The NHL Thread

Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
November 29, 2023, 12:02:56 am
fancy lad on November 28, 2023, 10:44:41 pm
Lol. Is that actually a rumour?

I cant imagine thats true, but then again stuff like that happens.  Wasnt there something with frank lampard, John terry and wives?  Also michael Jordans ex wife and Scottie pippens son or something?

yep!

But nope, not true. Blackhawks wont say what has happened, it was broached in a press conference tonight with Kyle Davidson, the GM, but he did confirm it was nothing to do with players or families.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The NHL Thread
November 29, 2023, 12:24:41 am
Dim Glas on November 29, 2023, 12:02:56 am
yep!

But nope, not true. Blackhawks wont say what has happened, it was broached in a press conference tonight with Kyle Davidson, the GM, but he did confirm it was nothing to do with players or families.
Hockey scandals are class. My local team the Belfast giants had two high profile players cut last year for riding other players wives  ;D
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
February 2, 2024, 06:16:10 pm
Kings letting go of Todd McLellan wasn't really a surprise. Just a shame that a season that started with so much promise is now on the verge of being a total disaster.

I guess they felt they had to do something before it completely derails, hoping for a spark.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
February 2, 2024, 08:04:34 pm
Some good news, according to ESPN the NHL is sending its players back to the Winter Olympics for the first time since 2014.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The NHL Thread
March 4, 2024, 03:23:51 pm
New York Rangers have a new young guy, Matt Rempe, who is 6  ft 8. He made his debut at the Stadium Series game against the Isleanders a couple of weeks ago. I think he has had a punch up in every game he's played in so far. Seems a good chap to have on your side.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3XZkWInSVg
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
March 4, 2024, 04:51:07 pm
Musketeer Gripweed on March  4, 2024, 03:23:51 pm
New York Rangers have a new young guy, Matt Rempe, who is 6  ft 8. He made his debut at the Stadium Series game against the Isleanders a couple of weeks ago. I think he has had a punch up in every game he's played in so far. Seems a good chap to have on your side.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3XZkWInSVg

yeah Remps is a lot of fun! Comes across very well in his interviews too.
He just needs to make sure not to get into too many fights :lmao  There has been one game hes not fought in.

The one against Reaves the other night, he looked to the bench for permission to fight, which he got  ;D  His reach is unreal.
jambutty

Re: The NHL Thread
April 4, 2024, 11:41:36 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/phGAeWcsSw8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/phGAeWcsSw8</a>

Drop the puck, start the fight.

Gotta luv the NHL.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The NHL Thread
April 4, 2024, 01:00:49 pm


The lad is unhinged.
afc tukrish

Re: The NHL Thread
April 4, 2024, 01:01:55 pm
jambutty on April  4, 2024, 11:41:36 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/phGAeWcsSw8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/phGAeWcsSw8</a>

Drop the puck, start the fight.

Gotta luv the NHL.

Looked like a scene from season 3 of Shoresy... ;D
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
April 4, 2024, 01:28:54 pm
that was hilarious last night :lmao

Although what awful directing from MSG (the tv company, not the arena) to not go to an overhead shot. Didnt even know it was an actual line-brawl till about half way in!

8 players ejected 2 seconds into a game, just mad. Lots of ice time logged by the rest of the players last night!
rafathegaffa83

Re: The NHL Thread
April 11, 2024, 02:01:10 am
Looks like the Coyotes could be abruptly packing up and movong to Utah
Statto Red

Re: The NHL Thread
April 11, 2024, 02:25:34 am
rafathegaffa83 on April 11, 2024, 02:01:10 am
Looks like the Coyotes could be abruptly packing up and movong to Utah

Due to issues with the proposed new arena, the arena the Coyotes are currently playing in is a college arena that only holds 5k, the Coyotes owner has plans to build a new arena in Phoenix, but the league are not confident it'll happen, so are forcing the issue.

 
dalarr

Re: The NHL Thread
April 11, 2024, 01:18:59 pm
Hasn't this been a complete shitshow for a while now? They released a video last week with a proposed new arena. Next day the mayor of Phoenix said that they do not have the necessary infrastructure in that area to support such a massive ice rink.

Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
April 11, 2024, 01:58:53 pm
dalarr on April 11, 2024, 01:18:59 pm
Hasn't this been a complete shitshow for a while now? They released a video last week with a proposed new arena. Next day the mayor of Phoenix said that they do not have the necessary infrastructure in that area to support such a massive ice rink.

And all because of that prick Gary Bettmans ego. 

That team should have never been put there in the first place.  Its been a shitshow from the start.
Statto Red

Re: The NHL Thread
April 11, 2024, 03:30:44 pm
Their are a couple of arenas suitable for NHL in the Phoenix area for the Coyotes, one they used to play in in Glendale, they moved out of the one in Glendale a couple of years ago due to losing money when the Coyotes played there, another one Footprint Center where the NBA franchise the Suns play, the Coyotes did play in that arena before moving to Glendale.


Apparently the Coyotes owner doesn't own land for the proposed new arena, the land is up for auction, so the owner not guaranteed to win it.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The NHL Thread
April 11, 2024, 05:39:07 pm
Dim Glas on April 11, 2024, 01:58:53 pm
And all because of that prick Gary Bettmans ego. 

That team should have never been put there in the first place.  Its been a shitshow from the start.

Yep. It should have moved a long time ago.
dalarr

Re: The NHL Thread
April 12, 2024, 01:25:57 pm
But how about that playoff race in the East, eh? The Flyers decided that they weren't interested in a playoff spot after all.

I'm not his biggest fan, but if Crosby gets a last shot at a Stanley Cup, I will not be offended. Would love for Ovi to get another chance, but I cannot imagine the Capitals getting through the first round.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
April 12, 2024, 10:49:17 pm
There is nothing like the NHL playoffs. Nothing.

I watch all sorts of sports in addition to footy: NFL, NBA, MLB and by far and away the most grueling, brutal cup to win is the Stanley cup.

I've never seen a winner and thought "jammy bastards, got lucky there". To lift that thing means you had to come a long, long way.

Can't wait.
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
April 13, 2024, 04:03:55 pm
dalarr on April 12, 2024, 01:25:57 pm
But how about that playoff race in the East, eh? The Flyers decided that they weren't interested in a playoff spot after all.

I'm not his biggest fan, but if Crosby gets a last shot at a Stanley Cup, I will not be offended. Would love for Ovi to get another chance, but I cannot imagine the Capitals getting through the first round.

Their victory against the Rangers kept them in with a chance still. 2 out of Islanders, Penguins, Capitals, Red Wings and Flyers will make it and it's still up for grabs.
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
April 13, 2024, 10:01:37 pm
How much of a farce is that Arizona story. Even thought its pretty much confirmed they are going to Utah, still the talk as to how they plan to put an NHL team back there in the near future. I mean, for fuck sakes! Leave it be! Its never worked. Its a Bettman fantasy. There isnt a need to force a sport on places that don't want it. Sooner Bettman goes the better, hes an awful commissioner, and fuck knows how hes tolerated.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The NHL Thread
April 14, 2024, 11:52:38 am
Dim Glas on April 13, 2024, 10:01:37 pm
How much of a farce is that Arizona story. Even thought its pretty much confirmed they are going to Utah, still the talk as to how they plan to put an NHL team back there in the near future. I mean, for fuck sakes! Leave it be! Its never worked. Its a Bettman fantasy. There isnt a need to force a sport on places that don't want it. Sooner Bettman goes the better, hes an awful commissioner, and fuck knows how hes tolerated.

They've had so many opportunities to move it over the years - Quebec City, Seattle etc. - and yet he stubbornly has resisted. They should have relocated 10+ years ago. The moment they considered moving nto a college arena, the plug should have been pulled.
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
April 14, 2024, 01:10:23 pm
The east race still is ongoing. This could very well go to the final day.
dalarr

Re: The NHL Thread
April 16, 2024, 03:19:48 pm
Washington 89 points. Playing Philly in the last game.
Detroit 89 points. Playing Montreal in the last game..
Pittsburgh 88 points. Playing the already qualified Islanders in the last game.

What a lovely finish to the regular season in the East. Thank God I'm a neutral hockey fan!
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
April 18, 2024, 08:56:03 pm
Coyotes are officially going to Utah now.
dalarr

Re: The NHL Thread
April 19, 2024, 10:31:13 am
And Arizona has already been promised an expansion team within five years, if I have understood this shitshow correctly. If the same owners are gifted a new franchise, there will be riots in Quebec.

Looking forward to Saturday. Isles - Canes and Bruins - Leafs. Both series will be tight.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
April 20, 2024, 03:34:28 pm
Buckle up.... it all starts tonight at 10pm with Islanders v 'Canes and then Leafs v Bruins at 1am    :wave
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
April 20, 2024, 10:07:12 pm
Here we go
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
April 21, 2024, 01:00:54 am
Hurricanes take game 1 as expected, although credit the Islanders made them work for it.

The Leafs/Bruins is going to be interesting.
dalarr

Re: The NHL Thread
April 21, 2024, 01:16:26 am
Looking forward to this one
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
April 21, 2024, 02:27:45 am
Them's the playoffs... Leafs have repeatedly had chances, didn't take them and find themselves 0-2 to the Bruins.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
April 21, 2024, 02:57:09 am
...and that's a wrap. Bruins 4-0 after 2 periods. Leafs taking their recent slump into the playoffs.
Boston Bosox

Re: The NHL Thread
April 21, 2024, 11:21:49 am
Bruins Beat Maple Leafs  5-1

Hurricanes beat Islanders  3-1
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
April 21, 2024, 09:37:54 pm
Rangers looking several numbers too big for the Caps.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The NHL Thread
April 21, 2024, 10:14:58 pm
I love big Matt
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 02:53:21 am
So the Leafs tie the series up with the Bruins 1-1, much improved performance from them after Game 1. Long way to go for both teams of course.

Islanders leading 3-1 in their Game 2 right and this series might be tied 1-1 as well if it stays like this for the next 9 or so minutes.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 03:21:28 am
... Insane.

Hurricanes get one back to make itn 2-3, then in desperation mode with empty net they tie it up and then take the lead straight from the face off! Just scored an empty netter now to turn in from 1-3 to 5-3 within a 7 or so minute span.

They now lead their series 2-0 and have to say looking very good value.
