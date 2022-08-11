« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 254 255 256 257 258 [259]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NHL Thread  (Read 526121 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,789
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10320 on: August 11, 2022, 12:20:34 am »
RIP
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10321 on: October 11, 2022, 02:43:23 pm »
Tonight it all begins anew.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,305
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10322 on: October 11, 2022, 06:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on October 11, 2022, 02:43:23 pm
Tonight it all begins anew.
Trying to get into this, been to a few EIHL games the last few weeks and watching Belfast Giants play here on free sports. Bit of a break from watching the reds
Logged
YNWA

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10323 on: October 11, 2022, 11:30:37 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on October 11, 2022, 06:58:13 pm
Trying to get into this, been to a few EIHL games the last few weeks and watching Belfast Giants play here on free sports. Bit of a break from watching the reds

Any teams you're interested in?
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,305
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10324 on: October 12, 2022, 06:07:17 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on October 11, 2022, 11:30:37 pm
Any teams you're interested in?
Other than having a chicago Blackhawks t shirt
Because i thought it looked cool, no, not yet.
Logged
YNWA

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,948
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10325 on: October 12, 2022, 01:10:00 pm »
Nice start for the Rangers beating Tampa last night.

Quite a well played game too, and hopefully a good sign that Rangers played 3 solid periods.

Only bad news was Vitaly Kravtsov getting hurt, by what was an unnecessary play imo from that 7 foot tall tree Tampa have on defence.

Anyone see the games last night - the refs at opening face-off??? :lmao
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,948
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10326 on: October 12, 2022, 01:14:13 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on October 11, 2022, 06:58:13 pm
Trying to get into this, been to a few EIHL games the last few weeks and watching Belfast Giants play here on free sports. Bit of a break from watching the reds

Thats how I started with hockey - but it wasnt the EIHL back then, in fact I cant remember the name of the league! It was whatever was the one before it became the Superleague.  Used to go to games every week (in Manchester), and travel the country watching the sport.

Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,305
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10327 on: October 12, 2022, 01:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 12, 2022, 01:14:13 pm
Thats how I started with hockey - but it wasnt the EIHL back then, in fact I cant remember the name of the league! It was whatever was the one before it became the Superleague.  Used to go to games every week (in Manchester), and travel the country watching the sport.
Belfast would be my local team. Its great craic. Also went to see Glasgow clan a few times as its near where I stay in Scotland. Sat with the away belfast fans the other week in Glasgow and it was class. Nice and easy to sort and away ticket for this 😂
Logged
YNWA

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10328 on: October 12, 2022, 02:24:27 pm »
trying to get into hockey more this season as I live in such a hockey obsessed town now (montreal). even if the habs are due a rough year rebuilding

rangers game last night was decent. was jumping around between that and the mlb games on a commercial-avoidance-relay. its the most annoying thing about US sports. seeing the same aaron paul bet365 ad over and over and over... 
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,305
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10329 on: October 16, 2022, 09:09:56 pm »
Big turnaround from the Belfast Giants today. Class. Come from 3 down
Logged
YNWA

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10330 on: October 16, 2022, 09:10:35 pm »
Happy with the start the Red Wings has done. The Yzerplan slowly coming into place. But it's only been 2 games so far.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,020
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10331 on: January 30, 2023, 09:10:12 pm »
Ah... RIP the Golden Jet - Bobby Hull.
Logged

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10332 on: February 13, 2023, 03:43:01 pm »
went to an AHL game on sat, Laval Rocket vs Utica Comet. Turnout and atmosphere was much better than i expected. and beer didnt cost $18 like at Habs games either.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,948
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10333 on: February 28, 2023, 08:04:19 pm »
Already a lot of big trades gone down before Fridays deadline, the latest is the not so well kept secret of Patrick Kane to NY Rangers, looks like its a conditional 2nd round and 3rd round picks going to other way.  Arizona Coyotes look like they are the 3rd team involved, who will take on some of Kanes salary.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,020
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10334 on: March 1, 2023, 10:14:06 pm »
Quickie's gone from the Kings, end of an era and I think the team handled this badly as he didn't want to go.

Damn shame, with Brown retired, Quickie gone, it means Doughty and Kopitar are the ones left from that era.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • hästarr. Call me sensitive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,170
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10335 on: March 5, 2023, 08:13:18 am »
Getting back into this now that the NFL done and we are playing pretty average football ATM. Watched Bruins vs Rangers yesterday and it was not a real contest. The Bruins controlled that game.
Surprised to see the Devils in the run for a playoff spot
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,948
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10336 on: March 5, 2023, 02:56:43 pm »
Devils are one of the best teams in the league.

I think Rangers have fucked up royally messing with the team so much to get Kane.  They have had to play shorthanded for games now to make it happen, down a forward and D, and down 2 Ds for one game. And its showed, the D is all over the place as theyve had to mix up the pairings of course to make up for the lack of players. Plus players are having to play big minutes. Plus injury to Lindgren messing thigns up even more.

Be better soon as KAndre Miller will be back from suspension, but its not ideal. And for what, an aging Patrick Kane who looks slow as hell these days. One of the absolute best players Ive even seen, but not now.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • hästarr. Call me sensitive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,170
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10337 on: March 29, 2023, 11:56:20 am »
So the East is pretty much set: Hurricanes, Devils, Rangers, Bruins and Maple Leafs are already qualified. Lightning should follow soon. If the Lightning and Maple Leafs meet in the first round, I think we all know how that is going to end. Devils - Rangers will be the one to watch as they will likely see each other in the first round.

I'm more of a NFL guy these days but is there anything quite like the NHL playoffs? I think not.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,020
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10338 on: March 29, 2023, 07:31:13 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on March 29, 2023, 11:56:20 am
I'm more of a NFL guy these days but is there anything quite like the NHL playoffs? I think not.
No other sport has a more brutal path to the cup than the NHL playoffs. It's called the 2nd season for a purpose.

You get the No. 1 seed in the NFL, and you basically get 3 more games to the trophy, with 2 being in your house. NHL is a completely different animal.

Love or hate the eventual winners, I never come away from an NHL season thinking the winners were some jammy bastards that got away with it. You've got to really earn it. Can't wait.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10339 on: March 29, 2023, 07:51:48 pm »
Might hop on to The Bruins band wagon for a bit! Their practice ice is just over The Pike  from me.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • hästarr. Call me sensitive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,170
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10340 on: March 29, 2023, 08:07:52 pm »
I've been on the Bruins bandwagon since their 2013 playoff run. Such an amazing team. Regular season success means nothing in the playoffs but they are amongst the top favourites this year.
Imagine living in Boston..direct access to the Bruins, Patriots and Celtics.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,305
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10341 on: April 2, 2023, 10:02:29 am »
Belfast giants wrapped up the title last night. what a night and what a team all year.
Logged
YNWA

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10342 on: April 2, 2023, 01:33:51 pm »
The playoffs are gonna be so fun this year. Wouldn't be surprised if we see a few upsets too.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • hästarr. Call me sensitive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,170
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10343 on: April 3, 2023, 09:28:47 pm »
Yeah, I'm getting more hyped by the day. Would be a nice bonus if the Islanders can qualify as well. Last time all three teams from the tri-state area were in the playoffs together since 2007.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10344 on: April 3, 2023, 09:59:09 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on April  3, 2023, 09:28:47 pm
Yeah, I'm getting more hyped by the day. Would be a nice bonus if the Islanders can qualify as well. Last time all three teams from the tri-state area were in the playoffs together since 2007.

As a Red Wing fan I hope Islanders doesn't get it because of their draft pick  ;D But normally yeah that would be cool.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,948
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10345 on: April 3, 2023, 10:05:41 pm »
Sod the Islanders, I hope they blow it  ;D
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10346 on: April 3, 2023, 10:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  3, 2023, 10:05:41 pm
Sod the Islanders, I hope they blow it  ;D

Very much possible now. Very tight.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10347 on: April 5, 2023, 01:39:54 pm »
Florida went past Islanders yesterday. Pittsburgh one point behind.
Logged

Offline quasimodo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10348 on: April 5, 2023, 07:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on April  5, 2023, 01:39:54 pm
Florida went past Islanders yesterday. Pittsburgh one point behind.
FSG owned Penguins close to not making the playoffs for the first time in 16 years. Terrible General Manager, awful signings. Oldest team in the league.
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • hästarr. Call me sensitive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,170
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10349 on: April 7, 2023, 09:37:39 am »
Quote from: quasimodo on April  5, 2023, 07:40:35 pm
FSG owned Penguins close to not making the playoffs for the first time in 16 years. Terrible General Manager, awful signings. Oldest team in the league.
The Penguins have no choice, really. Those "old" players have given them an unbelievable amount of success. Winning the Stanley Cup back to back is an impressive feat. I imagine they just have to stick with them until they decide for themselves that enough is enough.

The wild card race is intriguing. East: Panthers and Islanders have 89 points, Penguins 88 points. All teams have three games remaining.
West: Jets 89 points, four games remaining. Flames: 89 points, three games remaining. Preds: 88 points, four games remaining.

Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,305
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10350 on: April 7, 2023, 01:43:42 pm »
Been following the stars this year. They have sort of fell away a bit so not sure how they'll do in the playoffs. Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnson are class though
Logged
YNWA

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10351 on: April 7, 2023, 03:40:36 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on April  7, 2023, 09:37:39 am
The Penguins have no choice, really. Those "old" players have given them an unbelievable amount of success. Winning the Stanley Cup back to back is an impressive feat. I imagine they just have to stick with them until they decide for themselves that enough is enough.

The wild card race is intriguing. East: Panthers and Islanders have 89 points, Penguins 88 points. All teams have three games remaining.
West: Jets 89 points, four games remaining. Flames: 89 points, three games remaining. Preds: 88 points, four games remaining.

Preds play the Jets and Flames next too.
Logged

Offline quasimodo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10352 on: April 7, 2023, 07:02:48 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on April  7, 2023, 09:37:39 am
The Penguins have no choice, really. Those "old" players have given them an unbelievable amount of success. Winning the Stanley Cup back to back is an impressive feat. I imagine they just have to stick with them until they decide for themselves that enough is enough.

Pens big three older players have been fine and still very good. The rest of the team assembled has been awful and some of the contracts they're stuck with will be crippling for another couple of years.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10353 on: April 11, 2023, 02:29:03 pm »
Islanders shitting the bed vs Washington. But Florida only gets a point vs Toronto. Pittsburgh and Florida got it all in their own hands, but maybe theres gonna be another twist in it.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,948
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10354 on: April 11, 2023, 03:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on April 11, 2023, 02:29:03 pm
Islanders shitting the bed vs Washington. But Florida only gets a point vs Toronto. Pittsburgh and Florida got it all in their own hands, but maybe theres gonna be another twist in it.

Penguins have to play the Hawks and Blue Jackets, so really, if they dont get two wins from those two they dont deserve the playoffs  ;D

Islanders have the Habs, so again, they dont win that - they deserve sod all  ;D

Panthers have the Canes, and Canes may still need to win this one to make sure of 1st place, so thats a tough one for Florida.

Buffalo are still in with an outside chance too, but they need to beat the Devils tonight.

I can see Panthers missing out unfortunately. The other two will win out, and Panthers will lose to the Canes.
Logged

Offline quasimodo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10355 on: Yesterday at 03:28:57 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 11, 2023, 03:09:39 pm
Penguins have to play the Hawks and Blue Jackets, so really, if they dont get two wins from those two they dont deserve the playoffs  ;D
Lost 5-2 to the Hawks. Abysmal performance. Fans have wanted the GM out for months but FSG sat on their wallet and kept him so that he could mangle the team even more over the trade deadline. Fucking shambles.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10356 on: Yesterday at 03:49:38 am »
Watch the Islanders somehow losing to Montreal tomorrow as well. And then the Penguins blowing it vs Columbus.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10357 on: Yesterday at 10:13:08 pm »
Bruins rippin up the regular season record books. Run to the cup now or crash and burn in the first play off round?
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10358 on: Today at 02:43:50 am »
Pittsburgh miss the playoffs for the first time in 17 years.
Logged

Offline quasimodo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10359 on: Today at 02:44:08 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 03:49:38 am
Watch the Islanders somehow losing to Montreal tomorrow as well. And then the Penguins blowing it vs Columbus.
Nope, Isles win. FSG Pens out.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 254 255 256 257 258 [259]   Go Up
« previous next »
 