The NHL Thread

Re: The NHL Thread
June 13, 2023, 10:48:38 pm
Quote from: dalarr on June 13, 2023, 10:29:13 pm
It would be kinda funny if Jack Eichel wins a cup before Matthews and Mcdavid.

Buffalo will look a bit stupid then with the whole drama about the surgery he wanted.
Re: The NHL Thread
June 13, 2023, 10:53:56 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 13, 2023, 10:45:25 pm
this is the thing, just seems a sideways step and therefore pointless. Another coach who doesnt know what to do with some younger players.  Itll be another couple years of not much of anything, and then they fire a shit GM and start again, yay!  But by that point the careers of their 2 top picks will either be flourishing eleswhere (if they are lucky) or will have gone to shit here in NY.
Yea, Rangers for as long as I remember have really relayed on elite goaltending over having generating better offense. That ECF final run didn't feel sustainable and they just keep doubling down on that style it feels.
Re: The NHL Thread
June 14, 2023, 01:55:02 am
Off to bed I go... Vegas 2-0 up and yeah it's been really fun these playoffs, but shame about the end... It is what it is.
Re: The NHL Thread
June 14, 2023, 02:41:32 am
Not watching it, cos Im watching the Mets get another pitcher thrown out for sticky stuff  :no

But what a fucking shit show the NHL Is, a plastic showteam winning the cup? Fuck off. Cant WAIT till Bettman is done. Utter prick of a man.
Re: The NHL Thread
June 14, 2023, 03:27:47 am
So who's everyones Conn Smythe winner?

I'd give it to Eichel or Hill.
Re: The NHL Thread
June 14, 2023, 08:58:24 am
Didnt expect to wake up to that score line
Re: The NHL Thread
June 14, 2023, 09:39:15 pm
Sad to see the NHL season go, I have always said no team gets 'lucky' winning this cup, so congrats to Vegas, though they are one of the few teams I don't like  ;D Shame the Panthers did all that heavy lifting and came up short in the final series.

This is what I meant about matchups. You could swear there was no stopping the Panthers until this series started, and yet their play suited Vegas (some very soft calls by the umps which lead to them taking repeated leads didn't help), and so here we are.

Now it's just Baseball until autumn kicks in with other sports and we go again.
Re: The NHL Thread
June 14, 2023, 09:41:58 pm
Draft and free agency not too long away. Draft should be a good one, lots of exciting players this year.
Re: The NHL Thread
June 22, 2023, 01:01:12 am
Take a bow....   Henrik Lundqvist leads the list of Hall of Fame inductees, which also includes Tom Barrasso, Mike Vernon , Pierre Turgeon and coach Ken Hitchcock.

Can't argue with that list.
Re: The NHL Thread
June 28, 2023, 03:29:25 pm
NHL draft tonight. Connor Bedard of course a slam dunk as #1 but after that it can go in so many different directions. Shall be interesting to witness.
Re: The NHL Thread
June 28, 2023, 07:45:05 pm
I hope you don't mind me giving you all some advice.

At some point tonight, take a minute and send a prayer of thanks to whatever deity you believe in that you are not a Flyers fan.
Trust me - it is the worst.
Re: The NHL Thread
June 29, 2023, 08:44:01 am
Michkov and Bonk were solid picks for the Flyers though, no?
Re: The NHL Thread
June 29, 2023, 11:08:45 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on June 29, 2023, 08:44:01 am
Michkov and Bonk were solid picks for the Flyers though, no?

Michkov much more than Bonk. The Flyers just have some bad process that didn't all go away when they finally got Chuck Fletcher to fuck off. His long-time assistant GM from Minnesota and the Flyers is still there, and he runs the draft, and he fucking sucks. Tortorella is obviously a massive problem. But Briere's willingness to even take Michkov is the best thing that has happened to the franchise in 13 years. So we'll see.
Re: The NHL Thread
September 17, 2023, 10:09:54 pm
Bye Bye Babcock. Being a weirdo again.
Re: The NHL Thread
September 17, 2023, 10:18:23 pm
Whole thing is utterly bizarre!

Blue Jackets where stupid to bring him back into the NHL in the first place.
Re: The NHL Thread
September 17, 2023, 10:23:37 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 17, 2023, 10:18:23 pm
Whole thing is utterly bizarre!

Blue Jackets where stupid to bring him back into the NHL in the first place.

Doesn't look good with whole defending the whole thing from the BJ captain and management when the story broke.
Re: The NHL Thread
October 22, 2023, 08:33:39 pm
Detroit is on fire so far.
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 09:03:36 am
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 10:12:32 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:03:36 am
This is absolutely horrific.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/ice-hockey/67253892

My daughter's just told me about this as they watch the Steelers a lot 😥

Freak accident but dear god, how awful 😟
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 10:51:23 am
This is absolutely horrific.
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 03:23:30 pm
Absolutely awful.

My nephew plays for Aberdeen Lynx and whilst its a tough sport you never imagine anything like this could happen.
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 04:02:30 pm
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 03:23:30 pm
Absolutely awful.

My nephew plays for Aberdeen Lynx and whilst its a tough sport you never imagine anything like this could happen.

And Im sure he wears a neck guard correct? I think all youth players have too.

Maybe time its brought in for pros too.

Its of course a rare thing to happen, but it so utterly devestating this.
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 04:22:43 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:02:30 pm
And Im sure he wears a neck guard correct? I think all youth players have too.

Maybe time its brought in for pros too.

Its of course a rare thing to happen, but it so utterly devestating this.

Hes not a youth player and does not wear a neck guard.  It will be interesting to get his take on this accident.
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 05:15:37 pm
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 05:27:08 pm
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 04:22:43 pm
Hes not a youth player and does not wear a neck guard.  It will be interesting to get his take on this accident.

yeah for sure, Im hoping a lot will be making a choice now about wearing a neck guard. Id be thinking the UK ice hockey association would consider it a rule moving forward.
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 05:59:36 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:27:08 pm
yeah for sure, Im hoping a lot will be making a choice now about wearing a neck guard. Id be thinking the UK ice hockey association would consider it a rule moving forward.
NHL Skaters dont even after having two incidents with it before(one was goalie and other was skater) Goalies have to it. Both player survived though. The Skaters ended up skating to the bench to basically fall into the trainer arm to apply pressure. Goalie was in the 80s with quick response an lucky the exit was that side of the rink.
You can watch both incidents on youtube(if you so choose too).
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 06:12:40 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 05:59:36 pm
NHL Skaters dont even after having two incidents with it before(one was goalie and other was skater) Goalies have to it. Both player survived though. The Skaters ended up skating to the bench to basically fall into the trainer arm to apply pressure. Goalie was in the 80s with quick response an lucky the exit was that side of the rink.
You can watch both incidents on youtube(if you so choose too).

Ive seen them!

Espcially the goalie (Clint Malarchuk) one is a very famous incident.

Sort of weird thing is, that I think I recal, loads of players started wearing the cut resistant socks after a horrible cut tendon injury a few years ago.   So they reacted to that, but yeah, not to a neck slice. Maybe now a few will, who knows!
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 06:42:12 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:12:40 pm
Ive seen them!

Espcially the goalie (Clint Malarchuk) one is a very famous incident.

Sort of weird thing is, that I think I recal, loads of players started wearing the cut resistant socks after a horrible cut tendon injury a few years ago.   So they reacted to that, but yeah, not to a neck slice. Maybe now a few will, who knows!
Maybe I just not sure how the neck guard works for a skater, maybe they thought is would restrict head movement too much. NHL players wont even the cage or more face protection with some of the pucks to the face at times.
Sock stuff seems easy adjustment and good.
Malarchuk one is not for one to watch if you cant handle gruesome injuries.
It would be good if they did not sure I expect a change.
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 06:11:33 pm
Horrific on social media how the far right racist fuckwits are now turning this awful situation into a race thing, because the player involved (Matt Petgrave) is black.
