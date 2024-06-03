« previous next »
Author Topic: The NHL Thread  (Read 613234 times)

Offline howes hound

Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10760 on: June 3, 2024, 07:56:03 pm »
McDavid's stuck it to me since I made a lukewarm comment on him. I saw the goal in real time and watched it more than a dozen times since, slowmo, full speed, all angles. Still don't know how he took it forehand to backhand and over the goalie so fast. And Skinner's found a level I never thought he had. There you go, now I've jinxed both of them.
Offline coolbyrne

Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10761 on: June 3, 2024, 08:26:13 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on June  3, 2024, 01:26:00 am
McDavid holy shit!

https://x.com/DerekVanDiest/status/1797423067628810533

Filthy, as the kids say.

And I didn't realize how salty Canucks fans were until the Oilers clinched it last night. My hockey Twitter feed is rife with bitter Vancouver fans. They're downright Evertonian.  :lmao
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10762 on: June 4, 2024, 11:20:47 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on June  3, 2024, 08:26:13 pm
Filthy, as the kids say.

And I didn't realize how salty Canucks fans were until the Oilers clinched it last night. My hockey Twitter feed is rife with bitter Vancouver fans. They're downright Evertonian.  :lmao

That's sad.
I'm just happy to see a Canadian team in the final, although i have to admit that might be different if it were the Leafs.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10763 on: June 8, 2024, 09:55:58 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on June  3, 2024, 08:26:13 pm
Filthy, as the kids say.

And I didn't realize how salty Canucks fans were until the Oilers clinched it last night. My hockey Twitter feed is rife with bitter Vancouver fans. They're downright Evertonian.  :lmao

Canucks fans light cars on fire when they actually win...
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10764 on: June 9, 2024, 12:06:41 pm »
Bobrovsky was something else last night
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10765 on: June 9, 2024, 04:21:35 pm »
33 shots or so saved, in addition to that though the Oilers can't keep counting on their Superman, they have to get him help.

Panthers looked efficient, scored with the 1st shot of both opening periods and that was enough.

Long way to go and will be interesting to see how the Oilers respond in Game 2, you usually figure out how things will go with the Game 2 response.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10766 on: June 9, 2024, 04:38:38 pm »
Gutted for Edmonton last night. Im desperate for them to win I was over there last year and have friends who are really passionate about them
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10767 on: June 9, 2024, 07:40:39 pm »
They say it's not the goals you let in, it's when you let them in. Skinner has let in the first shot in four playoff games so far this season, 11 games in the full season. Which puts his team in chase mode and Panthers into a style of game they play well, with the best goalie in the league behind them. It's a problem Oilers are going to have to figure out quickly.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10768 on: June 9, 2024, 10:16:28 pm »
I think worrying for Edmonton is that Florida can't play that badly for upcoming games. They really needed to win last nights game.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10769 on: June 11, 2024, 02:33:19 am »
Not sure Ive ever seen a team flop and embellish as much as Florida Panthers. They are Arsenal-esque.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10770 on: June 11, 2024, 06:53:13 am »
If Draisaitl gets extra for that hit, Oilers will be done.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10771 on: June 11, 2024, 09:51:52 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 11, 2024, 02:33:19 am
Not sure Ive ever seen a team flop and embellish as much as Florida Panthers. They are Arsenal-esque.
Disagree. Some dirty hits (and I understand why, Oilers needed to shake things up as the series isn't going their way), but Foegele's knee was left behind and Draisaitl's elbow was unnecessarily high on Barkov making him questionable for game 3.

Reality is 2 things: Florida is stacked, and can stifle opponents.

Also, the Oilers need to do better.

The 7 total Oilers shots through the 1st two period tied a record for the lowest amount in the Finals.

Mistakes (admittedly forced by Florida) are also really getting to Edmonton. Rodrigues' winning goal really came about from an awful Bouchard mistake.

Florida are getting it done at the moment. Still, momentum can change in a series, the Oilers just need that Edmonton crowd behind them and forget the 1st two games.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10772 on: June 12, 2024, 02:06:56 am »
Looks like Draisaitl dodged a bullet.
We won't know until tomorrow whether Barkov is really hurt. At this stage of the playoffs fact and fiction are inseparable when it comes to the physical health of players. Only when the whole thing is over does the truth come out and it's a safe bet that a bunch of players will be operating at well under 100% right now. Gerry Byrne was (quite rightly) a legend after the 1965 Cup Final, in the NHL he'd be pretty standard.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10773 on: June 14, 2024, 07:23:10 am »
Panthers take 3-0 lead in series

Looks all over now
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10774 on: June 14, 2024, 12:14:09 pm »
First sweep since 1998 on the cards.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10775 on: June 14, 2024, 12:23:56 pm »
Both NBA and NHL finals could end up in sweeps.

It does look like a foregone conclusion being 0-3 down. Panthers always seem to be a step above when it mattered.

I don't think anyone would say they haven't deserved the cup for the way they've gone through the past 2 months.

However, 3 goals scored by the Oilers secondary, and those 2 in the 3rd, with 2 assists from McDavid just might spark a little momentum going? Clutching at straws I know, but they have to enter 1 period at a time mode now, and stop leaking so many goals.

Asking them to win 4 in a row, with 2 in Florida is a bit much, but momentum is a funny thing, Panthers have never won the big one, closing it out is never easy as the clock ticks down, so let's see if that mini 3rd period comeback was the Panthers lifting their foot off the pedal or the Oilers finally seizing some momentum.

But yeah, Panthers have so far been flawless.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10776 on: June 14, 2024, 06:30:50 pm »
Never say never, but it's hard to imagine a comeback. Panthers are better in every department, team play, discipline, defensive structure, coaching, initiative, and goaltending. I'd be surprised to see it go to five. Given my record of accuracy so far in these playoffs, that's cue for Edmonton to take it all.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10777 on: June 16, 2024, 01:29:10 am »
Oilers taking the lead in the 1st period, on a comedy of errors by the Panthers.

Let's see if they can hold on.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10778 on: June 16, 2024, 01:36:41 am »
Make that 2-0! The perfect response to a must win game so far.

Funny how (so far) the NBA and NHL finals have mirrored each other this year.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10779 on: June 16, 2024, 01:46:25 am »
Would love for the Oilers (not Man City mind) to take the W tonight. Dont want the finals to end just yet.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10780 on: June 16, 2024, 01:49:43 am »
Well, Florida get one back, so this is going to be a test on whether the Oilers go into their shells, or keep their foot on the pedal.

Still early doors, about 7 mins left in the 1st
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10781 on: June 16, 2024, 01:56:48 am »
3-1 Oilers extending their lead.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10782 on: June 16, 2024, 07:12:34 am »
Oilers Win 8-1
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10783 on: June 16, 2024, 08:53:33 am »
The perfect response, it's game on if they win the next one in Florida, every chance it will go to 7 then with the momentum being firmly on their side.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10784 on: June 18, 2024, 10:30:33 pm »
Will the Panthers shut the door and lift the cup tonight? Or will we get more flashes from that Oilers fan on social media ;D
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10785 on: June 19, 2024, 03:55:54 am »
There's the empty netter and the Oilers win... This isn't over yet.

Back to Alberta they go!
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10786 on: June 19, 2024, 08:15:36 am »
Oilers Win to close gap
Panthers lead 3-2
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10787 on: June 19, 2024, 02:18:41 pm »
McDavid's legacy will be insane if they turn this around.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10788 on: June 19, 2024, 11:16:57 pm »
Booby girls too
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10789 on: June 19, 2024, 11:21:49 pm »
Always find it mad that the major trophy in a sport played on ice about 3000 miles away is named after a family that lives in a big house just outside kirkby. And about 2 miles from where Im sitting now.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10790 on: June 19, 2024, 11:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on June 19, 2024, 11:16:57 pm
Booby girls too

Oh yeah definitely.  ;D
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10791 on: June 20, 2024, 12:01:08 am »
Quote from: Only Me on June 19, 2024, 11:21:49 pm
Always find it mad that the major trophy in a sport played on ice about 3000 miles away is named after a family that lives in a big house just outside kirkby. And about 2 miles from where Im sitting now.
And the park that keeps Goodison a barely acceptable distance from Anfield was named after him, not to mention parks in Blackpool and Vancouver. Was Lord Mayor of Liverpool and president of of the committee responsible for the foundation of Liverpool (Anglican) cathedral. Apparently his sons were avid hockey players. The man got around.
If last night's win was a convincing one for the Oilers I'd have said this was going to game 7. As it was, from about mid game on it was too much in the balance, reminded me of Liverpool playing with a one goal lead late in a game. Panthers aren't the kind of team to roll over and I wouldn't want to bet either way.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10792 on: June 20, 2024, 02:07:04 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on June 19, 2024, 02:18:41 pm
McDavid's legacy will be insane if they turn this around.

There's a lot of talk about McDavid winning the Conn Smythe trophy even if the Oilers don't win the series. It's only been given to a non-Cup winner 5 times.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10793 on: June 20, 2024, 09:19:31 am »
Quote from: howes hound on June 20, 2024, 12:01:08 am
If last night's win was a convincing one for the Oilers I'd have said this was going to game 7. As it was, from about mid game on it was too much in the balance
That was my feeling also.

The latter part of that game you really felt the Panthers were finding their feet again, and time ran out. So I doubt the Oilers will have as easy time as Game 4, and the Panthers seem to play their best when they're up against it.

Whatever happens, glad we have 1 or 2 more games!
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10794 on: June 20, 2024, 11:00:36 am »
Quote from: Only Me on June 19, 2024, 11:21:49 pm
Always find it mad that the major trophy in a sport played on ice about 3000 miles away is named after a family that lives in a big house just outside kirkby. And about 2 miles from where Im sitting now.

More shocking to me is that team GB won the ice hockey gold medal in the 1936 olympics.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10795 on: June 20, 2024, 11:59:52 am »
Quote from: Only Me on June 19, 2024, 11:21:49 pm
Always find it mad that the major trophy in a sport played on ice about 3000 miles away is named after a family that lives in a big house just outside kirkby. And about 2 miles from where Im sitting now.

The NHL doesn't own the Stanley cup trophy either, it's owned by a trust, every member of the winning team gets to spend a day with the cup which is kind of cool, their are 3 Stanley cups, the original cup is in a vault i believe it's very brittle given how old it is, it's the presentation cup that travels around.

The original Cup wasn't made specifically for Ice Hockey either, that was brought from a store [now Boodle and Dunthorne] in London, having been made in Sheffield, & the cup is called Dominion Hockey Challenge Cup.

How it became Stanley cup, Lord Stanley was appointed Governor General to Canada, i believe a big sports nut & felt having such a challenge would unify Canada, funnily enough Lord Stanley himself never saw a Stanley cup challenge game, his reign as Governor General ended September 1893 & was forced to return to the UK due to being made 16th Earl Of Derby.

The Stanley cup gets presented to the winning teams captain, were as most other US sports weirdly present their trophy to the winning teams owner.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10796 on: June 20, 2024, 12:21:37 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on June 20, 2024, 11:59:52 am
The NHL doesn't own the Stanley cup trophy either, it's owned by a trust, every member of the winning team gets to spend a day with the cup which is kind of cool, their are 3 Stanley cups, the original cup is in a vault i believe it's very brittle given how old it is, it's the presentation cup that travels around.

The original Cup wasn't made specifically for Ice Hockey either, that was brought from a store [now Boodle and Dunthorne] in London, having been made in Sheffield, & the cup is called Dominion Hockey Challenge Cup.

How it became Stanley cup, Lord Stanley was appointed Governor General to Canada, i believe a big sports nut & felt having such a challenge would unify Canada, funnily enough Lord Stanley himself never saw a Stanley cup challenge game, his reign as Governor General ended September 1893 & was forced to return to the UK due to being made 16th Earl Of Derby.

The Stanley cup gets presented to the winning teams captain, were as most other US sports weirdly present their trophy to the winning teams owner.

Statto Red confirming his cup dork credentials... :D
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10797 on: June 20, 2024, 12:22:14 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on June 20, 2024, 12:21:37 pm
Statto Red confirming his cup dork credentials... :D

 ;D
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10798 on: Today at 01:57:58 am »
They're not gonna force Game 7 are they?! Up 1-0 in the 1st so far.

They've outshot the Panthers and looked more threatening but perversely this is where the Panthers are at their most dangerous.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10799 on: Today at 02:59:40 am »
There goes the 3rd for the Oilers... Game 7 is looking more likely now. Remarkable achievement from where they were.
