An expected disgraceful response by Bettman and the NHL. $250,000 just about reflects the disgrace of their own actions of implicitly egging on the 2 teams to fight yesterday. If the NHL puts out any more ads about sportsmanship or for the love of hockey, they can shove it. Just as hollow as their "celebration" of Black History month.



Other than the weird own goal of firing their GM and President in the midst of this fiasco, the Rangers came out on top of both the NHL and the Capitals.



Yeah, we did. I do not recall them being very goonish, but it was a long time ago!



But Messier was waxing on about winning "in the street or the alley." That is not toughness; that is just thuggery.



We recently had Milan Lucic. He was supposed to bring toughness and a Cup winning mentality to a young team. He did neither, and his presence certainly did not improve McDavid or Draisaitl. Thank God we got rid of him.



Lucic has done quite well on the Flames, certainly he doesnt look as lost as he did all those years in Edmonton. Its all about the fit, hes playing on a team that fits his style more. Edmonton cant grind and muck, if McDavid goes down again, youll be hard pressed to find an identity for that team, even with Draisaitl and RNH still there.