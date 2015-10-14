Merseyside officers were called to Newtown Gardens, outside the Market Tavern pub, in Kirkby, northeast of Liverpool, on Saturday afternoon following a report a dog had attacked a child.The toddler was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries, thought to be serious but not life-threatening.Police attended and seized the dog, which will be examined in order to determine the breed.A 31-year-old man from Ormskirk has been arrested on suspicion of affray and having a dog dangerously out of control in a public place.He has been taken into custody to be questioned.