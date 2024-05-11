« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NHL Thread  (Read 606957 times)

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,145
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10720 on: May 11, 2024, 02:31:54 am »
Could this be the comeback? Another Bruins goal, now down 2-4 with just under 11:30 left.
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10721 on: May 11, 2024, 11:46:40 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 11, 2024, 02:31:54 am
Could this be the comeback? Another Bruins goal, now down 2-4 with just under 11:30 left.



Sadly Not  2-6 Final Score
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,684
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10722 on: May 11, 2024, 01:39:51 pm »
Will swayman start the next one? that's six twice now,
Logged
YNWA

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,145
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10723 on: May 12, 2024, 02:37:02 am »
The Hurricanes avoid being swept, beat the Rangers 4-3 as they now go to MSG.

Every game in this series has been decided by just 1 goal, with 2 games going to OT, so it's really tight. Feels like a coin toss each time.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,684
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10724 on: May 12, 2024, 12:32:43 pm »
What a performance from the stars
Logged
YNWA

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,145
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10725 on: May 12, 2024, 02:46:26 pm »
Yes, the Stars are beginning to find their feet in this series and gathering momentum.

Huge game from Bwaston tonight, Bruins can't afford to go down 1-3 in the series and then needing to win twice on the road.

It's not beyond their means, but you can't give a team with the depth and quality of the Panthers that kind of advantage.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,684
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10726 on: May 12, 2024, 03:12:00 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 12, 2024, 02:46:26 pm
Yes, the Stars are beginning to find their feet in this series and gathering momentum.

Huge game from Bwaston tonight, Bruins can't afford to go down 1-3 in the series and then needing to win twice on the road.

It's not beyond their means, but you can't give a team with the depth and quality of the Panthers that kind of advantage.
The panthers are such a. gritty team, not too flashy but very hard to beat
Logged
YNWA

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10727 on: May 13, 2024, 05:00:19 am »
Bruins Blowing It Again from 2-0 up
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,145
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10728 on: May 13, 2024, 11:26:30 pm »
Rangers need to close out this series tonight, a loss and it gives a 2 game momentum to the Hurricanes and likely means there'll be a game 7.

Each game in this series has been very close, so anything goes.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,145
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10729 on: May 14, 2024, 02:17:03 am »
Wow. Two huge goals from Carolina to come from behind and now lead 2-1 in the 3rd period. Rangers are going cold at the wrong time.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,546
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10730 on: May 14, 2024, 02:27:47 am »
This series is over for the Rangers. Carolina have dominated them from the first seconds. Its weird the Rangers have won 3, because they are inferior in every way bar goaltending.  Florida - Carolina will be some east final, not that Ill watch any of it, but I hope Florida annihilate them :lmao
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,145
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10731 on: May 14, 2024, 02:28:35 am »
Carolina has clearly been the better team with the bigger chances and should have been up by 2 or 3 goals in the 1st period but Shesterkin's heroics kept them out, but Carolina has now scored 3 goals to lead 1-3 with 6:50 left in the game.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,876
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10732 on: May 14, 2024, 02:43:51 am »
Reverse sweep in play
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10733 on: May 14, 2024, 02:57:57 am »
Keep an eye on Vancouver.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,488
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10734 on: May 14, 2024, 04:42:59 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on May 14, 2024, 02:57:57 am
Keep an eye on Vancouver.

Energy is building over here right now, especially with the win in Edmonton last night. All the pressure on the Oilers tomorrow night.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,684
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10735 on: May 14, 2024, 08:53:46 am »
Stars are playing complete hockey right now. Dominating all over the ice
Logged
YNWA

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,695
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10736 on: May 17, 2024, 07:20:09 am »
That was a pleasant surprise to get up to. When I was up for my 2am pee the Rangers were 3-1 down. Won the 3rd period 4-0.
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10737 on: May 17, 2024, 08:41:17 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on May 14, 2024, 04:42:59 am
Energy is building over here right now, especially with the win in Edmonton last night. All the pressure on the Oilers tomorrow night.

Revenge last night for the 30 seconds left winner Edmonton got Tues night. Pressure game tomorrow night.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10738 on: May 21, 2024, 12:01:31 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on May 14, 2024, 04:42:59 am
Energy is building over here right now, especially with the win in Edmonton last night. All the pressure on the Oilers tomorrow night.

Tonights the big un
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,145
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10739 on: Yesterday at 12:26:44 am »
Vancouver just came out flat (as they have done for a number of 1st periods), they were outshot something like 14 shots to 2 to begin, and only really picked up when it was too little too late.

So, I'm happy to get 3 out of the 4 final teams right:
Quote from: TipTopKop on May  6, 2024, 03:12:48 am
At this point, I think the final four will be:

East: Panthers v Hurricanes

West: Stars v Oilers

Both Panthers v Rangers and Oilers v Stars should be very exciting, all kicks off tomorrow night with Eastern Conference first.

I'm thinking Panthers v Stars for the Stanley Cup, but at this stage any of those 4 have a shot and it should be exciting whoever makes it through.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,145
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10740 on: Yesterday at 11:04:53 pm »
Devils have hired former Leaf Chief Keefe as the new coach. Seriously, this could be a good hire actually.
Logged

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,630
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10741 on: Today at 12:43:02 am »
This years SC semi finals are looking proper tasty. A long time since any of these teams last lifted the cup and of course Florida never won it. Really looking forward to this.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Up
« previous next »
 