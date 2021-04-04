Sweet Jesus. Im okay with cancelling this season if this is the price we pay to have a season this year. Hockey has been a good distraction but not at the price of lives or careers. There is no point in players getting infected in their prime, plus the spread to families.



It would be good if the NHL specified why so many on the Canucks got it. This must be the largest infection among any pro sports team anywhere. Was it travel or is it because Vancouver is a variant hot spot? If its travel, then cancel the season for the North.



They could just vaccinate the players also. I have not heard anything about protocol when teams reach certain thresholds of staff/player vaccinated on what the protocol compared current protocol, like we have seen with the NBA and MLB.Issue is Canadian teams as the government in Canada supply is low(As a result of not being about to produce it and rely on other countries). Players in US should have no issue getting in most of the states are pretty open for vaccines at this point.Also with being so close on the bench with bad ventilation around the rink as a result it being cold makes it the sport where it hardest to stop the spread outside a bubble. NBA and college basketball have had issues also but those arena are much warmer and allow for better ventilation for players.