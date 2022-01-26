It was very nicely done as youd expect from the Rangers, they tend to get the ceremonies right! Full house at the Garden including many former teammates and coaches (Torts was there!). The older retired number players of the Rangers couldnt be there for covid reasons I presume, and very sad that this came to late for Mr Ranger Rod Gilbert, but cool to see Mike Richter, Mess, Brian Leetch and Adam Graves there.



Henrik is such a class act, I watched quite a few interviews earlier in the day from others talking about him, and from his press conference too - he was more emotional in that than at the ceremony! Its always a very cool moment seeing the number raised. This is the quickest retirement the Rangers have ever done, something quite poignant really about seeing him watch his number go into the rafters at the Garden, cos had it not been for what happened, hed likely still be playing. But also, there is something so right about him retiring as only having played for the Rangers (in the NHL) - something he has said himself!



I felt it a shame he didnt win a cup, but like he said yesterday "When I think back, its all about what happened and not about what didnt happen. And that sums it up perfectly.



15 years a Rangers, and along with Mike Richter the best that ever played in goal here for the club. Brodeur was a great goalie of course, but he also played in the trap era, behind a hugely talented defensive team for a lot of years, so as good as he was, I can never put him up there with the true greats.



Hank along with Dominik Hasek are for sure the two greatest European goalies Ive ever seen and the most fun to watch of any goalies Ive ever seen regardless of nationality.









Richter sure was another great. Too bad injuries kept him from having a long career like Henrik and Marty. The Rangers have certainly had some serious goaltending talent in my time watching. I would even include John Vanbiesbrouck in that.Regarding Brodeur, you're not wrong about the trap and the massive defensive talent he had in front of him, but I think you're a bit dismissive about his impact on the game. Every hockey analyst/journalist/aficionado puts him in the top tier with Hasek, Roy, and Jacques Plante. It's not just his numbers either, which are the stuff of dreams for any goalie. His biggest impact on the game was his skating and puck-handling. He was effectively a 6th skater in net. The Devils built such a dominant system around his unique skill-set (combined with the neutral zone trap and 2 1st ballot Hall of Fame defenders) that the league had to create rules to nullify this advantage that he had over other goaltenders (the trapezoid was specifically brought in to keep him from skating out of net and initiating attacks with breakout passes from the half-boards). Plus, he was the only hybrid sttyle goaltender in the era of butterfly goalies. In fact, no other goalie has really built a successful career out of combining the best bits of stand-up goaltending and augmenting them with the butterfly style. Anyway, I digress, but I don't know how anyone can leave him outside of the all-time top tier of goaltenders.Hasek though....there will never be another goalie who plays with such a high-risk style. Never the best skater or puck-handler, he played the position in such a unique way. No coach would ever teach their student to attempt the high-wire act style of goaltending that he made into an art form. He was far and away the best player on those Buffalo Sabres teams and still had plenty of magic left for his swan song with the Detroit Red Wings.As someone who used to play goalie in their youth, I could go on and on about some of the amazing goaltending talent I have been privileged to witness over the years. So to bring it back full circle, I would like to wish Henrik all the best in his post-playing career. It seems he'll be a fixture of MSG and NHL Networks for years to come and that really is a blessing as he is a great analyst.