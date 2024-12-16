Incredible running, DS, and inspiring as always – I can't wait to read what the new year brings you!I'm currently in the 9th week of my marathon training and it's been a somewhat emotional few days for me.I'll start with the first highlight: I DID IT!!!just now over lunch and I am absolutely BUZZINGI actually woke up this morning feeling awful, after my kid had come over during the night and proceeded to cough and sniffle continously and noisily. On top of that, today is exactly 10 years on since my mum passed (17 December 2014) way too young, and all the memories from her final day in the hospital came flooding back.My heart goes out to you Mark, losing a parent is awful, and even a decade on I still feel like there's a hole in me. My biggest regret is that my mum never got to meet her grandaughter. I don't know if you have kids, but I take solace in the fact that I see so much of my mum in my daughter, and I strive to emulate what she was to me with what I am to my kid.On another note, my daughter (she's five) recently joined our local athletics club and ran her first solo race – and it was somewhat of a disasterThe 5- and 6-year olds had to run a 0.8 km course around the block. I waited near the end to cheer her on, but after most of the kids ran past she was nowhere to be seen. She finally jogged up to me in tears at the very back of the field. I gave her a big hug and suggested she walk the last few meters to the finish line. She jogged it and I met her with some chocolate to cheer her up. She felt a bit better after, but told me she never wanted to race again. Luckily, she still seems to enjoy going to her regular athletics lessons.Not even a week later, though, our little family received the best news: After nearly 4 years of searching, we've finally found a house! The current owners favoured us over all other applicants and we got everything sorted with the banks. We're signing the contract on January 10 and moving in on April 1. Having spent my entire life living in apartments I never imagined I would one day own a homeThe best thing is, the house is only 50 meters away from our current apartment, which means we get to spend our future in our little village which we adore, our daughter gets to keep all her friends, and I get to run on all the same routes.However, this likely also means that I'll be too pre-occupied to run the Zurich Marathon on April 13 (two weeks after we move in), so I might do the Dreiländerlauf Marathon here in Basel at the end of May instead. That's the one that goes from Basel across the borders into France and Germany and back (2 loops).Anyway, with much of this in the back of my mind, I set off today over lunch to set a new PB on a progressive 10k run, as prescribed by my training plan. Got a lovely negative split staying always slightly ahead of the target pace. This resulted in successfully bringing down myby over 2 minutes from 45:28 toI was already chuffed with that, but it was only when I was uploading the run to Strava that I noticed that the second half of my run uexpectedly clocked in at under 20 minutes, putting my newat. Absolutely delighted to reach this milestone 5 months into my running journeyFor what it's worth: I decided at the last second to run in my Vaporflys instead of my Superblasts.I've heard that most runners remember the day they first went sub 20. With today's date holding such significance for me, I'll definitely never forget it.