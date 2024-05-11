« previous next »
Could this be the comeback? Another Bruins goal, now down 2-4 with just under 11:30 left.
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 11, 2024, 02:31:54 am
Could this be the comeback? Another Bruins goal, now down 2-4 with just under 11:30 left.



Sadly Not  2-6 Final Score
Will swayman start the next one? that's six twice now,
The Hurricanes avoid being swept, beat the Rangers 4-3 as they now go to MSG.

Every game in this series has been decided by just 1 goal, with 2 games going to OT, so it's really tight. Feels like a coin toss each time.
What a performance from the stars
Yes, the Stars are beginning to find their feet in this series and gathering momentum.

Huge game from Bwaston tonight, Bruins can't afford to go down 1-3 in the series and then needing to win twice on the road.

It's not beyond their means, but you can't give a team with the depth and quality of the Panthers that kind of advantage.
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 12, 2024, 02:46:26 pm
Yes, the Stars are beginning to find their feet in this series and gathering momentum.

Huge game from Bwaston tonight, Bruins can't afford to go down 1-3 in the series and then needing to win twice on the road.

It's not beyond their means, but you can't give a team with the depth and quality of the Panthers that kind of advantage.
The panthers are such a. gritty team, not too flashy but very hard to beat
Bruins Blowing It Again from 2-0 up
Rangers need to close out this series tonight, a loss and it gives a 2 game momentum to the Hurricanes and likely means there'll be a game 7.

Each game in this series has been very close, so anything goes.
Wow. Two huge goals from Carolina to come from behind and now lead 2-1 in the 3rd period. Rangers are going cold at the wrong time.
This series is over for the Rangers. Carolina have dominated them from the first seconds. Its weird the Rangers have won 3, because they are inferior in every way bar goaltending.  Florida - Carolina will be some east final, not that Ill watch any of it, but I hope Florida annihilate them :lmao
Carolina has clearly been the better team with the bigger chances and should have been up by 2 or 3 goals in the 1st period but Shesterkin's heroics kept them out, but Carolina has now scored 3 goals to lead 1-3 with 6:50 left in the game.
Reverse sweep in play
Keep an eye on Vancouver.
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on May 14, 2024, 02:57:57 am
Keep an eye on Vancouver.

Energy is building over here right now, especially with the win in Edmonton last night. All the pressure on the Oilers tomorrow night.
Stars are playing complete hockey right now. Dominating all over the ice
That was a pleasant surprise to get up to. When I was up for my 2am pee the Rangers were 3-1 down. Won the 3rd period 4-0.
Quote from: rodderzzz on May 14, 2024, 04:42:59 am
Energy is building over here right now, especially with the win in Edmonton last night. All the pressure on the Oilers tomorrow night.

Revenge last night for the 30 seconds left winner Edmonton got Tues night. Pressure game tomorrow night.
Quote from: rodderzzz on May 14, 2024, 04:42:59 am
Energy is building over here right now, especially with the win in Edmonton last night. All the pressure on the Oilers tomorrow night.

Tonights the big un
Vancouver just came out flat (as they have done for a number of 1st periods), they were outshot something like 14 shots to 2 to begin, and only really picked up when it was too little too late.

So, I'm happy to get 3 out of the 4 final teams right:
Quote from: TipTopKop on May  6, 2024, 03:12:48 am
At this point, I think the final four will be:

East: Panthers v Hurricanes

West: Stars v Oilers

Both Panthers v Rangers and Oilers v Stars should be very exciting, all kicks off tomorrow night with Eastern Conference first.

I'm thinking Panthers v Stars for the Stanley Cup, but at this stage any of those 4 have a shot and it should be exciting whoever makes it through.
Devils have hired former Leaf Chief Keefe as the new coach. Seriously, this could be a good hire actually.
This years SC semi finals are looking proper tasty. A long time since any of these teams last lifted the cup and of course Florida never won it. Really looking forward to this.
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 22, 2024, 12:26:44 am
Vancouver just came out flat (as they have done for a number of 1st periods), they were outshot something like 14 shots to 2 to begin, and only really picked up when it was too little too late.

So, I'm happy to get 3 out of the 4 final teams right:
Both Panthers v Rangers and Oilers v Stars should be very exciting, all kicks off tomorrow night with Eastern Conference first.

I'm thinking Panthers v Stars for the Stanley Cup, but at this stage any of those 4 have a shot and it should be exciting whoever makes it through.

Vancouvers tale is in the shot count and their goalie saved them. It was a barrage for the last 2 games.
It's unfortunate that the Conference finals start at 8PM ET. The 7PM (1AM in my country) I can handle, but 2AM is not doable. Shame, really.

But the playoffs have been great so far.
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on May 24, 2024, 05:55:37 am
Vancouvers tale is in the shot count and their goalie saved them. It was a barrage for the last 2 games.

Going into the playoffs it was generally acknowledged (in Vancouver anyway) that the Canucks would need a game-stealing performance from their goalie to go deep. Once Demko was out, that wasn't going to happen. Silovs was pretty sound - middle of the pack in terms of save percentage, whether you take all goalies in the playoffs or just those who played five or more games. As a rookie, he can hold his head up high. But a team that gets as few shots on net as Vancouver needs a Conn Smythe winner in net to get to the finals. Much like Liverpool, the Canucks far exceeded pre-season expectations this year, though they're still short of being serious Stanley Cup contenders.
Quote from: dalarr on May 24, 2024, 05:48:56 pm
It's unfortunate that the Conference finals start at 8PM ET. The 7PM (1AM in my country) I can handle, but 2AM is not doable. Shame, really.

But the playoffs have been great so far.

game 3 of Rangers/Panthers been on this evening (started at 8pm uk time), been a good game 4-4 and potentailly going to OT
I've been up and down the strip in Puerto Del Carmen to find a pub to watch this. Back in my hotel relying on live updates now. Raging.
Magnificent!
NYR are deadly in OT
Fantastic. Made my night.
Jason Robertson!
I guess the western games are too late for most of you guys but they're a fascinating watch. McDavid at his best is breathtaking in terms of skill and speed. Still, I can't help thinking of Man City's Doku. For all his individual brilliance he doesn't seem to be able to impact his team's perfornance and results the way, say, Gretzky did. With Draisaitl a bit off the boil in the last two games and Edmonton's goaltending showing its true colours - mediocre - there's a serious possiblility the final will be my worst nightmare: Panthers/Stars.
It's absolutely well worth staying up for both East/West Finals.

Back and forth action and honestly much better than what the NBA playoffs have offered this year.

Dallas was completely outgunned and outclassed in the last game by something like 15 shots to 2 and as a result finding themselves 2 goals down, before somehow turning it around and winning the game.

In the East Rangers are looking clutch with 2 OT Wins and seemingly had this series in control, but the Panthers pulled off their own OT win in the last game.

Great action.
Dallas already 2-0 in this one and not hanging about. Some awful goal tending for that 2nd goal has to be said, Oilers losing grip on this series at the moment.
...and so of course the Oilers mount a comeback and now lead 4-2 in the 2nd period with 4:30 or so to play    ;D   love these games.
Ten minutes in, I almost wrote it off. Oilers looking like they just got out of bed and Skinner being Skinneresque. Both series are about momentum, how to switch it and maintain it. Draisaitl had his mojo back and Bouchard has an uncanny nack of scoring when most needed and least expected. He was an unsolved problem for the Canucks too. Most impressive was how the Oilers controlled the third period. Stars have been all over them late in previous games, not this time.
In playoffs over the years I've always said the first round is where all the action is. This year the drama isn't letting up.
Is the President's trophy curse about to strike again?

Rangers facing elimination are now down 0-2 to the Panthers with under 10 minutes to play.
The NY Rangers are out. 1-2. Rubber rats rain down the rink. They got one back with under 2 minutes and an empty net, but weren't able to get that 2nd.

Panthers advance to the big dance and will face Oilers/Stars.
