Thanks for all the kind words lads and its great to see so many people getting out there and running.
JC, Im staggered at a £45 half being a massive 300m short. Thats not a small amount, I cant believe that slipped through the net, really poor. Good running though.
Laidback week from me, and Im only at 25 miles as of today (will do 5 easy after work) having given myself a down week to deload a bit. Having said that, I do have a 10km Cross Country race tomorrow, then next week Ill start to build the mileage again to a consistent 70 until Feb.
Having had a few days to enjoy the weekends success, I had a sit down with my coach who believes I should be achieving the following in 2025:
Sub 15 5km.
31:00 low 10km.
01:08 half
Sub 08:40 3000m
Sub 04:10 1500m
Never done the 1500m before so that will be something new but my coach thinks we should build mileage and strength over winter, add some cross training on top of that so I dont feel as much strain when increasing, then use track season to get quicker so that I roll into next Summer/Autumn primed for some quick efforts on the roads. Ill be honest, I need to ruminate on the track stuff for a bit because it doesnt scratch that itch in the way the road does and Im far more invested in 5k - Half really.