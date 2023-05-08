« previous next »
The NHL Thread

Online TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 8, 2023, 12:42:53 am
Here we go again, Leafs take the lead 1-0, 2nd period starts and Panthers hit back 1-1, Leafs need to hold on now and not get overrun.
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
May 8, 2023, 02:35:45 am
Florida 3-0 up amazing.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 8, 2023, 02:38:32 am
Yes, tough to see a way back for the Leafs against this lot.
quasimodo

Re: The NHL Thread
May 8, 2023, 02:45:22 am
Florida deserve to be up 3-0. Impressive overall playoffs by them so far.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The NHL Thread
May 8, 2023, 07:58:59 am
Christ the stars were awful last night. Second period meltdown
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
May 8, 2023, 08:56:49 pm
Draft lottery tonight. Whoever wins it will have their franchise turned around. Connor Bedard awaits.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 9, 2023, 12:36:49 am
Ducks have the highest chance of landing 1st, but it's any one of 10 teams.

I've been looking at the Toronto media fallout from last night and they've all been saying how the Leafs were so flat and weren't up for it. I guess it's interesting to see the perspective of teams you don't follow. The market and scrutiny the Leafs get is insane.

To me, they did a lot especially in the 3rd period, something like 11 or 12 shots to 2 but couldn't get that goal. In fairness who they're facing is a team riding an insane amount of momentum.

Someone was saying the Panthers penalty kill in the regular season was ranked 23rd, Leafs should have taken their chances in PP, and I get that, but that was the regular season, the playoffs (as the Panthers themselves found out last year) is a different animal especially when you're riding such momentum. There's just no stopping the Panthers at the moment.
RedG13

Re: The NHL Thread
May 9, 2023, 01:26:04 am
Chicago wins the draft lottery, Anaheim #2.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 10, 2023, 01:20:41 am
After taking the lead, NJ now finds itself 1-2 down to the Canes. Safe to say it's a long road back if they go down 1-3 in this series.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The NHL Thread
May 10, 2023, 12:49:14 pm
Stars back level with a home game next. Not that it really seems to matter
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 11, 2023, 12:11:00 am
Will the Leafs pull something from the series tonight or get swept...  It's actually been a close series unlike the blowouts in the Carolina/NJ or some of the other series.

I also thought the Oilers were in control but that last game Vegas really showed up, so interesting to see how tonight's game plays out.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 11, 2023, 01:56:27 am
So the Leafs are up 1-0 going into the 3rd period on a power play goal. Another tight game.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 11, 2023, 02:41:10 am
Leafs hold on for the win! Back to Toronto for Game 5
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 12, 2023, 12:41:04 am
Great opener by NJ to take a 1-0 lead.
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
May 12, 2023, 01:53:15 pm
Carolina first team through to the Conference Finals. Very impressive considering all the players they got injured. I think the NHL lowkey hopes Toronto will somehow turn it around vs Florida. Carolina v Florida in the Eastern Conference Final probably not great for the brand.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The NHL Thread
May 12, 2023, 03:21:54 pm
Stars take series lead against the kraken. Class last night. Roope hintz is amazing
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 13, 2023, 12:17:21 am
Here we go... Leafs/Panthers Game 5
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 13, 2023, 12:24:24 am
Panthers already 1-0 on a PP goal.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 13, 2023, 12:48:51 am
Wow. Two PP's for the Leafs with nothing to show for, a short while later Panthers make it 0-2. Clinical stuff and took the crowd out of it.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 13, 2023, 01:57:37 am
Game of inches. Leafs made it 1-2 and then thought they scored the equalizer but refs said replay didn't show the puck crossing the line.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 13, 2023, 03:40:37 am
There you have it, Leafs are out in OT 2-3, Panthers advance to face Carolina. Well done to the Panthers, just a great team.
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
May 13, 2023, 03:40:40 am
Florida wins!
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 13, 2023, 03:43:29 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on May 12, 2023, 01:53:15 pm
Carolina v Florida in the Eastern Conference Final probably not great for the brand.
Buckle up!
dalarr

Re: The NHL Thread
May 13, 2023, 06:38:34 am
Maybe not ideal for the brand, as you say, but Carolina-Florida will be great to watch. Both teams have been playing great playoff hockey so far. I've been following Carolina for many seasons now. I love the Finnish dude's they have and it would be wholesome if Jordan Staal could win another cup with them.

Speaking of ideal for the brand..a potential Seattle-Carolina finals isn't necessarily what Gary Bettman would have wished for either.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 13, 2023, 01:58:30 pm
It might not be a banner Eastern Conference Finals, but as cliched as it sounds these 2 were really the best out there, particularly the Panthers; they have just entered the playoffs on such momentum, took out the best regular season team by a mile, and doing so in multiple OT's, and to face what is a very good Leafs team and win both away games and start the series 3-0, it's really something.

These playoffs are always amazing.
dalarr

Re: The NHL Thread
May 13, 2023, 08:27:53 pm
Yeah, the Panthers have gotten hot at the right moment. They look very strong in all areas of the ice. The Leafs just cannot catch a break, can they? They finally advance to the second round only to face a red hot Panthers team that no one believed in. Toronto didn't play bad either.

Kraken vs Stars tonight. Two teams that I haven't watched nor know much about. Elimination game, so will probably be great regardless.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The NHL Thread
May 14, 2023, 12:01:39 am
Big game starting soon. Hopefully the stars get over the line
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 14, 2023, 01:26:32 am
An exciting game so far with 6 goals, but both teams perhaps mentally jaded, making mistakes. Dallas pulled their goalie, probably getting set for game 7 at 1-4, though they pulled one back since then.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 15, 2023, 01:18:43 am
Two small market teams meeting for a game 7, the only hockey game tonight, so when does the NHL decide to show it? at 10pm EST.

Shooting themselves in the foot. Why not have it at a more reasonable 7pm EST slot? This thing could go to OT/2OT/3OT and then what? It will finish around 1am or 2am (forget the international markets).

I understand the local time zones, but the NHL should be trying to promote the playoffs as much as possible and I feel this is a nonsense time slot that's unnecessary.
RedG13

Re: The NHL Thread
May 15, 2023, 01:25:49 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 15, 2023, 01:18:43 am
Two small market teams meeting for a game 7, the only hockey game tonight, so when does the NHL decide to show it? at 10pm EST.

Shooting themselves in the foot. Why not have it at a more reasonable 7pm EST slot? This thing could go to OT/2OT/3OT and then what? It will finish around 1am or 2am (forget the international markets).

I understand the local time zones, but the NHL should be trying to promote the playoffs as much as possible and I feel this is a nonsense time slot that's unnecessary.
It game 6 tonight.
Also probably because both teams played 10pm est in vegas and then have to play 1 one day rest they didnt want to have less rest.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 15, 2023, 01:32:33 am
Quote from: RedG13 on May 15, 2023, 01:25:49 am
It game 6 tonight.
Also probably because both teams played 10pm est in vegas and then have to play 1 one day rest they didnt want to have less rest.
My mistake game 6 indeed, but the point still stands RedG13.

All the reports I'm reading is not because of giving more rest, rather because ESPN preferred putting a regular season MLB game (Cards/BoSox) ahead of this in a prime time (and didn't want to put it earlier because the Celtics/76ers earlier), which to me is wild, because this is a playoff game, MLB season is relatively new at this point.

A number of fans have said they should be pushing the playoffs and marketing them more.
RedG13

Re: The NHL Thread
May 15, 2023, 01:53:54 am
Quote from: TipTopKop on May 15, 2023, 01:32:33 am
My mistake game 6 indeed, but the point still stands RedG13.

All the reports I'm reading is not because of giving more rest, rather because ESPN preferred putting a regular season MLB game (Cards/BoSox) ahead of this in a prime time (and didn't want to put it earlier because the Celtics/76ers earlier), which to me is wild, because this is a playoff game, MLB season is relatively new at this point.

A number of fans have said they should be pushing the playoffs and marketing them more.
The Sunday night baseball numbers would drop too much if went to espn 2.
Unless TNT traded a game it wouldnt work.
Yea ABC was always getting 330 basketball.
Blame the Leafs for not going 6 games then because that way would have 2 game 6 on sunday.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 15, 2023, 02:17:15 am
Oh I already blame the Leafs for many things  ;D

But yes that appears to be the whole point; ESPN wouldn't move an early season MLB game for a potential elimination NHL playoff game. To me, that's silly.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 15, 2023, 08:55:43 am
...and out go the Oilers, so:

Canes v Panthers

Knights v Kraken/Stars
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
May 16, 2023, 03:23:36 am
Kraken look pretty flat in this game 7 and now down by 2 goals with about 4 minutes to go. Looking good for the Stars to face Vegas.
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
May 16, 2023, 10:54:55 am
Pete DeBoer is quite good at Game 7s.
dalarr

Re: The NHL Thread
May 16, 2023, 05:47:52 pm
ooof, those 8pm ET puck drops are killing me. I can watch the games at 1AM local time but 2AM is too much.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 02:36:48 am
Very little setting the Panthers and Hurricanes apart, Panthers just made it 1-1.
TipTopKop

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 02:42:27 am
...and shortly after they get a 2nd one! Panthers leading 2-1
