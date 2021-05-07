« previous next »
The NHL Thread

Re: The NHL Thread
May 7, 2021, 09:33:48 am
Mimi on May 6, 2021, 07:46:09 pm
An expected disgraceful response by Bettman and the NHL. $250,000 just about reflects the disgrace of their own actions of implicitly egging on the 2 teams to fight yesterday. If the NHL puts out any more ads about sportsmanship or for the love of hockey, they can shove it. Just as hollow as their "celebration" of Black History month.

Other than the weird own goal of firing their GM and President in the midst of this fiasco, the Rangers came out on top of both the NHL and the Capitals.

Yeah, we did. I do not recall them being very goonish, but it was a long time ago!

But Messier was waxing on about winning "in the street or the alley." That is not toughness; that is just thuggery. 

We recently had Milan Lucic. He was supposed to bring toughness and a Cup winning mentality to a young team. He did neither, and his presence certainly did not improve McDavid or Draisaitl. Thank God we got rid of him.

Lucic has done quite well on the Flames, certainly he doesnt look as lost as he did all those years in Edmonton. Its all about the fit, hes playing on a team that fits his style more. Edmonton cant grind and muck, if McDavid goes down again, youll be hard pressed to find an identity for that team, even with Draisaitl and RNH still there.
Re: The NHL Thread
May 7, 2021, 02:34:08 pm
Bend It Like Aurelio on May 7, 2021, 09:33:48 am
Lucic has done quite well on the Flames, certainly he doesnt look as lost as he did all those years in Edmonton. Its all about the fit, hes playing on a team that fits his style more. Edmonton cant grind and muck, if McDavid goes down again, youll be hard pressed to find an identity for that team, even with Draisaitl and RNH still there.
I also think Lucic has kind of reinvented himself as a second and third line player. Seems like a great guy as well. He recently announced that hell waive his no-trade clause in the expansion draft. He wants to stay but he also wants the Flames to protect more important players.
Re: The NHL Thread
May 8, 2021, 10:40:31 am
St. Louis clinched their berth and with that the playoffs seem pretty much set. The Canadiens will clinch soon. The only interesting battle left is between Dallas and Nashville. Both teams are on equal points with two games left to play. Nashville has a double header against Carolina while Dallas has a double header against Chicago.
I dont understand the Arizona Coyotes. Its almost like they do not want to play in the postseason.
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 02:24:57 pm
First play off game today. You guys excited about your play off match ups? All the North division games should be good.
Re: The NHL Thread
Yesterday at 10:39:09 pm
Ive been hyped for weeks. Bruins - Caps, Panthers - Lightning, Golden Knights - Wild are all tasty matchups. Think the North is going to be between Oilers and Maple Leafs. Thatll be a tasty series for sure.
Re: The NHL Thread
Today at 01:28:16 am
Actually cheering on the Bruins, thats how much i hate Tom Wilson  ;D
