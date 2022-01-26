« previous next »
The NHL Thread

Mimi

Re: The NHL Thread
January 26, 2022, 06:38:27 am
Guys like Matheson have no journalistic purpose; theyre only useful for the owners to gaslight the fans. The Leon interview was just one example. In that 6:0 loss, they had on Ken Holland for a bunch of softball questions during the first intermission. This is the type of slop were subjected to each game. But at least the hockey is improving. Still thinking of Draisaitls first goal against Calgary. One of my favourite of his goals.
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
January 26, 2022, 03:42:21 pm
Lundqvist to have his number retired on Friday/Saturday morning.
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
January 26, 2022, 03:46:42 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on January 26, 2022, 03:42:21 pm
Lundqvist to have his number retired on Friday/Saturday morning.

Whole thing is going to make me  :( 

Henrik has been doing tv work over here since he announced his retirement - for NY Rangers own channel - MSG, and for one of the national ones too a bit. And hes fantastic, the man is just perfect in everything he does  ;D

rafathegaffa83

Re: The NHL Thread
January 27, 2022, 11:30:04 pm
No supplementary discipline for Kane. Signs for the Oilers for the league minimum with a no-movement clause
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
January 29, 2022, 12:46:36 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 26, 2022, 03:46:42 pm
Whole thing is going to make me  :( 

Henrik has been doing tv work over here since he announced his retirement - for NY Rangers own channel - MSG, and for one of the national ones too a bit. And hes fantastic, the man is just perfect in everything he does  ;D

What did you think of it?
Salty Dog

Re: The NHL Thread
January 29, 2022, 03:00:26 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 26, 2022, 03:46:42 pm
Whole thing is going to make me  :( 

Henrik has been doing tv work over here since he announced his retirement - for NY Rangers own channel - MSG, and for one of the national ones too a bit. And hes fantastic, the man is just perfect in everything he does  ;D



Massive respect for Lundqvist. He's one of the best goalies to ever play in the NHL. Seems to be a classy guy as well. But it does bring me no small amount of joy as a Devils fan to know that he never led the Rangers to a Stanley Cup. Certainly came close on a few occasions and he has his fair share of international gold medals for Sweden.

He is deefinitely in the conversation for the greatest goaltenders to ever lace up their skates in the NHL. As far as goalies who I've seen play, he is just outside the top tier of Patrick Roy, Dominik Hasek, and Martin Brodeur.
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
January 29, 2022, 03:10:33 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on January 29, 2022, 12:46:36 pm
What did you think of it?

It was very nicely done as youd expect from the Rangers, they tend to get the ceremonies right! Full house at the Garden including many former teammates and coaches (Torts was there!).  The older retired number players of the Rangers couldnt be there for covid reasons I presume, and very sad that this came to late for Mr Ranger Rod Gilbert, but cool to see Mike Richter, Mess, Brian Leetch and Adam Graves there.

Henrik is such a class act, I watched quite a few interviews earlier in the day from others talking about him, and from his press conference too - he was more emotional in that than at the ceremony!  Its always a very cool moment seeing the number raised. This is the quickest retirement the Rangers have ever done, something quite poignant really about seeing him watch his number go into the rafters at the Garden, cos had it not been for what happened, hed likely still be playing. But also, there is something so right about him retiring as only having played for the Rangers (in the NHL) - something he has said himself!

Quote from: Salty Dog on January 29, 2022, 03:00:26 pm
Massive respect for Lundqvist. He's one of the best goalies to ever play in the NHL. Seems to be a classy guy as well. But it does bring me no small amount of joy as a Devils fan to know that he never led the Rangers to a Stanley Cup. Certainly came close on a few occasions and he has his fair share of international gold medals for Sweden.

He is deefinitely in the conversation for the greatest goaltenders to ever lace up their skates in the NHL. As far as goalies who I've seen play, he is just outside the top tier of Patrick Roy, Dominik Hasek, and Martin Brodeur.

I felt it a shame he didnt win a cup, but like he said yesterday "When I think back, its all about what happened and not about what didnt happen. And that sums it up perfectly.

15 years a Rangers, and along with Mike Richter the best that ever played in goal here for the club. Brodeur was a great goalie of course, but he also played in the trap era, behind a hugely talented defensive team for a lot of years, so as good as he was, I can never put him up there with the true greats. 

Hank along with Dominik Hasek are for sure the two greatest European goalies Ive ever seen and the most fun to watch of any goalies Ive ever seen regardless of nationality.


Salty Dog

Re: The NHL Thread
January 29, 2022, 03:57:41 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 29, 2022, 03:10:33 pm
It was very nicely done as youd expect from the Rangers, they tend to get the ceremonies right! Full house at the Garden including many former teammates and coaches (Torts was there!).  The older retired number players of the Rangers couldnt be there for covid reasons I presume, and very sad that this came to late for Mr Ranger Rod Gilbert, but cool to see Mike Richter, Mess, Brian Leetch and Adam Graves there.

Henrik is such a class act, I watched quite a few interviews earlier in the day from others talking about him, and from his press conference too - he was more emotional in that than at the ceremony!  Its always a very cool moment seeing the number raised. This is the quickest retirement the Rangers have ever done, something quite poignant really about seeing him watch his number go into the rafters at the Garden, cos had it not been for what happened, hed likely still be playing. But also, there is something so right about him retiring as only having played for the Rangers (in the NHL) - something he has said himself!

I felt it a shame he didnt win a cup, but like he said yesterday "When I think back, its all about what happened and not about what didnt happen. And that sums it up perfectly.

15 years a Rangers, and along with Mike Richter the best that ever played in goal here for the club. Brodeur was a great goalie of course, but he also played in the trap era, behind a hugely talented defensive team for a lot of years, so as good as he was, I can never put him up there with the true greats. 

Hank along with Dominik Hasek are for sure the two greatest European goalies Ive ever seen and the most fun to watch of any goalies Ive ever seen regardless of nationality.




Richter sure was another great. Too bad injuries kept him from having a long career like Henrik and Marty. The Rangers have certainly had some serious goaltending talent in my time watching. I would even include John Vanbiesbrouck in that.

Regarding Brodeur, you're not wrong about the trap and the massive defensive talent he had in front of him, but I think you're a bit dismissive about his impact on the game. Every hockey analyst/journalist/aficionado puts him in the top tier with Hasek, Roy, and Jacques Plante. It's not just his numbers either, which are the stuff of dreams for any goalie. His biggest impact on the game was his skating and puck-handling. He was effectively a 6th skater in net. The Devils built such a dominant system around his unique skill-set (combined with the neutral zone trap and 2 1st ballot Hall of Fame defenders) that the league had to create rules to nullify this advantage that he had over other goaltenders (the trapezoid was specifically brought in to keep him from skating out of net and initiating attacks with breakout passes from the half-boards). Plus, he was the only hybrid sttyle goaltender in the era of butterfly goalies. In fact, no other goalie has really built a successful career out of combining the best bits of stand-up goaltending and augmenting them with the butterfly style. Anyway, I digress, but I don't know how anyone can leave him outside of the all-time top tier of goaltenders.

Hasek though....there will never be another goalie who plays with such a high-risk style. Never the best skater or puck-handler, he played the position in such a unique way. No coach would ever teach their student to attempt the high-wire act style of goaltending that he made into an art form. He was far and away the best player on those Buffalo Sabres teams and still had plenty of magic left for his swan song with the Detroit Red Wings.

As someone who used to play goalie in their youth, I could go on and on about some of the amazing goaltending talent I have been privileged to witness over the years. So to bring it back full circle, I would like to wish Henrik all the best in his post-playing career. It seems he'll be a fixture of MSG and NHL Networks for years to come and that really is a blessing as he is a great analyst.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The NHL Thread
January 29, 2022, 05:34:16 pm
Quote from: Salty Dog on January 29, 2022, 03:57:41 pm
Regarding Brodeur, you're not wrong about the trap and the massive defensive talent he had in front of him, but I think you're a bit dismissive about his impact on the game. Every hockey analyst/journalist/aficionado puts him in the top tier with Hasek, Roy, and Jacques Plante. It's not just his numbers either, which are the stuff of dreams for any goalie. His biggest impact on the game was his skating and puck-handling. He was effectively a 6th skater in net. The Devils built such a dominant system around his unique skill-set (combined with the neutral zone trap and 2 1st ballot Hall of Fame defenders) that the league had to create rules to nullify this advantage that he had over other goaltenders (the trapezoid was specifically brought in to keep him from skating out of net and initiating attacks with breakout passes from the half-boards). Plus, he was the only hybrid sttyle goaltender in the era of butterfly goalies. In fact, no other goalie has really built a successful career out of combining the best bits of stand-up goaltending and augmenting them with the butterfly style. Anyway, I digress, but I don't know how anyone can leave him outside of the all-time top tier of goaltenders.

Yeah, for me Brodeur is in the same league from that era as Roy and Hasek.. Exceptional puck handling skills, which as you note resulted in the Brodeur Rule, but he also has two career goals. Canada's Sportsnet did a ranking of goaltenders that had played in the NHL a few years ago. Brodeur ended up 8th ahead of Ed Belfour and Lundqvist. Hasek and Brodeur were 2nd and 3rd (Dryden was 1st).
Dim Glas

Re: The NHL Thread
February 9, 2022, 10:30:58 pm
Tuukka Rask retires.:
https://twitter.com/NHLBruins/status/1491536194336968706?s


Also Martin St. Louis is the new interim head coach of Montreal Canadiens.
Garlicbread

Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 05:44:00 am
Ovechkin's legacy is forever tarnished right?
