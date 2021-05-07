« previous next »
Author Topic: The NHL Thread  (Read 449319 times)

Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10000 on: May 7, 2021, 09:33:48 am »
Quote from: Mimi on May  6, 2021, 07:46:09 pm
An expected disgraceful response by Bettman and the NHL. $250,000 just about reflects the disgrace of their own actions of implicitly egging on the 2 teams to fight yesterday. If the NHL puts out any more ads about sportsmanship or for the love of hockey, they can shove it. Just as hollow as their "celebration" of Black History month.

Other than the weird own goal of firing their GM and President in the midst of this fiasco, the Rangers came out on top of both the NHL and the Capitals.

Yeah, we did. I do not recall them being very goonish, but it was a long time ago!

But Messier was waxing on about winning "in the street or the alley." That is not toughness; that is just thuggery. 

We recently had Milan Lucic. He was supposed to bring toughness and a Cup winning mentality to a young team. He did neither, and his presence certainly did not improve McDavid or Draisaitl. Thank God we got rid of him.

Lucic has done quite well on the Flames, certainly he doesnt look as lost as he did all those years in Edmonton. Its all about the fit, hes playing on a team that fits his style more. Edmonton cant grind and muck, if McDavid goes down again, youll be hard pressed to find an identity for that team, even with Draisaitl and RNH still there.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10001 on: May 7, 2021, 02:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on May  7, 2021, 09:33:48 am
Lucic has done quite well on the Flames, certainly he doesnt look as lost as he did all those years in Edmonton. Its all about the fit, hes playing on a team that fits his style more. Edmonton cant grind and muck, if McDavid goes down again, youll be hard pressed to find an identity for that team, even with Draisaitl and RNH still there.
I also think Lucic has kind of reinvented himself as a second and third line player. Seems like a great guy as well. He recently announced that hell waive his no-trade clause in the expansion draft. He wants to stay but he also wants the Flames to protect more important players.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10002 on: May 8, 2021, 10:40:31 am »
St. Louis clinched their berth and with that the playoffs seem pretty much set. The Canadiens will clinch soon. The only interesting battle left is between Dallas and Nashville. Both teams are on equal points with two games left to play. Nashville has a double header against Carolina while Dallas has a double header against Chicago.
I dont understand the Arizona Coyotes. Its almost like they do not want to play in the postseason.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10003 on: May 15, 2021, 02:24:57 pm »
First play off game today. You guys excited about your play off match ups? All the North division games should be good.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10004 on: May 15, 2021, 10:39:09 pm »
Ive been hyped for weeks. Bruins - Caps, Panthers - Lightning, Golden Knights - Wild are all tasty matchups. Think the North is going to be between Oilers and Maple Leafs. Thatll be a tasty series for sure.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10005 on: May 16, 2021, 01:28:16 am »
Actually cheering on the Bruins, thats how much i hate Tom Wilson  ;D
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10006 on: May 16, 2021, 06:28:37 am »
And Tom Wilson with one goal and one assist, proving once again that he couldve been a solid player. Feel sorry for Samsonov, hopefully hell be back for the next game.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10007 on: May 18, 2021, 03:56:48 am »
Brad Marchand - you hate him but you also want him on your team. Hard to believe he is in his 15th year. Immense today and this series is quite fun for the neutral.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10008 on: May 18, 2021, 10:33:28 am »
Yes its been great so far, especially with fans back in the arenas. The first Battle of Florida was very good.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10009 on: May 18, 2021, 11:43:19 am »
Quote from: Mimi on May 18, 2021, 03:56:48 am
Brad Marchand - you hate him but you also want him on your team. Hard to believe he is in his 15th year. Immense today and this series is quite fun for the neutral.

the guy is a scumbag (on the ice), but I was very happy he potted the winner  ;D  Cos he isnt as big a scumbag as Tom Wilson! Hes a heck of a better hockey player too.

Marchand did another of his trademark spear to the balls last night too.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10010 on: May 20, 2021, 02:14:15 am »
The Bruins/Caps looked good on paper and it has delivered every bit so far. 3rd straight game now going to OT.

Although Caps hit the pipe a few times, probably should have finished it off.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10011 on: May 20, 2021, 02:28:43 am »
Im flicking between the Bruins and Caps game and the Mets game  ;D   Shame that one went to OT though, cos I did want to catch a bit of the Edmonton game.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10012 on: May 20, 2021, 02:36:09 am »
I know what you mean....    I have the Lakers/Dodgers in half an hour so hopefully won't have to do a multiscreen... I'll be asking the Lakers for home runs and seeing if the Caps can nail a 3 pointer  :o :o  nothing like the chase for Stanley's mug though, so much drama even when I have no dog in the fight.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10013 on: May 20, 2021, 04:48:56 am »
Bastards. Its much more fun watching other teams lose 😞 Only able to watch the 3rd period, but we got pushed around. There were some great moments with Draisaitl - the way he turns while surrounded by 3 players.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10014 on: May 20, 2021, 09:10:04 am »
Quote from: dalarr on May 18, 2021, 10:33:28 am
Yes its been great so far, especially with fans back in the arenas. The first Battle of Florida was very good.

Lowkey hoping Florida can go far, but it feels Tampa with all their experience will make quick work of them.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10015 on: Yesterday at 01:01:38 am »
Yikes this looks awful
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10016 on: Yesterday at 01:05:34 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 01:01:38 am
Yikes this looks awful

Horrific. Hope Tavares is ok
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10017 on: Yesterday at 01:06:32 am »
Tavares got a hip check, fell on the ice and then the other Canadiens player accidentally knee'd him in the head....  stretcher out and a neck brace with all the trimmings....   horrible the way he collapsed, clearly knocked unconscious, when the medic tried to assess him he folded backwards, before more help arrived.

It all happened so quick. He's giving the thumbs up as he's being wheeled out, so hopefully he's not too hurt.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10018 on: Yesterday at 01:51:53 am »
Scary stuff, glad Tavares could give the thumbs up.
Total accident.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10019 on: Yesterday at 04:06:50 am »
Hopefully Tavares is okay. I think both teams realized it was not malicious. Amazing Price save on Nylander in the third. I have a lot of respect for the Leafs players who had to answer inane questions from the press after the game. Your captain is in the hospital and youre being asked the same question three different ways.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10020 on: Yesterday at 10:14:03 am »
Big win for the Panthers.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10021 on: Yesterday at 02:35:38 pm »
The Maple Leafs better win their next game or else the pressure is going to be immense. Spurs of the NHL?
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10022 on: Yesterday at 02:43:05 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 02:35:38 pm
The Maple Leafs better win their next game or else the pressure is going to be immense. Spurs of the NHL?

They are basically that team who dont win anywhere near enough for the size of the club and the money they pour into it, and have during a lot of stretches over the past few decades managed the team poorly and made a lot of bad signings. But their fans still manage to be the most gobshitey and arrogant around. So Spurs may be a decent comparison !
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10023 on: Yesterday at 04:16:04 pm »
The games Ive watched so far have been incredible. High intensity, heavy hits, bad blood, scrums and high skill level. The bubble last summer just felt off, this year is different. It helps with fans in some of the arenas as well. Absolutely loving it!
I mean, theres a reason the NHL is the best league. The skill level on some of these guys is unbelievable. You have the obvious ones like McDavid, but all across the board you have elite talent. It doesnt get enough recognition how difficult it is to pull off such moves while skating on fucking ice.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10024 on: Yesterday at 06:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:43:05 pm
They are basically that team who dont win anywhere near enough for the size of the club and the money they pour into it, and have during a lot of stretches over the past few decades managed the team poorly and made a lot of bad signings. But their fans still manage to be the most gobshitey and arrogant around. So Spurs may be a decent comparison !
Wait, aren't you a Rangers dude?   ;D

By the way Tavares was discharged from St. Michael's this morning, will be out indefinitely. Good to know, the lad was levelled in a bad way.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10025 on: Yesterday at 06:20:32 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 06:05:47 pm
Wait, aren't you a Rangers dude?   ;D

By the way Tavares was discharged from St. Michael's this morning, will be out indefinitely. Good to know, the lad was levelled in a bad way.

Rangers fans are ridiculously critical of the team, I think its a New York thing, they have no problem basically calling out or slagging off ANYONE involved from GMs to coaches to players. So basically the opposite, as there is never really a lot of delusion, they tend to know if they are shit  ;D (Which is a LOT of the time for the Rangers, one of sports least successful big clubs).

Good that Tavares is out of hopsital, it was a scary moment for sure.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10026 on: Yesterday at 06:27:50 pm »
No to be fair, I should have bolded the bit about the lack of winning compared to the big budget and badly run organisation, rather than the fans being arrogant.

Noo Yokans criticised the Yankees even when they were winning! so yeah not quite the same from a fanbase perspective.

I have no affinity to the Leafs, but would be happy to see them lift it this year for Thornton.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10027 on: Today at 02:15:58 am »
Impressive stuff from the Bruins, in what was so far a tight series they really have been on top in Game 4, well deserved.
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #10028 on: Today at 02:29:30 am »
Go go Bruins.
Love how there are scrums at every stoppage  ;D

Fun series. Lovely seeing the Caps beat.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
