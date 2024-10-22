Well lads, apologies for the delay in the report but wasnt online much since Sunday.First off congrats JG on an unreal achievement, was absolutely buzzing for you reading your report and so happy to hear you were able to recover from the early setback.My day started off good too, couple of trips to the jacks before leaving the house and then got in in plenty of time to soak up a bit of the atmosphere before my wave started. Had 2 visits to the portaloo on the way to the start line and the piss was crystal clear so was well hydrated and the nerves were starting to kick in.Off we went and straight away I could see why people love running marathons. The support was just incredible, and the one bit of advice my friend gave me on Friday at the expo was to write my name in big writing above the number so strangers would cheer you on. They were not wrong, Ive never been involved in anything were everyone along the way was so supportive.I had set a goal of just finishing the race because of the few niggles I had with my calf for the last few weeks. I set off and could feel it soon enough into the run but pushed on through. The Phoenix Park and out into Castleknock was great, seeing plenty of people I knew lining the route. Kept pushing on and the calf was feeling good and I wasnt noticing it at all really after going through Chapelizod.Got through to the half marathon mark in 2hrs 5mins but thats when the problem started. I was dying for a pee so stopped at the portaloos and the minute spent there my calf locked up so it meant a lot of the second half was spent stretching it out. The 4:30 pacers caught me around 28km and I tried to stay with them but had to let them go for more stretching. The bit I was with them, I can only say good things. Open of them had to have been in the army, the instructions and encouragement he was barking out was amazing, and Id say people 500m back would have heard him he was that loud!!A mate was waiting for me on Foster Avenue with a drink and I presumed he was just there to hand it off. He ended up jogging along with me for about 3km up to the 40km mark and it was great. He let me off for the last bit then and I had enough in the tank to get a sprint finish in for the last 600m, a 5:17 pace which was my fastest of the raceFinished in 4:33 and looking back, I definitely had enough in me to have pushed a bit more and get under the 4:30 but I dont care, I completed a marathonThats not something I ever in my life would have thought I would have done, always said it was of no interest to me for different reasons. I did the Run in the Dark last November and could only do the 5km loop because I wasnt fit enough to do the 10km and here I am less than r later with a marathon under my belt. Definitely felt a little emotional crossing the finish line.Next up is the Run in the Dark in 2 weeks and safe to say I will be doing the 10km this year!Stiffness is almost gone from the legs, and just the niggle in my left calf so definitely a bit of damage done to it so might need to go get it looked at.And my mind is already made up that Im going again next year and aim to knock a chunk off that time. This time Ill be starting which a much better base level and will start the training a good bit earlier.And to anyone else interested in doing a marathon, all I can say now is that Id highly recommend Dublin