General Running Thread

red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
November 25, 2024, 12:37:52 pm
Not sure I'd recommend Manila rock n roll to anyone. Half started at midnight.

You don't see an awful lot of the city (it's two laps) and it felt a little disorganised.

It wasn't as humid and warm as Phuket last summer so actually ran a little quicker.

I did the 5k after so purposely held something back, we'd stayed close to the start finish so had the opportunity to shower between.

Aid stations were plenty. Probably about 16 in total.

Having fun enjoying Manila before flying to Singapore on Friday for the half next Sunday then back to reality early in December
emergency exit

Re: General Running Thread
November 25, 2024, 01:06:27 pm
Thanks for your kind feedback, lads! Delighted with the little running community we have going on in here  :)

Quote from: AshbourneRed on November 24, 2024, 07:06:34 pm
Brilliant to hear of two PBs in the one weekend and EE sounds like your daughter is taking after you with the natural ability, would be worth looking at getting her involved with your local athletics club, she would probably enjoy it and catch the bug like you. 

Cheers! And ha! Yes, my daughter joined the athletics club in our little village a couple of weeks ago and is having great fun there. One of the members of the club made it to the Paris Olympics this summer (Jason Joseph)  but no pressure  ;D

Quote from: Jean Girard on November 24, 2024, 09:46:26 am
Jesus  :lmao

Great time - sounded like a really fun event. Delighted for you and the little one. Your progress is awesome though - you'll hit that sub-20 pretty soon on a flat course - or if you just go out a bit more controlled. 5k is all about not letting the lactic acid win the battle too early. Looked a super strong finish on the Strava though.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 24, 2024, 01:33:38 pm
EE, fantastic to hear that. Amazing from your Daughter, she was really shifting! 06:33 for 1000m at her age is nothing to sniff at, some natural talent there like her Dad. Well done on your time, its quite clear youre capable of sub 20 already. Maybe look to sign up for a flat road 5k as soon as you can - more control and youd have gone through at sub 20 last night.

Thanks, lads, appreciate that. I have a 5k time trial coming up in my marathon training plan in a couple of weeks, and I think I'll give the sub 20 another go on the track.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 24, 2024, 01:33:38 pm
Onto my 10k.

(...)

Absolutely made up and my best race of the year. Huge PB and a lot of confidence taken from it. I beat a lot of people from my club who are stronger runners than me but couldnt cope with the wind, so I was buzzing. Calves are now aching, Achilles has responded so its time for some foam rolling and sitting on my arse to watch the mighty Reds hopefully make it two out of two for me today!

Legend! Absolutely insane how you clawed your way back into that and flew in a few seconds clear of your target. Buzzing for you, mate, that must have felt incredible. All the hard work paid off, congrats!  8)
Jean Girard

Re: General Running Thread
November 25, 2024, 09:15:56 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on November 25, 2024, 12:37:52 pm
Not sure I'd recommend Manila rock n roll to anyone. Half started at midnight.

You don't see an awful lot of the city (it's two laps) and it felt a little disorganised.

It wasn't as humid and warm as Phuket last summer so actually ran a little quicker.

I did the 5k after so purposely held something back, we'd stayed close to the start finish so had the opportunity to shower between.

Aid stations were plenty. Probably about 16 in total.

Having fun enjoying Manila before flying to Singapore on Friday for the half next Sunday then back to reality early in December

No way, what a trip! Hope you're having a great time between races!
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

Re: General Running Thread
November 26, 2024, 08:52:53 pm
About 10.35 miles in today. First time on that route I went under 1 hour 40.

1:37:13.  Very comfortable too. Lately instead of breakfast at 8am I have one maybe two toast, then wait til 11 for my porridge. Start running at 1240 or do. Maybe a snack bag of skittles for a sugar rush

Seems to work better than 8am porridge. First few times I did that I'd feel hungry for last 2.5 miles. I don't really now.

Hope to be up to at least 14 miles by xmas
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
November 26, 2024, 10:11:59 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on November 26, 2024, 08:52:53 pm
About 10.35 miles in today. First time on that route I went under 1 hour 40.

1:37:13.  Very comfortable too. Lately instead of breakfast at 8am I have one maybe two toast, then wait til 11 for my porridge. Start running at 1240 or do. Maybe a snack bag of skittles for a sugar rush

Seems to work better than 8am porridge. First few times I did that I'd feel hungry for last 2.5 miles. I don't really now.

Hope to be up to at least 14 miles by xmas

Are you taking anything on during the run? Gels or such?
Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

Re: General Running Thread
November 26, 2024, 11:01:25 pm
Nothing
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
harryc

Re: General Running Thread
November 27, 2024, 10:25:59 am
First back to back runs this week, Mon and Tuesday even managed a 2min on and 1 min off X 7 session yesterday during the run.
No after effects this morning with the calf so happy with that.
emergency exit

Re: General Running Thread
November 27, 2024, 01:23:30 pm
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on November 26, 2024, 11:01:25 pm
Nothing

May I ask why not?

Fartlek session on the track for me today over lunch. 12 laps, alternating between one fast lap (~3:50/km pace) and one steady lap (~4:50/km). Easy 2k either side.

I’m astounded to see that my fast pace from when I started running back in August (5:20-5:30/km) is now what I consider my easy pace. Consistent running is paying off.
« Last Edit: November 27, 2024, 01:30:22 pm by emergency exit »
Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

Re: General Running Thread
November 27, 2024, 02:14:53 pm
Just didnt

I guess from now it  will be things like dextro tablets and maybe some sweets etc

Another reason the odd time I did take things with me like jelly beans and jaffa cakes, they are hard to eat whilst running
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
harryc

Re: General Running Thread
November 27, 2024, 10:32:47 pm
Unless you are racing you dont need any extra carbs. The body has enough energy stores for a 2hr easy paced run.
Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

Re: General Running Thread
November 27, 2024, 11:34:50 pm
Quote from: harryc on November 27, 2024, 10:32:47 pm
Unless you are racing you dont need any extra carbs. The body has enough energy stores for a 2hr easy paced run.
yes I find that. Tryna find balance between being too full and hungry.

As I said having the main part of my breakfast later did help
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
November 28, 2024, 01:46:03 am
Quote from: harryc on November 27, 2024, 10:32:47 pm
Unless you are racing you dont need any extra carbs. The body has enough energy stores for a 2hr easy paced run.

Yes, but I'd say you're better off having a plan in training for the race, add into that, the longer you're out. The harder your body works to convert the stores to energy can leave you feeling very tired.

Each to their own obviously
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
November 29, 2024, 01:37:37 pm
Thanks for all the kind words lads and its great to see so many people getting out there and running.

JC, Im staggered at a £45 half being a massive 300m short. Thats not a small amount, I cant believe that slipped through the net, really poor. Good running though.

Laidback week from me, and Im only at 25 miles as of today (will do 5 easy after work) having given myself a down week to deload a bit. Having said that, I do have a 10km Cross Country race tomorrow, then next week Ill start to build the mileage again to a consistent 70 until Feb.

Having had a few days to enjoy the weekends success, I had a sit down with my coach who believes I should be achieving the following in 2025:

Sub 15 5km.
31:00 low 10km.
01:08 half
Sub 08:40 3000m
Sub 04:10 1500m

Never done the 1500m before so that will be something new but my coach thinks we should build mileage and strength over winter, add some cross training on top of that so I dont feel as much strain when increasing, then use track season to get quicker so that I roll into next Summer/Autumn primed for some quick efforts on the roads. Ill be honest, I need to ruminate on the track stuff for a bit because it doesnt scratch that itch in the way the road does and Im far more invested in 5k - Half really.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
December 1, 2024, 09:13:24 am
Singapore this morning.

Would not recommend. There were people running who really shouldn't have been anywhere near the start line in all honesty.

Scenery isn't much and the weather was so humid
harryc

Re: General Running Thread
December 1, 2024, 08:25:10 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December  1, 2024, 09:13:24 am
Singapore this morning.

Would not recommend. There were people running who really shouldn't have been anywhere near the start line in all honesty.

Scenery isn't much and the weather was so humid

Yeah I can imagine running in a concrete jungle in the tropics would not be easy.
emergency exit

Re: General Running Thread
December 2, 2024, 11:50:47 am
Asics!

So, the Novablast 5 is out now and it looks great!

But more importantly: Asics snuck a new Superblast 2 colorway onto their webshop today which means this extremely hard to get shoe is finally back in stock! Its an AMAZING shoe, so heres your chance!

Also, the Metaspeed Sky Paris is also finally back in stock with a new colorway :)
harryc

Re: General Running Thread
December 2, 2024, 02:56:31 pm
Quote from: emergency exit on December  2, 2024, 11:50:47 am
Asics!

So, the Novablast 5 is out now and it looks great!

But more importantly: Asics snuck a new Superblast 2 colorway onto their webshop today which means this extremely hard to get shoe is finally back in stock! Its an AMAZING shoe, so heres your chance!

Also, the Metaspeed Sky Paris is also finally back in stock with a new colorway :)

£200 for a pair of training shoes no way I can justify that -  thats just feeding the corporate machine!
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
December 2, 2024, 09:55:35 pm
£200 is mental but the Superblast 2 are a phenomenal shoe. If you can get a reasonable discount theyre quite superb. Having said that I just bought my 3rd pair of Puma VN2s (gore tex ones this time) and all three pairs combined cost was less than a single pair of Superblasts.

First XC race ever on Saturday, in a highly competitive regional league. 450 male runners, some were saying Id do well to come top half. My coach really impressed upon me not to go out too hard. 10k in CC spikes having only ever done 4K in them. Went off conservative and enjoyed the jumping, the grinding up the hills. Into the 2nd of three laps, I started to go past club mates who should be beating me, and felt I had more in the tank so started to build up and pick people off. Almost fell on the final lap on a tight corner that by now was really wet and churned up, but managed to stay on my feet to close hard up a grassy bank and finish in 63rd. Great fun, debilitatingly hard but I see the appeal and will be doing a couple more in Jan and Feb. Pub afterwards helped.

The lad who won was an Ethiopian refugee whos been here for a few years now and is a pro in the making; he has ran a 64 minute half and a low 13 5k and hes only 19. Honestly he was majestic across the mud, it was like he was on the smoothest road surface youll ever see. Won by over 30 seconds and that was after seemingly purposefully easing way off on the last lap. Different gravy. His coach was speaking to my coach and they cant decide whether to push him at 5k, or go at the marathon because they seem confident hes already capable of a sub 2:10 which is mind boggling at that age.
« Last Edit: December 2, 2024, 09:57:29 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

Re: General Running Thread
December 3, 2024, 12:35:45 pm
Dublin marathon ballot result

Its a no I am afraid

But I am going to keep training anyway, something will come up
« Last Edit: December 3, 2024, 02:22:32 pm by Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo »
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
Jean Girard

Re: General Running Thread
December 4, 2024, 01:23:35 pm
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on December  3, 2024, 12:35:45 pm
Dublin marathon ballot result

Its a no I am afraid

But I am going to keep training anyway, something will come up

My wife missed out too. You'll get one down the line in transfer season - you'll just need to ask on the Dublin Marathon Strava group, or on boards.ie nearer the time.
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

Re: General Running Thread
December 4, 2024, 02:40:45 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on December  4, 2024, 01:23:35 pm
My wife missed out too. You'll get one down the line in transfer season - you'll just need to ask on the Dublin Marathon Strava group, or on boards.ie nearer the time.
sweet, I will have to join both
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
December 7, 2024, 09:00:10 am
Our club operates a sort-of queue system for the London marathon places it gets; Im in the ballot with 4 other blokes for our London 2026 place so Im hopeful Ill get that. 20% chance isnt awful! I think the only thing thatll get me training for a marathon is having one booked.

Slightly reduced week for me, with a race a week on Sunday and then a couple weeks of deload before we go again from December 28th. 45 miles this week, 40 next, rest week of 20 miles is the plan at the moment. My coach has said were going to increase the intensity of my plan, but have a proper rest week every 6 weeks, which sounds good to me. More cross country, more grass and hills sessions, more volume in the sessions. For example, my track session this week was 12*500m off 75, which got brutal. Was going through the 400s between 67-70, the wind was awful. Didnt help that none of the quick boys were there to act as a windbreaker, so it was on me!

About to go out into this awful wind to do an adapted cruise interval session, slower than Id normally do it because of the conditions. Merseyside Derby is off so no drive up to Liverpool for me, so I can take it a little more leisurely. Hope everyones running is going well in the dark and cold!

Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Red Ol

Re: General Running Thread
December 7, 2024, 11:23:23 am
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
December 8, 2024, 08:59:53 am
Quote from: Red Ol on December  7, 2024, 11:23:23 am
The new Bolt?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/athletics/articles/c9vkk7y2ywvo

This kid is unreal
Insane. His starts arent even that good then he just explodes from about 30 metres. 200m looks more his bag than 100m, but having said that hes fundamentally world class at both. I expect him to break Erriyon Knightons junior 200m world record, which insanely, Gout still has 2 years left to do!

One thing I do notice is the crazy vertical oscillation he achieves when in full stride - this is actually somewhat counter-intuitive to the established biomechanics of sprinting ridiculously fast. This means one of a couple of things - a world class coach gets hold of him and reduces his upwards trajectory, hes going to get even quicker and to unstoppable levels - or, its one of those cases where you shouldnt mess with non-standard technique because it perfectly fits the biomechanics of that individual and trying to force them into more conventional technique will not suit them and slow them down. Interesting either way.

Euro Cross is on BBC iplayer live at the moment if anyone is interested. GB smashed the Womens U20, with a team win and individual 1-2 with the pheonomenal Innes Fitzgerald defending her title. George Couttie who runs in the NCAA then took world-class senior mens 1500m runner Niel Laros to the absolute wire in the mens U20s. U23s starting soon.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

harryc

Re: General Running Thread
December 9, 2024, 10:03:47 am
Quote from: Red Ol on December  7, 2024, 11:23:23 am
The new Bolt?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/athletics/articles/c9vkk7y2ywvo

This kid is unreal

So good they named him twice, Im sure its already been mentioned hes fast despite his name 😊
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
December 11, 2024, 06:23:24 pm
Had a few weeks of deload after my 10k and have cut down to 45 miles a week. Got a rest week the week of Christmas (perfect time to pack on a few pounds) then Ill bounce back to 50 and build towards 70 in January.

Last nights session was a cracker, 6*6 mins off 90, 4*30 secs hills. Was averaging 03:06/km for the reps, which is roughly my 5k PB pace, but I felt pretty controlled with it and did more than 5k in volume in the session. Easy stuff now until the weekend.

10k on Sunday, last race of a fantastic year. Im going to leave it all out there and see if theres anything I can scrape off of my recent PB, but in all honesty I think this will be tougher, albeit the field is high quality. Happy with my progress this year and the plan for 2025 is get fitter, stay fit and push into the next bracket of runner and start to challenge some of the best guys at my club.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

Re: General Running Thread
December 11, 2024, 08:42:28 pm
Does anyone run on Xmas day?

I don't . No time or will power but I see plenty do it

Our parkrun always goes on Xmas day whether it's Saturday or not. Very popular

The record for the route was set on xmas day one time.and it stood for years.
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
December 11, 2024, 10:02:06 pm
I did parkrun on Christmas Day last year then ran the 8 miles home. Building the necessary calorie deficit!

This year Ill probably do parkrun but at a leisurely pace, maybe tempo it at a push.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
December 12, 2024, 05:48:20 am
I've ran parkrun on Christmas day most years since I started running.

It was about 2 miles or so from my mum's house so it didn't take up too much time.
She passed away early in the year, so we are spending Christmas close to my partners parents and looking to do Delamere as that's the closest one that's one.

She drives thankfully so we don't have to run the 18 miles there 😁
Jean Girard

Re: General Running Thread
December 12, 2024, 10:28:10 am
Routine is about to go out the window here for a couple of weeks - I don't hangover well, so with a few social activities coming I'm going to try take it easy on myself and relax - I was hoping to hit 4000kms for the year just as a stretch goal but going to fall ~100k short - but fuck it, I've been ignoring my friends - better go hang out before they give up on me. 

Been slowly building back into it, trying to do more hills and start to build back my hill legs.  Looking like 50km race in March, 70km in May and then 130km in October at the moment. With a few shorter mountain races in between. Buying a treadmill with the 40 degree incline - if Mo can't make it to the mountains every week, the mountains are going to come to Mo - treadhills is gonna be my new routine in Jan, as doubles a few times a week. I really want to get faster and try bring this marathon cycle into the trail stuff.

I usually run Christmas Day - mostly it's nice to see other runners on the day. Didn't last year as I was cooking for 18 people, but this year we are going to the in-laws. So I should be able to sneak it in. I don't really drink after Christmas Eve - so I'm looking forward to that stretch - I should get lots of running in.   
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

Re: General Running Thread
December 12, 2024, 12:43:57 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 11, 2024, 10:02:06 pm
I did parkrun on Christmas Day last year then ran the 8 miles home. Building the necessary calorie deficit!

This year Ill probably do parkrun but at a leisurely pace, maybe tempo it at a push.
Nice, I would like to in a way myself but doing too much at home

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 12, 2024, 05:48:20 am
I've ran parkrun on Christmas day most years since I started running.

It was about 2 miles or so from my mum's house so it didn't take up too much time.
She passed away early in the year, so we are spending Christmas close to my partners parents and looking to do Delamere as that's the closest one that's one.

She drives thankfully so we don't have to run the 18 miles there 😁
I am really sorry about your Mam, I hope this xmas isnt too rough

Quote from: Jean Girard on December 12, 2024, 10:28:10 am
Routine is about to go out the window here for a couple of weeks - I don't hangover well, so with a few social activities coming I'm going to try take it easy on myself and relax - I was hoping to hit 4000kms for the year just as a stretch goal but going to fall ~100k short - but fuck it, I've been ignoring my friends - better go hang out before they give up on me. 

Been slowly building back into it, trying to do more hills and start to build back my hill legs.  Looking like 50km race in March, 70km in May and then 130km in October at the moment. With a few shorter mountain races in between. Buying a treadmill with the 40 degree incline - if Mo can't make it to the mountains every week, the mountains are going to come to Mo - treadhills is gonna be my new routine in Jan, as doubles a few times a week. I really want to get faster and try bring this marathon cycle into the trail stuff.

I usually run Christmas Day - mostly it's nice to see other runners on the day. Didn't last year as I was cooking for 18 people, but this year we are going to the in-laws. So I should be able to sneak it in. I don't really drink after Christmas Eve - so I'm looking forward to that stretch - I should get lots of running in.   
thats about 50 miles a week, some going

A 40 degree incline sounds like hell, a vertical wall almost lol

I like my food and drink over xmas so it will be a case of ticking over this year, Dont want to un do a  lot of good work

Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
Jean Girard

Re: General Running Thread
December 12, 2024, 01:10:53 pm
Sorry about your Mum, Mark. I missed that in your earlier post.
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
December 12, 2024, 03:20:53 pm
Thanks guys. In all honesty I didn't realise I was putting that info in as I was mainly focused on that I won't be at home this Christmas.

Booked Florence half for next year already..the other half got in the Berlin ballot again so there's another trip there. Probably my sixth time in a city I'm not that bothered about.

Looking forward to supporting and not running. Despite the money and hassle involved in the majors, they are great spectator events.
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
December 12, 2024, 07:38:47 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 12, 2024, 03:20:53 pm
Thanks guys. In all honesty I didn't realise I was putting that info in as I was mainly focused on that I won't be at home this Christmas.

Booked Florence half for next year already..the other half got in the Berlin ballot again so there's another trip there. Probably my sixth time in a city I'm not that bothered about.

Looking forward to supporting and not running. Despite the money and hassle involved in the majors, they are great spectator events.
Sorry to hear about your Mum, Mark. Hope you can have a good Christmas with your partner.

On Delamere parkrun, its got to be one of the most stunning in the country if the weather is right. Crisp cold winters morning, bright blue sky, its as beautiful a trail as you could hope to run. Delamere is I think my closest parkrun or certainly second closest, so I do it a few times a year. Christmas Day, though well be with my family in the day, were seeing my partners Dads side first thing at their local parkrun, which is Crewe.

On spectating rather than racing, I love it. Takes the pressure and expectation away, but you still get the joy of race day.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

harryc

Re: General Running Thread
December 13, 2024, 07:51:09 pm
Just my luck at the moment with injuries, think I have gone to heavy too quickly with the calf raises. Seem to have irritated my Achilles now 😐.
Think I will give the running and rehab a complete miss until the New Year and just have a prolonged rest.
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
December 13, 2024, 09:17:29 pm
Sometimes rest is best Harry.

I had 6 weeks off last year when I rolled my ankle and when I came back, every other persistent niggle and issue had pretty much cleared up and hasnt resurfaced since.

Rest day today, shakeout 5k with strides tomorrow, showtime Sunday.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Drinks Sangria

  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 03:54:02 pm
Last race of the year for me today. Felt like shit, thought Id ran like shit but came home in 31:51 for a decent little PB! Went through 5k way too quick and had this negativity in my head that I couldnt do it a second time on top of the effort Id already put in. About 6km in I wanted to give up, but oddly, the pros coming back past me in the other direction gave me some fuel and I had a word with myself to get back on pace when Id mentally conceded it wasnt happening today. As is my skill, I couldnt find a pack to settle in, which meant I probably didnt regulate myself much and my K splits are all over the place.

Kicked well, not without some gastric distress, and managed to close sort of okay to PB. Felt awful, pure fitness got me through because mental strength certainly didnt! Was bemused when I saw my time because I hated every second of it. The winner did 28:01 (muddy, up and down course) and on the second lap when he came past I couldnt believe how quick he looked in person. Insanity. Some other Olympians ran too. A two-lap out and back, so you can see in the breakdown where I started to struggle and where it almost got away from me. In retrospect I went out way too hard for a 10k.

03:10
03:00
03:05
03:11
03:07
03:15
03:20
03:23
03:16
03:04

Looked like Id done a cross country at the end of it. Horrid, horrid run but happy to sign off whats been a massive year for me with another PB.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Jean Girard

Re: General Running Thread
Today at 07:08:11 am
Incredible running dude. That's a crazy first five. Great finish too.
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

harryc

Re: General Running Thread
Today at 07:55:22 am
Thats incredible running Sangria, well done on the PB.
Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

Re: General Running Thread
Today at 09:50:26 am
excellent work, to do that on a bad day is fantastic
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
