Great stuff EE, youíve been building volume for a while so a de-load week is much deserved. My race is a week tomorrow, the 24th. Iíve started to taper, had an extra rest day this week and will top out at 45 miles, then next week my Tuesday session will be reduced volume, with extra rest and a small shakeout run the day before the race.



Yesterdayís session was the last truly hard effort pre-race. Itís generally accepted that you canít make aerobic or anaerobic gains 10 days out from a race, so itís still effort but more maintenance to keep me sharp. My old club - where my partner still runs - does an annual mile challenge for their own inter-club competitions. I paced my partner yesterday and she smashed it. Last year she did 06:39, yesterday a cracking 06:21. 18 seconds in a year across the mile is massive. And she didnít even run well. Sheís giving it another attempt with club mates on Tuesday and I think she takes another 5 seconds off. I ripped a mile myself to see where I was at as last year I managed a 05:02, and I ripped a 04:37. I think I couldíve gone quicker but was conscious that I didnít want to be on my knees dying ahead of a session. Doing dedicated track work has made such a difference (though this was done on road, track was against the rules of the challenge).



Anyway, the session was 6*800 (90), a tough one because youíre running quick and sustaining quicker than race pace but knowing itís not a sprint because itís that bit too long to sustain for. Reps averaged 03:01 pace, with a couple dipping under and a few over. Today Iím going to break in my new XC spikes and do maybe 5k in them, then switch into trail shoes to do a longer easy run to top up the mileage. Tomorrow long and easy, then race week begins.



I donít know if anyone has a Nike Clearance store near them. Thereís an outlet at Cheshire Oaks which isnít too far from me, but itís fairly shit in all honesty. The distinction with clearance stores is itís basically a right odd and random assortment of stuff Nike hasnít been able to sell but the discounts get heavy. I rocked up at one yesterday for a nose and got some new Dragonfly 2 track spikes for £32.99. They were already cheap, they then had an extra 30% off everything in store, and let me stack my partnerís Blue Light discount on top. Theyíre retailing in most places at the moment for over £100, so that felt a mega bargain. They also had a lot of pairs of Pegasus 39s for less than £40, albeit in every size other than my own.