orchestration but just not for me and its now 2013 since they came out with a great album.
ljycb

Re: Arctic Monkeys
October 23, 2022, 01:59:37 am
Ive listened to it a couple of times yesterday and had it on tonight as well - enjoying it immensely for the most part. The three tracks Im currently not sold on would be the title track, Mr Schwartz and Perfect Sense, but itll no doubt come in time.

Some of the instrumentation on this album is as ethereal as Ive ever heard from this group. The string sections are all used perfectly and to hear a band which made its name as such a rambunctious and loud outfit now playing with such restraint is seriously impressive in my opinion.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arctic Monkeys
October 23, 2022, 06:25:17 pm
Playing a load of these on R6 now
Clint Eastwood

Re: Arctic Monkeys
October 24, 2022, 09:38:00 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October 22, 2022, 10:57:49 pm
I appreciate the ambition to move in a different direction and provide something new. Bands need to do this to stay relevant and I find the criticism of people basically wanting a fresh Favourite Worst Nightmare (as if such a thing would be possible) to be unfair, because had they produced the same album 5 - 6 times theyd be reduced to a non-stop mid-tier venue touring band, not a global-festival headlining, massive band.

However, after two full listens Im underwhelmed. I was with the last album too. It has a few pleasant tracks but I cant say much beyond that. Im not necessarily looking for anthems, of which theres none, but certainly a couple more earworms of which Im not sure theres a single one. Ill be honest, after  TBHAC this album feels unnecessary. I can see the craft, its brilliantly produced but this is probably the weakest the bands ever come out with. Some lovely orchestration but just not for me and its now 2013 since they came out with a great album.
I get what you mean, but I do think (unlike their previous) this one is a grower. I really didnt like Body Paint when it came out as a single, but I really like it now. Its probably the only one on the album that is an earworm as you called it.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arctic Monkeys
October 24, 2022, 10:14:28 pm
What's the movie Alex did the soundtrack to  ?
Crosby Nick

Re: Arctic Monkeys
October 24, 2022, 10:22:19 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October 24, 2022, 10:14:28 pm
What's the movie Alex did the soundtrack to  ?

Submarine?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arctic Monkeys
October 24, 2022, 10:25:07 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 24, 2022, 10:22:19 pm
Submarine?

That's the one.

Anybody seen it and was it worth your time  ?
ljycb

Re: Arctic Monkeys
October 24, 2022, 11:51:08 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October 24, 2022, 10:25:07 pm
That's the one.

Anybody seen it and was it worth your time  ?

I can remember quite liking it. Richard Ayoade is the writer and director. I think some of the stylistic devices used were very of the time, Tumblr-influenced French New Wave revival, but there is also some beautifully shot sequences and Alex Turners contributions to the soundtrack are nice. Its definitely worth a watch.
newterp

Re: Arctic Monkeys
October 28, 2022, 08:54:00 pm
the mirrorball song is terrible. I turn the XM from Alt Nation or XMU asap when it comes on.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Arctic Monkeys
November 5, 2022, 07:23:44 pm
On BBC 2 tonight. Not sure if it's new. 21.30
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arctic Monkeys
November 5, 2022, 08:14:50 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November  5, 2022, 07:23:44 pm
On BBC 2 tonight. Not sure if it's new. 21.30


Nice one,it's new.

Quote
Arctic Monkeys at Later... with Jools Holland A special edition dedicated to Arctic Monkeys, with the Sheffield band performing There'd Better Be a Mirrorball and Body Paint from new album The Car, as well as a selection of old favourites. Frontman Alex Turner and drummer Matt Helders join Jools for a chat at the piano, where they reveal the process behind making the new album and reflect on their previous appearances, including a look back at their debut on the show in 2005
courty61

Re: Arctic Monkeys
November 8, 2022, 01:18:36 pm
Funny seeing their 1st appearance from 2005 again.

Being the same age as them, I never thought they looked young in 2005! When they were little spotty kids!
AndyMuller

Re: Arctic Monkeys
Today at 08:33:56 am
I have to say that The Car hasnt really stuck with me after liking it when it first came out.
