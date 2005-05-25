EE, fantastic to hear that. Amazing from your Daughter, she was really shifting! 06:33 for 1000m at her age is nothing to sniff at, some natural talent there like her Dad. Well done on your time, its quite clear youre capable of sub 20 already. Maybe look to sign up for a flat road 5k as soon as you can - more control and youd have gone through at sub 20 last night.



Onto my 10k. I was disappointed in August when missing my 5k target by 6 seconds. Went into this targeting 32:30, which would have been a 3 minute PB. On the way, it was hammering it down. I ate my gross sloppy bicarb, got the VF2s on and club vest and hit horrific traffic on the outside of town. It was getting tight for getting my number so I ended up leaving the car (Girlfriend driving) and doing a truncated warm up on the way to a chaotic Race HQ. It seems the flooding cut off some of the entry routes into the town which made traffic horrific. Only managed 1.75km and 3 sets of strides for warm up then had to be on the start line. Found some club mates and went out controlled, sticking to the plan for the first few km.



The powers that be were looking out for me with the weather, because it stopped raining a few minutes before the start. The plan was to go through 5km at 16:10, then positive split with a 16:19, as the first 6km were mildly downhill and the last 4km flattish with one bad climb in it. Went through 5km at 15:54, a bit quicker than Id wanted but I felt fine so decided to only drop off a touch having given myself a buffer. The wind wasnt great and Id expected to be in a pack to help drag me along. That didnt happen, I was utterly solo. The elites and top club guys were nowhere to be seen and I had 250m on the chasing pack, so I was in no mans land from about 5km onwards.



I kept pace well but at 7km felt myself becoming really overwarm and my legs just struggling to keep ticking at the rate I wanted. I could feel myself fading. I was still ahead of my overall time but now my splits werent what I needed them to be. The wind was sapping me. At 8.5km I caught site of a guy from another club but trains with mine. He was slowing and I caught up with him and was able to grunt for him to try and stay with me. He offered encouragement and started to match my stride. At the same time, the leading lady, who Id not seen at all in the race surged past us. We both picked up the pace to try and match her, legs burning, and formed a small pack going into the last km. Seeing the lad from my group and having the pro lady beside me gave me a big boost and someone to hang on to - and hanging on was all I was doing, doggedly trying to stay at the pace of the lady to drag me home. We dropped my friend unfortunately and into the last 400m I had enough to ramp up the pace to around 02:50/km to claw my way across the line (with some lovely heaving) in a time of 32:06.



Absolutely made up and my best race of the year. Huge PB and a lot of confidence taken from it. I beat a lot of people from my club who are stronger runners than me but couldnt cope with the wind, so I was buzzing. Calves are now aching, Achilles has responded so its time for some foam rolling and sitting on my arse to watch the mighty Reds hopefully make it two out of two for me today!



The general supportiveness and positivity in this thread is fantastic and its great weve managed to build up more of a community after some quiet spells. Cheers to all.