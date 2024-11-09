« previous next »
The Asics Superblast 2 is an absolutely goated shoe.

Shaved off over 7 minutes on my Half-Marathon PB just now!

Ran the first 5k in Zone 2 as a warm-up, then switched up a few gears to set a new 10K PB between kilometers 5 to 15 (47:27), and ended up completing the Half-Marathon distance in 1:45:57.

Chuffed!
Lovely stuff EE. Agreed, the Superblast 2 is quite special. If only they werent £200 a pair! In all honesty, if they do last 600 miles as some have claimed, the cost will have been worth it.

A fortnight today til my 10km. Been consistent with my sessions, today is 5*90 sec hills buried in a 9 miler, so nothing too laborious. Went out for a friends Birthday last night and although I didnt have much to drink - 3 pints and a short - we had crazily salty smokehouse food and its made me insanely dehydrated today.

Next training cycle Ill be laying off the ale again. Ive not had much since my last dry spell but I can certainly tell when I touch it now.
DS, is your 10k race next Saturday or Sunday?

I just got my bib for the Basler Stadtlauf (5.5k race on the night they switch on the Christmas lights) which takes place on the same weekend (Nov 23). There are six corrals and based on my 5k time I had to submit they've put me right at the front in start block 1 :o I'm part of the group of over 35s and over 40s who all start together.

I'll also be doing the 1k family run with my 5-year-old a few hours before which we're both very much looking forward to.

With my marathon training, I'm currently on my first deload week (the plan grants me one every fourth week), which means reduced mileage/intensity. Easy 8k on Tuesday followed by some 800m repeats on the track on Wednesda, a short tempo session tonight (2-1-1), and an easy 10k on Sunday.

Also keeping half an eye on black friday deals for winter gear, it's started getting real cold hereabouts.
Great stuff EE, youve been building volume for a while so a de-load week is much deserved. My race is a week tomorrow, the 24th. Ive started to taper, had an extra rest day this week and will top out at 45 miles, then next week my Tuesday session will be reduced volume, with extra rest and a small shakeout run the day before the race.

Yesterdays session was the last truly hard effort pre-race. Its generally accepted that you cant make aerobic or anaerobic gains 10 days out from a race, so its still effort but more maintenance to keep me sharp. My old club - where my partner still runs - does an annual mile challenge for their own inter-club competitions. I paced my partner yesterday and she smashed it. Last year she did 06:39, yesterday a cracking 06:21. 18 seconds in a year across the mile is massive. And she didnt even run well. Shes giving it another attempt with club mates on Tuesday and I think she takes another 5 seconds off. I ripped a mile myself to see where I was at as last year I managed a 05:02, and I ripped a 04:37. I think I couldve gone quicker but was conscious that I didnt want to be on my knees dying ahead of a session. Doing dedicated track work has made such a difference (though this was done on road, track was against the rules of the challenge).

Anyway, the session was 6*800 (90), a tough one because youre running quick and sustaining quicker than race pace but knowing its not a sprint because its that bit too long to sustain for. Reps averaged 03:01 pace, with a couple dipping under and a few over. Today Im going to break in my new XC spikes and do maybe 5k in them, then switch into trail shoes to do a longer easy run to top up the mileage. Tomorrow long and easy, then race week begins.

I dont know if anyone has a Nike Clearance store near them. Theres an outlet at Cheshire Oaks which isnt too far from me, but its fairly shit in all honesty. The distinction with clearance stores is its basically a right odd and random assortment of stuff Nike hasnt been able to sell but the discounts get heavy. I rocked up at one yesterday for a nose and got some new Dragonfly 2 track spikes for £32.99. They were already cheap, they then had an extra 30% off everything in store, and let me stack my partners Blue Light discount on top. Theyre retailing in most places at the moment for over £100, so that felt a mega bargain. They also had a lot of pairs of Pegasus 39s for less than £40, albeit in every size other than my own.
First run in 3 weeks today - pleasantly surprised to churn out 8 miles at a slow pace chatting with a mate. So much easier when you have someone to run with!
Feet up for me for the next 2 weeks at least. Foot pain continued on for a few more days after the Monday run on the 4th. Had eased up a bit for the run in the dark 10k on Wednesday night so took a chance and popped a painkiller and ran it. Realistically I shouldnt have but it was the last event I had entered for this year so wanted to do it. Pain in the foot was fairly bad afterwards when walking back to the car. Wasnt too bad on Thursday but said Id go get it checked (have a history of not getting injuries checked and havent been able to bend my wedding ring finger fully in about 9 or 10 years from a hurling injury).

Xray showed a little flare but no break but doctor told me it could take a few days or so to show up so given a protective boot and sent home to put the feet up and go back in 10-14 days for a check up. Fingers crossed theres nothing there when I go back and the rest will have cleared whatever the issue is.
In other news, Ive just signed up for the 2025 Dublin Marathon.
Quote from: AshbourneRed on November 18, 2024, 12:09:45 pm
In other news, Ive just signed up for the 2025 Dublin Marathon.
I hope to see you there

next to your mate rory stories haha as he lives near you


just out doing 10.25 miles there. 1 hour 42 and 30 seconds. Was very comfortable. Had a slight touch of plantar whatever its called but i managed it fine. Slacked a bit recently as I possibly broke a toe but its mended now

Theres 25% off on Nike if anyone is on the lookout for new shoes / gear.

Nike Members: Get 25% off full-price styles on Nike.com & Nike App. Minimum spend 50. Enter code SCORE24 at checkout. Valid from 19 to 24
November 2024 9:00 CET.
Quote from: AshbourneRed on November 19, 2024, 04:50:21 pm
Theres 25% off on Nike if anyone is on the lookout for new shoes / gear.

Nike Members: Get 25% off full-price styles on Nike.com & Nike App. Minimum spend 50. Enter code SCORE24 at checkout. Valid from 19 to 24
November 2024 9:00 CET.

Was great timing that - was buying my son a Liverpool too for his birthday.
Quote from: AshbourneRed on November 19, 2024, 04:50:21 pm
Theres 25% off on Nike if anyone is on the lookout for new shoes / gear.

Nike Members: Get 25% off full-price styles on Nike.com & Nike App. Minimum spend 50. Enter code SCORE24 at checkout. Valid from 19 to 24
November 2024 9:00 CET.

Sadly no discounts on the Alphaflys and new Zoomfly 6s.
Was going to ask about buying trainers online or without trying first? Our work gives us a £50 at Christmas which you can exchange for vouchers for various places including Nike and Adidas. Havent bought running shoes from either but tempted to out the money towards a pair. But is it risky to buy without having a proper look/try? Ive ended up with Saucony for about my last 4 pairs because Ive liked them and stuck with them but few like I could essentially get a decent pair for around half price so tempted to switch.
No harm in trying on a pair in a shop if you can and then order online.

Otherwise, Nike returns are handy enough if theres a Nike store near you. You just bring it back and show the barcode on your app or the email. Presume adidas would be similar.
I tend to try and support my local running shop. Oddly thats fine on newer models because theyre broadly the same as online, but it does mean that any older models Ill go online because the discount is too great a difference.

What Im saying is I will buy shoes without trying first. Prefer to give them a go first of course, but most of the main releases from the bigger brands will be fine, even if theyre not as good as some alternatives. Stuff like the Pegasus, Kinvara, 1080v, Velocity Nitro etc you know what youre getting. One exception I would make it that for race shoes and recovery or max stack shoes, Id always try on first because theyre invariably £150+ and even if I dont buy in store Ill pick them up if I liked the feel. Avoided some mistakes that way.

Just bought a pair of Vaporfly 3s from Pro Direct. £168, which is not too bad. My VF2s only have 100 miles on them, but the grip is deteriorated and they are over two years old now, so the foam is probably a touch degraded just from their age. Loved them but its fair to say the VFs dont guarantee durability. Absolutely a race day shoe. Will crank out a couple more races in the 2s then relegate them to training shoe.

Tapered down this week. Have 8km easy today, but gentle pace planned. Tuesdays session had to be adapted because the roads were way too slippy, so it ended up being 36 minutes continuous running, back and forth up and down a gentle hill, with tempo effort upbank and easy down. Legs dont feel sharp and ready yet, but Ive a few more days to go yet.
Good luck to all the racers this weekend!

No news my end. Recovery taking ages from the marathon here too. Energy levels and motivation  up and down,  work mad stressful isn't helping. Reverse tapering back up to the 50 miles a week area, not quite there yet, should be by next week. Will start strength training and long runs again.

Not on the look out for anything Black Friday. The Nike Wildhorse trail shoes are cheap, might buy to try them. Anyone heard anything about the New Balance Rebel Fuel Cell 8? They are a handsome shoe, might try pick up and stash as a daily shoe for next year. Reviews are decent.
Lottery opened for Dublin today. I'm in
