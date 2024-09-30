Good luck this weekend Harry, time for the training to produce the goods!



Been getting back into the training routine this week and will have built back up to 60 miles by the end of the weekend. Ripped a decent track session last night doing quicker, shorter stuff than Im used to, with a mona Fartlek variant.



10 mins @ tempo pace (about 05:40 per mile), followed by 2* 90 secs off 90, 4* 60 secs off 60, 4* 30 secs off 30, 4*15 secs off 15, 5 mins @ tempo pace. Was strong through the longer reps, ticking off laps in 67 - 70 seconds, but youre meant to get quicker as they get shorter and after going way too hard on the 30s (200m - 215m) I was absolutely blowing on the 15s with quite the heart rate. As the off section is a float rather than proper recovery, it goes from comfortable and fun to desperate and horrid really quickly. Probably the type of speed session that will benefit the ability to recover after surges and tough sections of races.



Easy stuff for the weekend now.



