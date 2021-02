Watched Rangers for the first time this season yesterday and they put in a solid performance. That Lafreniere kid has some sweet moves.



I can guaratee you that this isn’t how the Rangers have been playing most of the seasonBut it does show that how they can play. It was all the more impressive as it was without Panarin. And the injuries and covid losses (Kakko now missing a few games), have hampered them a lot too of course but still, they have put in some good performances and not been rewarded too. Just a bit too sloppy in some others.Lafreniere is something, people may look at his stats so far and wonder, but they don’t tell the story. He’s some player, that one last night which hit the bar, great move, and very typical of him, hopefully they start going in soon. So strong too, he already looks like he is built for this league.