Great stuff EE, youve been building volume for a while so a de-load week is much deserved. My race is a week tomorrow, the 24th. Ive started to taper, had an extra rest day this week and will top out at 45 miles, then next week my Tuesday session will be reduced volume, with extra rest and a small shakeout run the day before the race.
Yesterdays session was the last truly hard effort pre-race. Its generally accepted that you cant make aerobic or anaerobic gains 10 days out from a race, so its still effort but more maintenance to keep me sharp. My old club - where my partner still runs - does an annual mile challenge for their own inter-club competitions. I paced my partner yesterday and she smashed it. Last year she did 06:39, yesterday a cracking 06:21. 18 seconds in a year across the mile is massive. And she didnt even run well. Shes giving it another attempt with club mates on Tuesday and I think she takes another 5 seconds off. I ripped a mile myself to see where I was at as last year I managed a 05:02, and I ripped a 04:37. I think I couldve gone quicker but was conscious that I didnt want to be on my knees dying ahead of a session. Doing dedicated track work has made such a difference (though this was done on road, track was against the rules of the challenge).
Anyway, the session was 6*800 (90), a tough one because youre running quick and sustaining quicker than race pace but knowing its not a sprint because its that bit too long to sustain for. Reps averaged 03:01 pace, with a couple dipping under and a few over. Today Im going to break in my new XC spikes and do maybe 5k in them, then switch into trail shoes to do a longer easy run to top up the mileage. Tomorrow long and easy, then race week begins.
I dont know if anyone has a Nike Clearance store near them. Theres an outlet at Cheshire Oaks which isnt too far from me, but its fairly shit in all honesty. The distinction with clearance stores is its basically a right odd and random assortment of stuff Nike hasnt been able to sell but the discounts get heavy. I rocked up at one yesterday for a nose and got some new Dragonfly 2 track spikes for £32.99. They were already cheap, they then had an extra 30% off everything in store, and let me stack my partners Blue Light discount on top. Theyre retailing in most places at the moment for over £100, so that felt a mega bargain. They also had a lot of pairs of Pegasus 39s for less than £40, albeit in every size other than my own.