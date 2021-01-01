« previous next »
The NHL Thread

SouthDerryLaggo

Today at 05:17:53 pm
Fucking stars. Woke up this morning to watch the highlights, no sign of them, stuck in the viaplay app and the game is still going in 2OT. 30 seconds after turning it on the wild scored the winner.
