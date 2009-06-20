Their are a couple of arenas suitable for NHL in the Phoenix area for the Coyotes, one they used to play in in Glendale, they moved out of the one in Glendale a couple of years ago due to losing money when the Coyotes played there, another one Footprint Center where the NBA franchise the Suns play, the Coyotes did play in that arena before moving to Glendale.





Apparently the Coyotes owner doesn't own land for the proposed new arena, the land is up for auction, so the owner not guaranteed to win it.