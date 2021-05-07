The games Ive watched so far have been incredible. High intensity, heavy hits, bad blood, scrums and high skill level. The bubble last summer just felt off, this year is different. It helps with fans in some of the arenas as well. Absolutely loving it!

I mean, theres a reason the NHL is the best league. The skill level on some of these guys is unbelievable. You have the obvious ones like McDavid, but all across the board you have elite talent. It doesnt get enough recognition how difficult it is to pull off such moves while skating on fucking ice.