Well done EE - whatever the exact distance, sounds like you smashed it!



Well done DS - nothing more rewarding than an early holiday run, relaxation and a well earned lunchtime beer!



Did my last bigger run before my Half next week. Just 7.5 miles as winding down. Tan it all but found it a struggle and without meaning too, I got progressively slower as I went round. If you remember how Dean Macey used to look by the time he got to the last even if the Decathlon, thats how I feel at the moment. Both knees are quite sore, I had a real stiffness at the base of my spine I could t shift and it felt like that was then affecting my right hamstring too.



Just meant by pace dropped from about 8.30 a mile for the first 3, to 9 minute miles for the last 3, I just had no momentum.



Only a week to go - cant really do too much now. Am I best just to rest up? Dont think a physio can do much for me at this stage (a vet would be the kindest option) think I should just pop some painkillers and push through next week.



Whats the best thing to do nutrition wise in the build up? After a few healthy weeks Ive fallen off the wagon a bit so need to make sure Im doing the right things this week to give myself the best chance of doing alright.