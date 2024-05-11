Vancouver just came out flat (as they have done for a number of 1st periods), they were outshot something like 14 shots to 2 to begin, and only really picked up when it was too little too late.
So, I'm happy to get 3 out of the 4 final teams right:
At this point, I think the final four will be:
East: Panthers v Hurricanes
West: Stars v Oilers
Both Panthers v Rangers and Oilers v Stars should be very exciting, all kicks off tomorrow night with Eastern Conference first.
I'm thinking Panthers v Stars for the Stanley Cup, but at this stage any of those 4 have a shot and it should be exciting whoever makes it through.