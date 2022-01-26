What did you think of it?
It was very nicely done as youd expect from the Rangers, they tend to get the ceremonies right! Full house at the Garden including many former teammates and coaches (Torts was there!). The older retired number players of the Rangers couldnt be there for covid reasons I presume, and very sad that this came to late for Mr Ranger Rod Gilbert, but cool to see Mike Richter, Mess, Brian Leetch and Adam Graves there.
Henrik is such a class act, I watched quite a few interviews earlier in the day from others talking about him, and from his press conference too - he was more emotional in that than at the ceremony! Its always a very cool moment seeing the number raised. This is the quickest retirement the Rangers have ever done, something quite poignant really about seeing him watch his number go into the rafters at the Garden, cos had it not been for what happened, hed likely still be playing. But also, there is something so right about him retiring as only having played for the Rangers (in the NHL) - something he has said himself!
Massive respect for Lundqvist. He's one of the best goalies to ever play in the NHL. Seems to be a classy guy as well. But it does bring me no small amount of joy as a Devils fan to know that he never led the Rangers to a Stanley Cup. Certainly came close on a few occasions and he has his fair share of international gold medals for Sweden.
He is deefinitely in the conversation for the greatest goaltenders to ever lace up their skates in the NHL. As far as goalies who I've seen play, he is just outside the top tier of Patrick Roy, Dominik Hasek, and Martin Brodeur.
I felt it a shame he didnt win a cup, but like he said yesterday "When I think back, its all about what happened and not about what didnt happen. And that sums it up perfectly.
15 years a Rangers, and along with Mike Richter the best that ever played in goal here for the club. Brodeur was a great goalie of course, but he also played in the trap era, behind a hugely talented defensive team for a lot of years, so as good as he was, I can never put him up there with the true greats.
Hank along with Dominik Hasek are for sure the two greatest European goalies Ive ever seen and the most fun to watch of any goalies Ive ever seen regardless of nationality.