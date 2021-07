Buffalo to draft Owen Power tonight?

Imagne Dahlin and Power as defensive pairing, that would be noe of the leagues best defensive pairings.



There’s something about Buffalo this last decade that tells me they’ll probably miss the playoffs for the foreseeable future, even with that defensive pairing. It’s almost like they could’ve had Lidstrom in his prime and still miss the post season. On the other hand, Buffalo doesn’t make the playoffs this season regardless, so they will have time to develop Owen Power properly, if they draft him.It’s crazy that the Bills and Sabres have the same owner. The football team is very well managed..