Online red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
November 25, 2024, 12:37:52 pm
Not sure I'd recommend Manila rock n roll to anyone. Half started at midnight.

You don't see an awful lot of the city (it's two laps) and it felt a little disorganised.

It wasn't as humid and warm as Phuket last summer so actually ran a little quicker.

I did the 5k after so purposely held something back, we'd stayed close to the start finish so had the opportunity to shower between.

Aid stations were plenty. Probably about 16 in total.

Having fun enjoying Manila before flying to Singapore on Friday for the half next Sunday then back to reality early in December
Offline emergency exit

Re: General Running Thread
November 25, 2024, 01:06:27 pm
Thanks for your kind feedback, lads! Delighted with the little running community we have going on in here  :)

Quote from: AshbourneRed on November 24, 2024, 07:06:34 pm
Brilliant to hear of two PBs in the one weekend and EE sounds like your daughter is taking after you with the natural ability, would be worth looking at getting her involved with your local athletics club, she would probably enjoy it and catch the bug like you. 

Cheers! And ha! Yes, my daughter joined the athletics club in our little village a couple of weeks ago and is having great fun there. One of the members of the club made it to the Paris Olympics this summer (Jason Joseph)  but no pressure  ;D

Quote from: Jean Girard on November 24, 2024, 09:46:26 am
Jesus  :lmao

Great time - sounded like a really fun event. Delighted for you and the little one. Your progress is awesome though - you'll hit that sub-20 pretty soon on a flat course - or if you just go out a bit more controlled. 5k is all about not letting the lactic acid win the battle too early. Looked a super strong finish on the Strava though.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 24, 2024, 01:33:38 pm
EE, fantastic to hear that. Amazing from your Daughter, she was really shifting! 06:33 for 1000m at her age is nothing to sniff at, some natural talent there like her Dad. Well done on your time, its quite clear youre capable of sub 20 already. Maybe look to sign up for a flat road 5k as soon as you can - more control and youd have gone through at sub 20 last night.

Thanks, lads, appreciate that. I have a 5k time trial coming up in my marathon training plan in a couple of weeks, and I think I'll give the sub 20 another go on the track.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 24, 2024, 01:33:38 pm
Onto my 10k.

(...)

Absolutely made up and my best race of the year. Huge PB and a lot of confidence taken from it. I beat a lot of people from my club who are stronger runners than me but couldnt cope with the wind, so I was buzzing. Calves are now aching, Achilles has responded so its time for some foam rolling and sitting on my arse to watch the mighty Reds hopefully make it two out of two for me today!

Legend! Absolutely insane how you clawed your way back into that and flew in a few seconds clear of your target. Buzzing for you, mate, that must have felt incredible. All the hard work paid off, congrats!  8)
Offline Jean Girard

Re: General Running Thread
November 25, 2024, 09:15:56 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on November 25, 2024, 12:37:52 pm
Not sure I'd recommend Manila rock n roll to anyone. Half started at midnight.

You don't see an awful lot of the city (it's two laps) and it felt a little disorganised.

It wasn't as humid and warm as Phuket last summer so actually ran a little quicker.

I did the 5k after so purposely held something back, we'd stayed close to the start finish so had the opportunity to shower between.

Aid stations were plenty. Probably about 16 in total.

Having fun enjoying Manila before flying to Singapore on Friday for the half next Sunday then back to reality early in December

No way, what a trip! Hope you're having a great time between races!
Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

Re: General Running Thread
November 26, 2024, 08:52:53 pm
About 10.35 miles in today. First time on that route I went under 1 hour 40.

1:37:13.  Very comfortable too. Lately instead of breakfast at 8am I have one maybe two toast, then wait til 11 for my porridge. Start running at 1240 or do. Maybe a snack bag of skittles for a sugar rush

Seems to work better than 8am porridge. First few times I did that I'd feel hungry for last 2.5 miles. I don't really now.

Hope to be up to at least 14 miles by xmas
Online red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
November 26, 2024, 10:11:59 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on November 26, 2024, 08:52:53 pm
About 10.35 miles in today. First time on that route I went under 1 hour 40.

1:37:13.  Very comfortable too. Lately instead of breakfast at 8am I have one maybe two toast, then wait til 11 for my porridge. Start running at 1240 or do. Maybe a snack bag of skittles for a sugar rush

Seems to work better than 8am porridge. First few times I did that I'd feel hungry for last 2.5 miles. I don't really now.

Hope to be up to at least 14 miles by xmas

Are you taking anything on during the run? Gels or such?
Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

Re: General Running Thread
November 26, 2024, 11:01:25 pm
Nothing
Offline harryc

Re: General Running Thread
November 27, 2024, 10:25:59 am
First back to back runs this week, Mon and Tuesday even managed a 2min on and 1 min off X 7 session yesterday during the run.
No after effects this morning with the calf so happy with that.
Offline emergency exit

Re: General Running Thread
November 27, 2024, 01:23:30 pm
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on November 26, 2024, 11:01:25 pm
Nothing

May I ask why not?

Fartlek session on the track for me today over lunch. 12 laps, alternating between one fast lap (~3:50/km pace) and one steady lap (~4:50/km). Easy 2k either side.

I’m astounded to see that my fast pace from when I started running back in August (5:20-5:30/km) is now what I consider my easy pace. Consistent running is paying off.
Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

Re: General Running Thread
November 27, 2024, 02:14:53 pm
Just didnt

I guess from now it  will be things like dextro tablets and maybe some sweets etc

Another reason the odd time I did take things with me like jelly beans and jaffa cakes, they are hard to eat whilst running
Offline harryc

Re: General Running Thread
November 27, 2024, 10:32:47 pm
Unless you are racing you dont need any extra carbs. The body has enough energy stores for a 2hr easy paced run.
Offline Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

Re: General Running Thread
November 27, 2024, 11:34:50 pm
Quote from: harryc on November 27, 2024, 10:32:47 pm
Unless you are racing you dont need any extra carbs. The body has enough energy stores for a 2hr easy paced run.
yes I find that. Tryna find balance between being too full and hungry.

As I said having the main part of my breakfast later did help
Online red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
November 28, 2024, 01:46:03 am
Quote from: harryc on November 27, 2024, 10:32:47 pm
Unless you are racing you dont need any extra carbs. The body has enough energy stores for a 2hr easy paced run.

Yes, but I'd say you're better off having a plan in training for the race, add into that, the longer you're out. The harder your body works to convert the stores to energy can leave you feeling very tired.

Each to their own obviously
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
November 29, 2024, 01:37:37 pm
Thanks for all the kind words lads and its great to see so many people getting out there and running.

JC, Im staggered at a £45 half being a massive 300m short. Thats not a small amount, I cant believe that slipped through the net, really poor. Good running though.

Laidback week from me, and Im only at 25 miles as of today (will do 5 easy after work) having given myself a down week to deload a bit. Having said that, I do have a 10km Cross Country race tomorrow, then next week Ill start to build the mileage again to a consistent 70 until Feb.

Having had a few days to enjoy the weekends success, I had a sit down with my coach who believes I should be achieving the following in 2025:

Sub 15 5km.
31:00 low 10km.
01:08 half
Sub 08:40 3000m
Sub 04:10 1500m

Never done the 1500m before so that will be something new but my coach thinks we should build mileage and strength over winter, add some cross training on top of that so I dont feel as much strain when increasing, then use track season to get quicker so that I roll into next Summer/Autumn primed for some quick efforts on the roads. Ill be honest, I need to ruminate on the track stuff for a bit because it doesnt scratch that itch in the way the road does and Im far more invested in 5k - Half really.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
Today at 09:13:24 am
Singapore this morning.

Would not recommend. There were people running who really shouldn't have been anywhere near the start line in all honesty.

Scenery isn't much and the weather was so humid
