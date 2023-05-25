« previous next »
Garlicbread

Reply #10520 on: May 25, 2023, 01:58:23 pm
Barkov being a cup winning captain would be cool too. Fantastic player who doesn't get the credit he deserves.
TipTopKop

Reply #10521 on: May 25, 2023, 10:28:02 pm
Dallas needs to adopt the one shift, one period at a time approach, and hope to extend the series tonight.

Frustrating for them because they were right there in those 1st two games, yet came away with nothing. Another mental collapse like last game and the Finals will be set.
SouthDerryLaggo

Reply #10522 on: May 25, 2023, 10:43:57 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 25, 2023, 10:28:02 pm
Dallas needs to adopt the one shift, one period at a time approach, and hope to extend the series tonight.

Frustrating for them because they were right there in those 1st two games, yet came away with nothing. Another mental collapse like last game and the Finals will be set.
sports teams in Dallas have the mental strength of a child
TipTopKop

Reply #10523 on: May 26, 2023, 01:45:27 am
Finally capitalising on the PP, Dallas make it 1-1.
TipTopKop

Reply #10524 on: May 26, 2023, 02:52:10 am
2-2 As we go into the 3rd period with Robertson twice bringing Dallas level after Vegas take the lead.
SouthDerryLaggo

Reply #10525 on: May 26, 2023, 08:45:49 am
DallasStanbul is on
TipTopKop

Reply #10526 on: May 26, 2023, 08:57:02 am
Anything's possible. Apart from that weird game 3 meltdown, all the others went to OT, so it's all fine margins.
TipTopKop

Reply #10527 on: May 27, 2023, 03:15:38 pm
Canada beat the Cinderalla story Latvians 4-2 in the semi final of the IIHF world championships, and will tomorrow face the winner of the 2nd semi final between USA/Germany, that is set to face off at 4pm. This is all taking place in Finland.

These championships aren't exactly the pinnacle of the game, especially when the cream of the crop are still in the playoffs right now, or golfing their days away in time for next season's NHL.

But it's interesting to see some prospects, and the bigger rink, you get to see the old NHLer there as well...   just time filler really. 
Dim Glas

Reply #10528 on: May 27, 2023, 06:57:02 pm
Germany beat USA in OT in the other semi final ;D 8) 8)

 
TipTopKop

Reply #10529 on: May 27, 2023, 07:04:03 pm
Yep. Will face Canada tomorrow. Well done to them, some talent in that team and they may surprise Canada.

US will keep waiting for their 1st title since 1933.
TipTopKop

Reply #10530 on: May 28, 2023, 01:22:46 am
Vegas starting hot, all over Dallas 6 shots to 0 but the Stars are holding on and somehow it's still 0-0. They need to weather this storm.
TipTopKop

Reply #10531 on: May 28, 2023, 02:22:00 am
Wow. Twice Vegas take the lead and both times Dallas immediately respond with goals of their own. 2-2 in the 2nd period.
SouthDerryLaggo

Reply #10532 on: May 28, 2023, 09:07:37 am
excellent stuff by the stars
TipTopKop

Reply #10533 on: May 28, 2023, 01:27:15 pm
The only difference between last 2 games and the 1st two is they took their chances.

Still an uphill task, but momentum is now with them and they've shown it can be done.

Stanley Cup Finals schedules have been announced, with the 1st game I think next Sunday. I wonder how the Panthers will feel having such a long layoff. They definitely needed a rest after that mammoth game 1, but they could be caught too cold if they're not careful.
TipTopKop

Reply #10534 on: May 28, 2023, 01:35:26 pm
USA v Latvia bronze medal game is now on (Latvia just scored 1-0), and Canada v Germany around 6:30pm I think.
Garlicbread

Reply #10535 on: May 28, 2023, 01:49:07 pm
Right now I wouldn't be surprised if Dallas turn it around. Vegas have to win the next one or the momentum is all with Dallas.
TipTopKop

Reply #10536 on: May 28, 2023, 04:09:18 pm
Well done to Latvia for winning the bronze 4-3. First time they made it that far.

Team USA crumbled when the tournament mattered.
TipTopKop

Reply #10537 on: May 28, 2023, 06:58:56 pm
Well, with the blushite sadly staying up, I'm diverting my attention to Canada v Germany for the gold medal.

Germany took the lead and Canada equalized shortly after... 1st peruod.
TipTopKop

Reply #10538 on: May 28, 2023, 08:31:35 pm
Looks like Canada's going to win this. Empty net by the Germans, down 2-4 with less than 3 mins to go.

Soft goals conceded by both teams, but you would expect some of that at this level.
TipTopKop

Reply #10539 on: May 28, 2023, 08:32:32 pm
5-2 now on the empty net. Canada wins the gold.
SouthDerryLaggo

Reply #10540 on: May 30, 2023, 07:28:02 am
Well thats that. Vegas totally dominant there.
dalarr

Reply #10541 on: May 30, 2023, 08:03:22 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May 30, 2023, 07:28:02 am
Well thats that. Vegas totally dominant there.
After game five, I was convinced that Dallas would force a game seven. Didn't watch the game tonight but 6-0 is a dominant display.
Looking forward to these finals. There are a couple of players on each team that I wouldn't mind getting a ring
TipTopKop

Reply #10542 on: May 30, 2023, 08:34:53 am
Dallas' issue seems to be a mentality one. Clearly the talent is there to put together impressive streaks, but like Game 4 they just didn't seem to be at the races.

Credit to Vegas, they did their job and closed out the series in some fashion, but Dallas had a nice little run going with a chance to force Game 7 and just didn't show up.
Garlicbread

Reply #10543 on: May 30, 2023, 02:02:21 pm
Gonna be interesting to see how Florida will enter the finals having had such long rest compared to Vegas.
TipTopKop

Reply #10544 on: June 4, 2023, 01:09:42 am
Here we go, the final lap...

Game 1 about to start.
TipTopKop

Reply #10545 on: June 4, 2023, 01:47:04 am
...and the Panthers strike 1st on a short handed goal.
TipTopKop

Reply #10546 on: June 4, 2023, 02:48:15 am
Knights were being outshot by quite a bit but credit to them they hung and started applying pressure, equalized in the 1st and have now taken the lead 2-1 in the 2nd period. Good game.
TipTopKop

Reply #10547 on: June 6, 2023, 01:59:54 am
Knight in full in control Game 2, up 2-0 at the 1st intermission. Feels like Florida's making too many mistakes and haven't really got started.
SouthDerryLaggo

Reply #10548 on: June 6, 2023, 09:41:33 am
Cant believe how many vegas are scoring. That Florida defence has been airtight until now
TipTopKop

Reply #10549 on: June 6, 2023, 01:20:48 pm
The Panthers are just not mentally locked in as they were up to this series, and it's not so much a case of them being cold from inactivity I don't think, because right up until the 3rd period of the 1st game they seemed up for it and very much in it.

It's just that Vegas pressed their foot on the pedal in that 3rd period and carried over throughout game 2.

I'm also reading quite a few complaints about officials giving soft calls Vegas' way but not the other, and yeah, some of the power play goals came from decisions were I did think maybe that shouldn't have been called.

Regardless, Vegas holds serve and now the Panthers have to find something to get back in this series.
Garlicbread

Reply #10550 on: Today at 05:29:33 am
We got a series!
