Hopefully you’ll feel good on the day Nick; listen to the warning signs if you’re really not feeling in a state to tackle that distance though, as much as you wouldn’t want to pull out.



Taken it easy this week, got a few early morning runs in and did one double day, with the latter being on a treadmill older than the hotel and probably never calibrated. So maybe I did about 4 miles, who knows. All been easy running though. Home tomorrow, 20*1 minute Kenyan Fartlek, inspired by reading the ‘Running with the Kenyans’ book whilst on holiday. Easy long on Sunday, then I start with a new coach and having my plans dictated to me from Monday. Met a few people through the county call up and am moving clubs to one where I’ll have a group to properly train with and an actual coach giving me specific plans, which I’ve not had for some time now.



Running with the Kenyans was a good read, worth having a look at. The basic premise is that a lapsed club runner who showed good promise in his youth before being at Uni got in the way moves to Kenya with his family for 6 months to try and understand the secret to how the Kenyans seem naturally so good. The outcome won’t surprise anyone but suffice to say there’s plenty of reasons why Kenya is the home of distance running.



I won’t spoil anything further either, but the author went from a 38 min 10k and 03:20 marathon to a 35 min 10k and 02:55 marathon from 6 months in Kenya then about 6 more months of training in that style after returning to the UK. Definitely fired me up in wanting to tackle a marathon. New York sounds an incredible one to do. Looking at the qualification for that and Boston though, you have to be excellent to get a non-charity place.