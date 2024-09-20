Well done EE - and definitely sign up for the race. Itll get you even more motivated (although you already are!), and gives you something to aim for.Now that Ive stiffened up but sitting smugly on my couch Ill bore you with some more details. It was chilly this morning and we were held at the start line like disobedient Grand National hordes for about 10-15 minutes after the supposed start time because some car had been parked and left on the route near the 5 mile mark! Actually before that, I woke up with the back feeling a bit stiff. Applied and liberal amount of Deep Heat and pooped a couple of Nurofen and once I got going it seemed ok.First mile was slow with the busy crowds, 9 minutes dead. After that it spread out a bit and I got into quite a good rhythm. Couple of early hills were climbed without too many issues and got to mile 5 and saw my TMS kilt which is always good.Next phase of the race is an out and back with a couple of steep climbs and I managed to get over both easily enough while a few around me struggled. Crossed halfway at 57.10 and was feeling alright but Im always wary about getting too cocky so kept plodding at a consistent pace.Last 4 miles or so was just a case of keeping it going. Never had the voice in my head telling me to stop, saw my family again just after 10 miles. At about 11 I saw the 1.55 pacers up ahead and without being silly about it aimed to chase them down. Last half mile or so is in a park, the finish line was a bit further than I thought but I was able to up the pace, overtook the packers on the last bend with a 200m to go sign and cracked onFinished in 1.54.13. Second half in 57.04. Miles 12 and 13 in 8.28 and 8.26 which were my second and third fastest of the race. My Strava said I did 13.36 miles.Crowds were a little down on last years I thought but still good in parts. Saw quite a few people I knew on the route which kept the motivation up. Few bands along the route which was good too.All in all, really enjoyed it. Have run it 6 times and this was my favourite. Still the only Half Ive done so aim for next year is to sign up for another one and have a crack and going a bit quicker. Although last time I Aimee for that I signed up for Reading and Covid hit so apologies in advance.Sorry to bore anyone reading this, my family dont want to hear about it any more.