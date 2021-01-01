Not heard new stuff yet. What's the best song on this album as a starter?



I think it's best to listen to the whole thing instead of cherry picking the songs out. The album in its entirety flows really well. But to answer your question I'd probably suggest Body Paint and Big Ideas as a starting point. I really like Perfect Sense and Hello You, too.I've listened to the whole album maybe 3 times now and it is a grower. People expecting anthems will be disappointed, but it's very well made, there's lots of variety and the only song I actually dislike is Jet Skis on the Moat.