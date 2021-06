Credit to the Islanders responding well to their lopsided loss in the previous game. Showed up with intensity and really refused to be overpowered.



This great series now gets the game 7 it deserves.



Oh yes. Ive got Islanders fever. Im loving how they are pushing the reigning champions to the brink. An Islanders - Montreal final is actually possible now. Whod have thought that at the start of the playoffs.