Happy for him. Must be nice to be traded to a cup contender.
Boston traded for Taylor Hall. Hes a very skilled player, no doubt. But he hasnt exactly sat the league on fire since that amazing 17/18-season with the Devils. Now that Ive pointed that out, hes probably going to carry Boston to the Stanley Cup and win the Conn Smythe trophy.
I can see Hall having a good playoffs, signing a huge deal, then proving to be a problem child again next season
Rangers didnt make any trades at the deadline thankfully, but they did make a move, signing Zac Jones to a entry level contract. Last week he became NCAA champion with UMass Minutemen.
Rangers have a rather good set of young d-men at this point. Already Adam Fox, Kandre Miller and Ryan Lindgren have already shown themselves to be very good top 2 pairing d-men in this league. Then theres Nils Lundkvist to arrive, and now Zac Jones. And not to forget Libor Hajek whos made big strides and been a good bottom pairing guy this seaon.