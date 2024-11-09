Great stuff EE, youve been building volume for a while so a de-load week is much deserved. My race is a week tomorrow, the 24th. Ive started to taper, had an extra rest day this week and will top out at 45 miles, then next week my Tuesday session will be reduced volume, with extra rest and a small shakeout run the day before the race.



Yesterdays session was the last truly hard effort pre-race. Its generally accepted that you cant make aerobic or anaerobic gains 10 days out from a race, so its still effort but more maintenance to keep me sharp. My old club - where my partner still runs - does an annual mile challenge for their own inter-club competitions. I paced my partner yesterday and she smashed it. Last year she did 06:39, yesterday a cracking 06:21. 18 seconds in a year across the mile is massive. And she didnt even run well. Shes giving it another attempt with club mates on Tuesday and I think she takes another 5 seconds off. I ripped a mile myself to see where I was at as last year I managed a 05:02, and I ripped a 04:37. I think I couldve gone quicker but was conscious that I didnt want to be on my knees dying ahead of a session. Doing dedicated track work has made such a difference (though this was done on road, track was against the rules of the challenge).



Anyway, the session was 6*800 (90), a tough one because youre running quick and sustaining quicker than race pace but knowing its not a sprint because its that bit too long to sustain for. Reps averaged 03:01 pace, with a couple dipping under and a few over. Today Im going to break in my new XC spikes and do maybe 5k in them, then switch into trail shoes to do a longer easy run to top up the mileage. Tomorrow long and easy, then race week begins.



I dont know if anyone has a Nike Clearance store near them. Theres an outlet at Cheshire Oaks which isnt too far from me, but its fairly shit in all honesty. The distinction with clearance stores is its basically a right odd and random assortment of stuff Nike hasnt been able to sell but the discounts get heavy. I rocked up at one yesterday for a nose and got some new Dragonfly 2 track spikes for £32.99. They were already cheap, they then had an extra 30% off everything in store, and let me stack my partners Blue Light discount on top. Theyre retailing in most places at the moment for over £100, so that felt a mega bargain. They also had a lot of pairs of Pegasus 39s for less than £40, albeit in every size other than my own.