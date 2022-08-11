Islanders shitting the bed vs Washington. But Florida only gets a point vs Toronto. Pittsburgh and Florida got it all in their own hands, but maybe theres gonna be another twist in it.
Penguins have to play the Hawks and Blue Jackets, so really, if they dont get two wins from those two they dont deserve the playoffs
Islanders have the Habs, so again, they dont win that - they deserve sod all
Panthers have the Canes, and Canes may still need to win this one to make sure of 1st place, so thats a tough one for Florida.
Buffalo are still in with an outside chance too, but they need to beat the Devils tonight.
I can see Panthers missing out unfortunately. The other two will win out, and Panthers will lose to the Canes.