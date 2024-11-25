Our club operates a sort-of queue system for the London marathon places it gets; Im in the ballot with 4 other blokes for our London 2026 place so Im hopeful Ill get that. 20% chance isnt awful! I think the only thing thatll get me training for a marathon is having one booked.
Slightly reduced week for me, with a race a week on Sunday and then a couple weeks of deload before we go again from December 28th. 45 miles this week, 40 next, rest week of 20 miles is the plan at the moment. My coach has said were going to increase the intensity of my plan, but have a proper rest week every 6 weeks, which sounds good to me. More cross country, more grass and hills sessions, more volume in the sessions. For example, my track session this week was 12*500m off 75, which got brutal. Was going through the 400s between 67-70, the wind was awful. Didnt help that none of the quick boys were there to act as a windbreaker, so it was on me!
About to go out into this awful wind to do an adapted cruise interval session, slower than Id normally do it because of the conditions. Merseyside Derby is off so no drive up to Liverpool for me, so I can take it a little more leisurely. Hope everyones running is going well in the dark and cold!