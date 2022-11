I appreciate the ambition to move in a different direction and provide something new. Bands need to do this to stay relevant and I find the criticism of people basically wanting a fresh Favourite Worst Nightmare (as if such a thing would be possible) to be unfair, because had they produced the same album 5 - 6 times theyíd be reduced to a non-stop mid-tier venue touring band, not a global-festival headlining, massive band.



However, after two full listens Iím underwhelmed. I was with the last album too. It has a few pleasant tracks but I canít say much beyond that. Iím not necessarily looking for anthems, of which thereís none, but certainly a couple more Ďearwormsí of which Iím not sure thereís a single one. Iíll be honest, after TBHAC this album feels unnecessary. I can see the craft, itís brilliantly produced but this is probably the weakest the bandís ever come out with. Some lovely orchestration but just not for me and itís now 2013 since they came out with a great album.