Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,339
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Running Thread
October 22, 2024, 09:58:35 pm
7*5 mins off 90 tonight, tough stuff but I ran strongly and was happy with my reps, closing the best part of a mile in all of the reps, with a 03:09/km pace. Probably the first time Ive felt myself run well since Augusts 5k.

Work is a touch intense right now so tomorrow is regrettably going to have to be a rest day. I much prefer to rest on a Monday or Friday, but having one flexibility with it helps. Thursdays track session is the horrid classic, 12*400m off 60. The 5k sharpener supreme.

Next big race for me is a 10k toward the end of November. Not sure where my 10k fitness is at, so will be basically starting to target specific stuff as we head into the next few weeks. Small one week taper probably. I was hanging on to the sub-32 boys tonight, but Im probably thinking Im more in around 33:00 shape.
Logged


emergency exit

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
    • X-Realms
Re: General Running Thread
October 24, 2024, 12:31:43 pm
Started reading Running with the Kenyans last night and theres a fabulous quote right at the beginning along the lines of: Running is like getting drunk in reverse; it feels like shit in the beginning but absolutely amazing after youre done.  ;D
Logged

harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,115
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: General Running Thread
October 25, 2024, 05:02:28 pm
Just wishing Jean and Ashbourne all the best for Sunday, I think the weather forecast looks ok so look forward to hearing 2 cracking race reviews.

Personally I started testing the calf this week with runs on alternate days while I strengthen the muscle. Taking it nice and slow and no set backs so far.
Logged

Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Running Thread
October 26, 2024, 09:29:55 am
Nice one Harry. Like a caged rat this week - I don't taper well - ready to go before I kill someone. 😅 Weather looking like ideal conditions unless something bad happens. Just want to get 10 miles and 3 gels into it now and suffering.

Glad to hear your back running. Sounds like you are doing the right stuff in recovery.

Best of luck AshbourneRed! Remember first half is way harder than the second. Get to the top of the drag in Crumlin and you are laughing, its a 20k fun run from there (don't believe the hype about so-called Heartbreak Hill, it's not even the third worst hill on the course and all downhill after). Take care, keep eating.
Logged


emergency exit

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
    • X-Realms
Re: General Running Thread
October 26, 2024, 12:49:34 pm
All the best this weekend, lads! Looking forward to reading the tales of your exploits  :D
Logged

AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,460
Re: General Running Thread
October 26, 2024, 10:12:57 pm
Thanks everyone. Excited and nervous now. Carb load is pretty much done, now just to prepare the breakfast for the morning and lay my kit out so I can be as relaxed as possible before heading out the door. Weather is looking good for the race. Im sure therell be plenty of suffering but I know that pint afterwards with a medal around the neck will make it all worthwhile!

Best of luck JG, it sounds like youre raring to go, and the training has gone well so youll do great!
Logged

Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Running Thread
October 27, 2024, 04:20:05 pm
2.58.25 - race report to follow later. Over. The. Moon.  Wheels nearly came off between 34 and 36 - but Lazarused and got over the line. Mad day.
 -> https://www.strava.com/activities/12756693017

Now for the Reds to put the cherry on top please. Hope AshbRed had a good day.  (Not quite - but I'll take 2-2 given how that first half went)


So - where to start?  Woke up this morning to a 93 sleep score - best of the week - and bursting to go for a poo. If you want anything before a race it's a great sleep and empty bowels. So to be honest, I had already won. Got the bus into town - wandered over to the bag drop. Went through a big warm up - which I rarely do - generally felt amazing. Took my place nestled just behind the 3 hour balloons and waited for the gun.

Gun went and I got into a nice rhythm, my heart rate kind of spiked early but by about 5k I was cruising and settling in. Then disaster struck. We went into the Phoenix park and the road goes from wide to narrow, with high kerbs and islands etc. I got clipped by a dickhead behind me and went over - cut my leg, my hand, my elbow. Fucker gets up and essentially runs over me - had a hairy back too the prick - shouted after him about it. Thought I was done there and then. I got reefed up by two auld lads and they got me moving again. I was a bit shook and pissed off - came off the road for a piss at the side and had a word with myself. I could still run - just needed to block out the annoyance and discomfort. The upshot of that was I spent about 15 minutes chasing it - trying to get back to the 3 hour group, up the avenue in the park and then up the biggest hill on the route in Castleknock - I had planned no surges to keep my HR even but needs must. Caught up - and then got really into it for about 14km, was knocking off the miles, great pacer group, loving life. 

At about the 25/26k I made a bad decision - the road narrowed again. Feeling good, and not wanting to get clipped again, I decided to run in front of the pacers.  There was clear road but I stopped paying attention to the lads behind. I didn't realise but I started pushing a bit. I guess I pulled out a gap of about 45 second on them. I got to the last hill 34-36 - it's a 2km drag and then a short sharp hill (The Heartbreak Hill I told AshRed not to care about).  My hamstrings were gone at this stage - just didn't have it to push up the drag - by the time I got to the short sharp hill I had a little walking break. This was at 2.32 or so. I was convinced it was gone - you can see on Strava it was my slowest km of the race by about 40 seconds. Luckily the cavalry arrived - the pacers where like, "Get back on the fucking train". I did. That uphill has an equally nice downhill - so I cruised the next 3km. The last 4 was just keeping moving. it wasn't a forgone conclusion by any means - but I stuck to the pacers. At 41km my kids were there with posters and all that. Gave me a huge lift, HUGE and I closed it out like a bullet. Was running 3.30 pace for the last 500m. I got it done.

What nobody explained to me before the race was that all of us in the 3 hour pacer bus are first time sub-3 guys. It seems so obvious, I'd never considered everyone else. I wasn't quite ready for the outpouring of emotion. We're the journeymen who got there - all the pints and gigs you say no too, all the 6am runs, all the lunches ate at your desk because you go out at lunchtime - wasn't expecting to be so emotional. Everyone was - hugs, tears and amazing chats with strangers. It was absolutely gross, disgusting male emotion (and 3 ladies) - but one of the most special 15-20 minutes I've ever had.

Thanks for all the words of encouragement, and posting your training plans etc on here. I'm a running magpie, so I've stolen every single tempo session for myself.

And now I'm going back to trails.     

 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:19:31 pm by Jean Girard »
Logged


emergency exit

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
    • X-Realms
Re: General Running Thread
October 28, 2024, 07:21:25 am
Had misty eyes reading your last paragraph, JG  what a beautiful ending to a grueling day!

Phenomenal race report and phenomenal running. Sub-3!!! I saw on Strava that it's been a while since you've raced a marathon and that this was your first time to do it in under 3 hours. That's absolutely incredible, mate, fair play, no question all your hard work and dedication and runs in ungodly hours/conditions have all paid off  ;D

When I checked your splits I did wonder what happened at 35/36 km (my guess was bathroom break), cheers for elaborating in here. Incredible how your turned that around again through sheer resilience and mental fortitude.

To still have the energy for a 3:30 sprint after 41.7 kilometers is MENTAL, well done. Hope you left that dickhead who clipped you in the dust on your way to the finish line! I have no time for folks like that; everyone's in this struggle together, there's no reason to be rude.

Anyway, congratulations again on an epic closing chapter to your road racing days. As I wrote on Strava, following your running has been really inspiring  :)
Logged

harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,115
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: General Running Thread
October 28, 2024, 11:41:44 am
Jean absolutely chuffed for you mate thats a fab effort you should be really proud of yourself esp after getting clipped and going over, thought he would at least have made sure you were ok considering it was his fault, how rude must have been a Manc 😊.

Great to hear that all the sub 3 guys and gals celebrated together afterwards, sounds like a great ending to a fantastic day for you.

Enjoy your well earned rest.
Logged

emergency exit

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
    • X-Realms
Re: General Running Thread
October 28, 2024, 02:52:55 pm
Ash, mate, you okay?
Logged

red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,855
  • J.F.T.97
Re: General Running Thread
October 28, 2024, 04:44:03 pm
That's amazing JG. I saw someone absolutely stack it in Hamburg (I think it was 2106) and I couldn't believe it. They bounced off the road.

Amazing to dust yourself off and run 2:58. I had a cough and couldn't manage parkrun.
Logged

Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Running Thread
Today at 07:50:24 am
Thanks a million, lads - it's sinking in now, but I'm still struggling to believe I got it done. It was defo more of an Istanbul than a Madrid, but they all count.  Hopefully will get back out today to try get some blood in my legs - I'm in way worse shape than after an ultra - groins, hams, quads still cooked.

Was hoping we'd have heard from our man in Co. Meath by now.... touch wood it went okay.

Logged

