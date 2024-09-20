Hopefully youll feel good on the day Nick; listen to the warning signs if youre really not feeling in a state to tackle that distance though, as much as you wouldnt want to pull out.



Taken it easy this week, got a few early morning runs in and did one double day, with the latter being on a treadmill older than the hotel and probably never calibrated. So maybe I did about 4 miles, who knows. All been easy running though. Home tomorrow, 20*1 minute Kenyan Fartlek, inspired by reading the Running with the Kenyans book whilst on holiday. Easy long on Sunday, then I start with a new coach and having my plans dictated to me from Monday. Met a few people through the county call up and am moving clubs to one where Ill have a group to properly train with and an actual coach giving me specific plans, which Ive not had for some time now.



Running with the Kenyans was a good read, worth having a look at. The basic premise is that a lapsed club runner who showed good promise in his youth before being at Uni got in the way moves to Kenya with his family for 6 months to try and understand the secret to how the Kenyans seem naturally so good. The outcome wont surprise anyone but suffice to say theres plenty of reasons why Kenya is the home of distance running.



I wont spoil anything further either, but the author went from a 38 min 10k and 03:20 marathon to a 35 min 10k and 02:55 marathon from 6 months in Kenya then about 6 more months of training in that style after returning to the UK. Definitely fired me up in wanting to tackle a marathon. New York sounds an incredible one to do. Looking at the qualification for that and Boston though, you have to be excellent to get a non-charity place.