Rangers produced a lot more resistance than I expected, but really the momentum the Bolts had once they woke up against the Leafs meant they're going to take some beating.



I'm not a fan of theirs nor some of the calls they get, but you can't deny 3 Finals appearances (1st time since the classic Oilers team did it) and their grit is very admirable.



They remind me of Djokovic, there's not one particular quality about them, they have good players though no real superstars, but they seem to hang in there and wait for the opponent to make a mistake and then pounce on it.



Credit to them, and if they go back to back to back (after winning the President's and then getting swept in the 1st round before that), well, yeah maybe dynasty is happening?