2.58.25 - race report to follow later. Over. The. Moon. Wheels nearly came off between 34 and 36 - but Lazarused and got over the line. Mad day.
-> https://www.strava.com/activities/12756693017
Now for the Reds to put the cherry on top please. Hope AshbRed had a good day. (Not quite - but I'll take 2-2 given how that first half went)
So - where to start? Woke up this morning to a 93 sleep score - best of the week - and bursting to go for a poo. If you want anything before a race it's a great sleep and empty bowels. So to be honest, I had already won. Got the bus into town - wandered over to the bag drop. Went through a big warm up - which I rarely do - generally felt amazing. Took my place nestled just behind the 3 hour balloons and waited for the gun.
Gun went and I got into a nice rhythm, my heart rate kind of spiked early but by about 5k I was cruising and settling in. Then disaster struck. We went into the Phoenix park and the road goes from wide to narrow, with high kerbs and islands etc. I got clipped by a dickhead behind me and went over - cut my leg, my hand, my elbow. Fucker gets up and essentially runs over me - had a hairy back too the prick - shouted after him about it. Thought I was done there and then. I got reefed up by two auld lads and they got me moving again. I was a bit shook and pissed off - came off the road for a piss at the side and had a word with myself. I could still run - just needed to block out the annoyance and discomfort. The upshot of that was I spent about 15 minutes chasing it - trying to get back to the 3 hour group, up the avenue in the park and then up the biggest hill on the route in Castleknock - I had planned no surges to keep my HR even but needs must. Caught up - and then got really into it for about 14km, was knocking off the miles, great pacer group, loving life.
At about the 25/26k I made a bad decision - the road narrowed again. Feeling good, and not wanting to get clipped again, I decided to run in front of the pacers. There was clear road but I stopped paying attention to the lads behind. I didn't realise but I started pushing a bit. I guess I pulled out a gap of about 45 second on them. I got to the last hill 34-36 - it's a 2km drag and then a short sharp hill (The Heartbreak Hill I told AshRed not to care about). My hamstrings were gone at this stage - just didn't have it to push up the drag - by the time I got to the short sharp hill I had a little walking break. This was at 2.32 or so. I was convinced it was gone - you can see on Strava it was my slowest km of the race by about 40 seconds. Luckily the cavalry arrived - the pacers where like, "Get back on the fucking train". I did. That uphill has an equally nice downhill - so I cruised the next 3km. The last 4 was just keeping moving. it wasn't a forgone conclusion by any means - but I stuck to the pacers. At 41km my kids were there with posters and all that. Gave me a huge lift, HUGE and I closed it out like a bullet. Was running 3.30 pace for the last 500m. I got it done.
What nobody explained to me before the race was that all of us in the 3 hour pacer bus are first time sub-3 guys. It seems so obvious, I'd never considered everyone else. I wasn't quite ready for the outpouring of emotion. We're the journeymen who got there - all the pints and gigs you say no too, all the 6am runs, all the lunches ate at your desk because you go out at lunchtime - wasn't expecting to be so emotional. Everyone was - hugs, tears and amazing chats with strangers. It was absolutely gross, disgusting male emotion (and 3 ladies) - but one of the most special 15-20 minutes I've ever had.
Thanks for all the words of encouragement, and posting your training plans etc on here. I'm a running magpie, so I've stolen every single tempo session for myself.
And now I'm going back to trails.