Ten minutes in, I almost wrote it off. Oilers looking like they just got out of bed and Skinner being Skinneresque. Both series are about momentum, how to switch it and maintain it. Draisaitl had his mojo back and Bouchard has an uncanny nack of scoring when most needed and least expected. He was an unsolved problem for the Canucks too. Most impressive was how the Oilers controlled the third period. Stars have been all over them late in previous games, not this time.

In playoffs over the years I've always said the first round is where all the action is. This year the drama isn't letting up.