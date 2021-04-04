« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 245 246 247 248 249 [250]   Go Down

Author Topic: The NHL Thread  (Read 444388 times)

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,935
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9960 on: April 4, 2021, 10:18:52 pm »
Sweet Jesus. Im okay with cancelling this season if this is the price we pay to have a season this year. Hockey has been a good distraction but not at the price of lives or careers.  There is no point in players getting infected in their prime, plus the spread to families.

It would be good if the  NHL specified why so many on the Canucks got it. This must be the largest infection among any pro sports team anywhere. Was it travel or is it because Vancouver is a variant hot spot? If its travel, then cancel the season for the North.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9961 on: April 4, 2021, 10:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on April  4, 2021, 10:18:52 pm
Sweet Jesus. Im okay with cancelling this season if this is the price we pay to have a season this year. Hockey has been a good distraction but not at the price of lives or careers.  There is no point in players getting infected in their prime, plus the spread to families.

It would be good if the  NHL specified why so many on the Canucks got it. This must be the largest infection among any pro sports team anywhere. Was it travel or is it because Vancouver is a variant hot spot? If its travel, then cancel the season for the North.
They could just vaccinate the players also. I have not heard anything about protocol when teams reach certain thresholds of staff/player vaccinated on what the protocol compared  current protocol, like we have seen with the NBA and MLB.
Issue is Canadian teams as the government in Canada supply is low(As a result of not being about to produce it and rely on other countries). Players in US should have no issue getting in most of the states are pretty open for vaccines at this point.

Also with being so close on the bench with bad ventilation  around the rink as a result it being cold makes it the sport where it hardest to stop the spread outside a bubble. NBA and college basketball have had issues also but those arena are much warmer and allow for better ventilation for players.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,159
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9962 on: April 7, 2021, 08:02:26 pm »
Canucks outbreak now at 25 (4 staff, 21 players). It's a variant traced back to a single person who was infected in the community at a location where there was public exposure
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,159
  • Dutch Class
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9963 on: Yesterday at 08:56:10 pm »
Hell of a haul for Mantha
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,591
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9964 on: Today at 10:27:59 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:56:10 pm
Hell of a haul for Mantha
Happy for him. Must be nice to be traded to a cup contender.

Boston traded for Taylor Hall. Hes a very skilled player, no doubt. But he hasnt exactly sat the league on fire since that amazing 17/18-season with the Devils. Now that Ive pointed that out, hes probably going to carry Boston to the Stanley Cup and win the Conn Smythe trophy.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,295
Re: The NHL Thread
« Reply #9965 on: Today at 03:31:26 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 10:27:59 am
Happy for him. Must be nice to be traded to a cup contender.

Boston traded for Taylor Hall. Hes a very skilled player, no doubt. But he hasnt exactly sat the league on fire since that amazing 17/18-season with the Devils. Now that Ive pointed that out, hes probably going to carry Boston to the Stanley Cup and win the Conn Smythe trophy.

I can see Hall having a good playoffs, signing a huge deal, then proving to be a problem child again next season  :D

Rangers didnt make any trades at the deadline thankfully, but they did make a move, signing Zac Jones to a entry level contract. Last week he became NCAA champion with UMass Minutemen.

Rangers have a rather good set of young d-men at this point. Already Adam Fox, Kandre Miller and Ryan Lindgren have already shown themselves to be very good top 2 pairing d-men in this league. Then theres Nils Lundkvist to arrive, and now Zac Jones. And not to forget Libor Hajek whos made big strides and been a good bottom pairing guy this seaon.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 245 246 247 248 249 [250]   Go Up
« previous next »
 