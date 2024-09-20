Guuuuuuys! WHAT THE FUCK!!! WHAT AN EPIC DAY.
I'm still buzzing and full of adrenaline!
It was my FASTEST RUN! I started way too fast, probably due to all excitement. I nearly panicked when I saw I was running a 4:40/km pace after the first few hundred meters (for reference again: my 10k PB pace is 5:12/km
).
But I was feeling good! So I thought: If there ever was a day to attempt my first sub 50 minute 10k...
I crossed the 5k mark in just over 24 minutes, and I felt like I could easily uphold this pace without tiring out for a good while still.
Only problem was: The 5k mark, according to my watch, happened quite a bit after I had completed the second of four loops. Had they measured the course incorrectly?
Long story short: I was able to sustain much of my pace, for the rest of the run, and at the end of my fourth loop, as I saw the finish line looming, I charged into a full fucking sprint that felt absolutely GLORIOUS
I finished the race with an average pace of 4:53/km
which is the fastest I've ever ran across this distance.
The distance, however, is a conundrum: My Apple Watch recorded 8.83km (and so did my colleague's Garmin), which I think is realistic.
There is no way that was a full 10k.
Especially considering that my finishing time came in at 43:09
which is nearly 10 minutes
under my 10k PB of 52:02
, set only last week
My officially recorded finishing time was actually even 42:58,6
, according to the Triathlon's timekeepers.
I'll take it
This was certainly one of the most amazing events I've ever participated in.
Can't wait to sign up for my next race! Here's my Strava
if anyone wants to see some pictures and the super cool finishers medal they handed out.
(I completely forgot there's a game on today and just saw the current score the day just keeps getting better!)