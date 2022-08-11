Devils are one of the best teams in the league.



I think Rangers have fucked up royally messing with the team so much to get Kane. They have had to play shorthanded for games now to make it happen, down a forward and D, and down 2 Ds for one game. And its showed, the D is all over the place as theyve had to mix up the pairings of course to make up for the lack of players. Plus players are having to play big minutes. Plus injury to Lindgren messing thigns up even more.



Be better soon as KAndre Miller will be back from suspension, but its not ideal. And for what, an aging Patrick Kane who looks slow as hell these days. One of the absolute best players Ive even seen, but not now.