+ Sky News, Kirkby: A man has been arrested and a dog seized after reports a three-year-old girl was bitten in the face, police have said.
Merseyside officers were called to Newtown Gardens, outside the Market Tavern pub, in Kirkby, northeast of Liverpool, on Saturday afternoon following a report a dog had attacked a child.
The toddler was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries, thought to be serious but not life-threatening.
Police attended and seized the dog, which will be examined in order to determine the breed.
A 31-year-old man from Ormskirk has been arrested on suspicion of affray and having a dog dangerously out of control in a public place.
He has been taken into custody to be questioned.
- https://news.sky.com/story/man-arrested-after-reports-a-dog-bit-a-three-year-old-girl-in-the-face-in-kirkby-12954000