£200 is mental but the Superblast 2 are a phenomenal shoe. If you can get a reasonable discount theyre quite superb. Having said that I just bought my 3rd pair of Puma VN2s (gore tex ones this time) and all three pairs combined cost was less than a single pair of Superblasts.



First XC race ever on Saturday, in a highly competitive regional league. 450 male runners, some were saying Id do well to come top half. My coach really impressed upon me not to go out too hard. 10k in CC spikes having only ever done 4K in them. Went off conservative and enjoyed the jumping, the grinding up the hills. Into the 2nd of three laps, I started to go past club mates who should be beating me, and felt I had more in the tank so started to build up and pick people off. Almost fell on the final lap on a tight corner that by now was really wet and churned up, but managed to stay on my feet to close hard up a grassy bank and finish in 63rd. Great fun, debilitatingly hard but I see the appeal and will be doing a couple more in Jan and Feb. Pub afterwards helped.



The lad who won was an Ethiopian refugee whos been here for a few years now and is a pro in the making; he has ran a 64 minute half and a low 13 5k and hes only 19. Honestly he was majestic across the mud, it was like he was on the smoothest road surface youll ever see. Won by over 30 seconds and that was after seemingly purposefully easing way off on the last lap. Different gravy. His coach was speaking to my coach and they cant decide whether to push him at 5k, or go at the marathon because they seem confident hes already capable of a sub 2:10 which is mind boggling at that age.