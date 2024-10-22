« previous next »
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19640 on: October 22, 2024, 09:58:35 pm »
7*5 mins off 90 tonight, tough stuff but I ran strongly and was happy with my reps, closing the best part of a mile in all of the reps, with a 03:09/km pace. Probably the first time Ive felt myself run well since Augusts 5k.

Work is a touch intense right now so tomorrow is regrettably going to have to be a rest day. I much prefer to rest on a Monday or Friday, but having one flexibility with it helps. Thursdays track session is the horrid classic, 12*400m off 60. The 5k sharpener supreme.

Next big race for me is a 10k toward the end of November. Not sure where my 10k fitness is at, so will be basically starting to target specific stuff as we head into the next few weeks. Small one week taper probably. I was hanging on to the sub-32 boys tonight, but Im probably thinking Im more in around 33:00 shape.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19641 on: October 24, 2024, 12:31:43 pm »
Started reading Running with the Kenyans last night and theres a fabulous quote right at the beginning along the lines of: Running is like getting drunk in reverse; it feels like shit in the beginning but absolutely amazing after youre done.  ;D
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19642 on: October 25, 2024, 05:02:28 pm »
Just wishing Jean and Ashbourne all the best for Sunday, I think the weather forecast looks ok so look forward to hearing 2 cracking race reviews.

Personally I started testing the calf this week with runs on alternate days while I strengthen the muscle. Taking it nice and slow and no set backs so far.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19643 on: October 26, 2024, 09:29:55 am »
Nice one Harry. Like a caged rat this week - I don't taper well - ready to go before I kill someone. 😅 Weather looking like ideal conditions unless something bad happens. Just want to get 10 miles and 3 gels into it now and suffering.

Glad to hear your back running. Sounds like you are doing the right stuff in recovery.

Best of luck AshbourneRed! Remember first half is way harder than the second. Get to the top of the drag in Crumlin and you are laughing, its a 20k fun run from there (don't believe the hype about so-called Heartbreak Hill, it's not even the third worst hill on the course and all downhill after). Take care, keep eating.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19644 on: October 26, 2024, 12:49:34 pm »
All the best this weekend, lads! Looking forward to reading the tales of your exploits  :D
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19645 on: October 26, 2024, 10:12:57 pm »
Thanks everyone. Excited and nervous now. Carb load is pretty much done, now just to prepare the breakfast for the morning and lay my kit out so I can be as relaxed as possible before heading out the door. Weather is looking good for the race. Im sure therell be plenty of suffering but I know that pint afterwards with a medal around the neck will make it all worthwhile!

Best of luck JG, it sounds like youre raring to go, and the training has gone well so youll do great!
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19646 on: October 27, 2024, 04:20:05 pm »
2.58.25 - race report to follow later. Over. The. Moon.  Wheels nearly came off between 34 and 36 - but Lazarused and got over the line. Mad day.
 -> https://www.strava.com/activities/12756693017

Now for the Reds to put the cherry on top please. Hope AshbRed had a good day.  (Not quite - but I'll take 2-2 given how that first half went)


So - where to start?  Woke up this morning to a 93 sleep score - best of the week - and bursting to go for a poo. If you want anything before a race it's a great sleep and empty bowels. So to be honest, I had already won. Got the bus into town - wandered over to the bag drop. Went through a big warm up - which I rarely do - generally felt amazing. Took my place nestled just behind the 3 hour balloons and waited for the gun.

Gun went and I got into a nice rhythm, my heart rate kind of spiked early but by about 5k I was cruising and settling in. Then disaster struck. We went into the Phoenix park and the road goes from wide to narrow, with high kerbs and islands etc. I got clipped by a dickhead behind me and went over - cut my leg, my hand, my elbow. Fucker gets up and essentially runs over me - had a hairy back too the prick - shouted after him about it. Thought I was done there and then. I got reefed up by two auld lads and they got me moving again. I was a bit shook and pissed off - came off the road for a piss at the side and had a word with myself. I could still run - just needed to block out the annoyance and discomfort. The upshot of that was I spent about 15 minutes chasing it - trying to get back to the 3 hour group, up the avenue in the park and then up the biggest hill on the route in Castleknock - I had planned no surges to keep my HR even but needs must. Caught up - and then got really into it for about 14km, was knocking off the miles, great pacer group, loving life. 

At about the 25/26k I made a bad decision - the road narrowed again. Feeling good, and not wanting to get clipped again, I decided to run in front of the pacers.  There was clear road but I stopped paying attention to the lads behind. I didn't realise but I started pushing a bit. I guess I pulled out a gap of about 45 second on them. I got to the last hill 34-36 - it's a 2km drag and then a short sharp hill (The Heartbreak Hill I told AshRed not to care about).  My hamstrings were gone at this stage - just didn't have it to push up the drag - by the time I got to the short sharp hill I had a little walking break. This was at 2.32 or so. I was convinced it was gone - you can see on Strava it was my slowest km of the race by about 40 seconds. Luckily the cavalry arrived - the pacers where like, "Get back on the fucking train". I did. That uphill has an equally nice downhill - so I cruised the next 3km. The last 4 was just keeping moving. it wasn't a forgone conclusion by any means - but I stuck to the pacers. At 41km my kids were there with posters and all that. Gave me a huge lift, HUGE and I closed it out like a bullet. Was running 3.30 pace for the last 500m. I got it done.

What nobody explained to me before the race was that all of us in the 3 hour pacer bus are first time sub-3 guys. It seems so obvious, I'd never considered everyone else. I wasn't quite ready for the outpouring of emotion. We're the journeymen who got there - all the pints and gigs you say no too, all the 6am runs, all the lunches ate at your desk because you go out at lunchtime - wasn't expecting to be so emotional. Everyone was - hugs, tears and amazing chats with strangers. It was absolutely gross, disgusting male emotion (and 3 ladies) - but one of the most special 15-20 minutes I've ever had.

Thanks for all the words of encouragement, and posting your training plans etc on here. I'm a running magpie, so I've stolen every single tempo session for myself.

And now I'm going back to trails.     

 
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19647 on: October 28, 2024, 07:21:25 am »
Had misty eyes reading your last paragraph, JG  what a beautiful ending to a grueling day!

Phenomenal race report and phenomenal running. Sub-3!!! I saw on Strava that it's been a while since you've raced a marathon and that this was your first time to do it in under 3 hours. That's absolutely incredible, mate, fair play, no question all your hard work and dedication and runs in ungodly hours/conditions have all paid off  ;D

When I checked your splits I did wonder what happened at 35/36 km (my guess was bathroom break), cheers for elaborating in here. Incredible how your turned that around again through sheer resilience and mental fortitude.

To still have the energy for a 3:30 sprint after 41.7 kilometers is MENTAL, well done. Hope you left that dickhead who clipped you in the dust on your way to the finish line! I have no time for folks like that; everyone's in this struggle together, there's no reason to be rude.

Anyway, congratulations again on an epic closing chapter to your road racing days. As I wrote on Strava, following your running has been really inspiring  :)
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19648 on: October 28, 2024, 11:41:44 am »
Jean absolutely chuffed for you mate thats a fab effort you should be really proud of yourself esp after getting clipped and going over, thought he would at least have made sure you were ok considering it was his fault, how rude must have been a Manc 😊.

Great to hear that all the sub 3 guys and gals celebrated together afterwards, sounds like a great ending to a fantastic day for you.

Enjoy your well earned rest.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19649 on: October 28, 2024, 02:52:55 pm »
Ash, mate, you okay?
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19650 on: October 28, 2024, 04:44:03 pm »
That's amazing JG. I saw someone absolutely stack it in Hamburg (I think it was 2106) and I couldn't believe it. They bounced off the road.

Amazing to dust yourself off and run 2:58. I had a cough and couldn't manage parkrun.
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19651 on: Today at 07:50:24 am »
Thanks a million, lads - it's sinking in now, but I'm still struggling to believe I got it done. It was defo more of an Istanbul than a Madrid, but they all count.  Hopefully will get back out today to try get some blood in my legs - I'm in way worse shape than after an ultra - groins, hams, quads still cooked.

Was hoping we'd have heard from our man in Co. Meath by now.... touch wood it went okay.

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19652 on: Today at 06:56:10 pm »
Well lads, apologies for the delay in the report but wasnt online much since Sunday.

First off congrats JG on an unreal achievement, was absolutely buzzing for you reading your report and so happy to hear you were able to recover from the early setback.

My day started off good too, couple of trips to the jacks before leaving the house and then got in in plenty of time to soak up a bit of the atmosphere before my wave started.  Had 2 visits to the portaloo on the way to the start line and the piss was crystal clear so was well hydrated and the nerves were starting to kick in.

Off we went and straight away I could see why people love running marathons. The support was just incredible, and the one bit of advice my friend gave me on Friday at the expo was to write my name in big writing above the number so strangers would cheer you on. They were not wrong, Ive never been involved in anything were everyone along the way was so supportive.

I had set a goal of just finishing the race because of the few niggles I had with my calf for the last few weeks. I set off and could feel it soon enough into the run but pushed on through. The Phoenix Park and out into Castleknock was great, seeing plenty of people I knew lining the route. Kept pushing on and the calf was feeling good and I wasnt noticing it at all really after going through Chapelizod.

Got through to the half marathon mark in 2hrs 5mins but thats when the problem started. I was dying for a pee so stopped at the portaloos and the minute spent there my calf locked up so it meant a lot of the second half was spent stretching it out. The 4:30 pacers caught me around 28km and I tried to stay with them but had to let them go for more stretching. The bit I was with them, I can only say good things. Open of them had to have been in the army, the instructions and encouragement he was barking out was amazing, and Id say people 500m back would have heard him he was that loud!!

A mate was waiting for me on Foster Avenue with a drink and I presumed he was just there to hand it off. He ended up jogging along with me for about 3km up to the 40km mark and it was great. He let me off for the last bit then and I had enough in the tank to get a sprint finish in for the last 600m, a 5:17 pace which was my fastest of the race ;D

Finished in 4:33 and looking back, I definitely had enough in me to have pushed a bit more and get under the 4:30 but I dont care, I completed a marathon ;D ;D Thats not something I ever in my life would have thought I would have done, always said it was of no interest to me for different reasons. I did the Run in the Dark last November and could only do the 5km loop because I wasnt fit enough to do the 10km and here I am less than r later with a marathon under my belt. Definitely felt a little emotional crossing the finish line.

Next up is the Run in the Dark in 2 weeks and safe to say I will be doing the 10km this year!

Stiffness is almost gone from the legs, and just the niggle in my left calf so definitely a bit of damage done to it so might need to go get it looked at.

And my mind is already made up that Im going again next year and aim to knock a chunk off that time. This time Ill be starting which a much better base level and will start the training a good bit earlier.

And to anyone else interested in doing a marathon, all I can say now is that Id highly recommend Dublin :)
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19653 on: Today at 06:58:15 pm »
Oh, and the pints afterwards were also fantastic. Only downside of the day was not getting the win at Arsenal.

Going for the bus home and left it a bit tight so had a 100m dash to make it on time. not exactly what was needed but I made it!
Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19654 on: Today at 08:09:07 pm »
Great stuff and if my experience is anything to go by, I did the Hamburg marathon the following year and knocked over 30 minutes off my time from a 4:32 👍
