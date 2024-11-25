Thanks for all the kind words lads and its great to see so many people getting out there and running.



JC, Im staggered at a £45 half being a massive 300m short. Thats not a small amount, I cant believe that slipped through the net, really poor. Good running though.



Laidback week from me, and Im only at 25 miles as of today (will do 5 easy after work) having given myself a down week to deload a bit. Having said that, I do have a 10km Cross Country race tomorrow, then next week Ill start to build the mileage again to a consistent 70 until Feb.



Having had a few days to enjoy the weekends success, I had a sit down with my coach who believes I should be achieving the following in 2025:



Sub 15 5km.

31:00 low 10km.

01:08 half

Sub 08:40 3000m

Sub 04:10 1500m



Never done the 1500m before so that will be something new but my coach thinks we should build mileage and strength over winter, add some cross training on top of that so I dont feel as much strain when increasing, then use track season to get quicker so that I roll into next Summer/Autumn primed for some quick efforts on the roads. Ill be honest, I need to ruminate on the track stuff for a bit because it doesnt scratch that itch in the way the road does and Im far more invested in 5k - Half really.

