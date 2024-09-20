« previous next »
General Running Thread

emergency exit

Re: General Running Thread
September 20, 2024, 07:50:53 am
Quote from: paulrazor on September 19, 2024, 03:47:39 pm
plenty of water down you

take it easy

If you aren't well leave it, dont try to be a hero

Cheers, mate. Feeling much better already, thankfully. More resting today and I should be fine for tomorrow.

Now the mental fortification begins: I'm feeling slightly anxious about the fact that I've done all my training runs on my own and in relative peace, but there will be close to 1300 other participants at the race tomorrow. No idea how that will impact me to be honest, even if I've been telling myself to "just focus on myself and run my own race" ;D
paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
September 20, 2024, 08:11:28 am
The crowd will pull you along

Maybe focus on someone you want to keep up with

Good luck with it

As I said dont be a hero if you dont think you are well enough, you are not Hulk Hogan or Rocky Balboa and putting yourself on the shelf for a week or longer isnt worth it

I had to pull out of a 10k in the summer with an injury, I would say race day could have been the first day I could have gone back after an injury but I just sold the entry for half price
emergency exit

Re: General Running Thread
September 20, 2024, 09:17:03 am
Ta!

No excuses though. Our company is the co-sponsor of this Triathlon, which is celebrating its debut here in Basel.

I'm filling in for our CEO who had to drop out, and my boss is part of my relay team (he's taking over the 3km swim)  ;D

However, by now I feel experienced enough to know how to pace my 10k run and what to expect realistically.

My PB is 52:02 (from last Sunday on tomorrow's race track). Aim for tomorrow:

- Dream: Sub 50:00  ;D

- A target: 53:00  :D

- B target: 55:00  :)

Not gonna force anything, just see how I feel after the first few KMs and take it from there.
paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
September 20, 2024, 10:09:25 am
Good lad, build a rhythm up and see how it goes
Jean Girard

Re: General Running Thread
September 20, 2024, 12:59:03 pm
Quote from: emergency exit on September 20, 2024, 09:17:03 am
Ta!

No excuses though. Our company is the co-sponsor of this Triathlon, which is celebrating its debut here in Basel.

I'm filling in for our CEO who had to drop out, and my boss is part of my relay team (he's taking over the 3km swim)  ;D

However, by now I feel experienced enough to know how to pace my 10k run and what to expect realistically.

My PB is 52:02 (from last Sunday on tomorrow's race track). Aim for tomorrow:

- Dream: Sub 50:00  ;D

- A target: 53:00  :D

- B target: 55:00  :)

Not gonna force anything, just see how I feel after the first few KMs and take it from there.

Best of luck dude!

It's 4 laps, right? Lap 1 will be a melee with that many people. Be careful not to trip.  Enjoy it. Reckon you'll surprise yourself with how much faster you can go in a race. Good strategy anyway - get into the race and then go with whatever way you are feeling - if it's looking like a good day, go for it.
 
Looking forward to hearing the race report.
harryc

Re: General Running Thread
September 20, 2024, 03:28:39 pm
Good luck exit with the 10k the rest should mean you are ready to go.

Final long run for me this morning 19 miles with 10 at marathon pace. Found it actually quite hard going on the legs, hopefully thats just accumulated marathon training fatigue as HR at no point got into threshold.
16 days of taper now and I think I need it ☺️
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
September 21, 2024, 11:58:07 am
Good luck today EE, its a lot of people so early doors might be just about maintaining and not getting too boxed in.

I have a time in mind youll achieve but will share it once we know how the race panned out!

Had 5 days off with slight ankle issue. 30 mins easy in the pool this morning and it feels fine, so tomorrow Ill be up before the Cypriot sun gets too mental, doing an easy 8 miles. Due to the injury Ive swapped weeks about, next week with a mix of treadmill and early mornings Ill do maybe 30 miles total, then straight into a block of training for my December 10k once Im back.
AshbourneRed

Re: General Running Thread
September 21, 2024, 02:23:37 pm
Hope it goes / went well for you today EE, looking forward to the report. Keep at it now even though the event that got you out running is done.

Dublin half marathon on tomorrow and I didnt get a ticket so a light run for me after our game this evening and then a long run tomorrow, aiming for 28km.
emergency exit

Re: General Running Thread
September 21, 2024, 04:17:16 pm
Guuuuuuys! WHAT THE FUCK!!! WHAT AN EPIC DAY.

I'm still buzzing and full of adrenaline!

It was my FASTEST RUN! I started way too fast, probably due to all excitement. I nearly panicked when I saw I was running a 4:40/km pace after the first few hundred meters (for reference again: my 10k PB pace is 5:12/km).

But I was feeling good! So I thought: If there ever was a day to attempt my first sub 50 minute 10k...

I crossed the 5k mark in just over 24 minutes, and I felt like I could easily uphold this pace without tiring out for a good while still.

Only problem was: The 5k mark, according to my watch, happened quite a bit after I had completed the second of four loops. Had they measured the course incorrectly?

Long story short: I was able to sustain much of my pace, for the rest of the run, and at the end of my fourth loop, as I saw the finish line looming, I charged into a full fucking sprint that felt absolutely GLORIOUS  ;D

I finished the race with an average pace of 4:53/km  which is the fastest I've ever ran across this distance.

The distance, however, is a conundrum: My Apple Watch recorded 8.83km (and so did my colleague's Garmin), which I think is realistic.

There is no way that was a full 10k.

Especially considering that my finishing time came in at 43:09   which is nearly 10 minutes under my 10k PB of 52:02, set only last week ;D

My officially recorded finishing time was actually even 42:58,6, according to the Triathlon's timekeepers.

I'll take it  ;D This was certainly one of the most amazing events I've ever participated in.

Can't wait to sign up for my next race!  ;D

Here's my Strava if anyone wants to see some pictures and the super cool finishers medal they handed out.

(I completely forgot there's a game on today and just saw the current score  the day just keeps getting better!)
Jean Girard

Re: General Running Thread
September 21, 2024, 05:49:34 pm
One of the best and most satisfying races reports I've ever read. Told you you'd surprise yourself!! Well done, delighted for you. Welcome to having the run bug.
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
September 21, 2024, 06:15:42 pm
Fantastic EE, buzzing for you. I had you down for a ~49:40 10km, clipping a good 15 seconds off your pace due to race conditions and the adrenaline it brings.

On the distance, hard to say. Was it Swiss Athletics affiliated, as youd imagine theyd do an accurate course measurement beforehand? And the GPS is tough to trust in a fairly tight area where theres hundreds of other devices looking for connection too, etc.

Regardless, phenomenal running, well done.
red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
September 21, 2024, 08:37:48 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 21, 2024, 06:15:42 pm
Fantastic EE, buzzing for you. I had you down for a ~49:40 10km, clipping a good 15 seconds off your pace due to race conditions and the adrenaline it brings.

On the distance, hard to say. Was it Swiss Athletics affiliated, as youd imagine theyd do an accurate course measurement beforehand? And the GPS is tough to trust in a fairly tight area where theres hundreds of other devices looking for connection too, etc.

Regardless, phenomenal running, well done.

I take your point. But the distances usually come in over distance not over 1km short.

Taking nothing from you EE, sounds you had a great race and in great shape.

You should sign yourself up for another 10k.  Look for something late October early November near you.
AshbourneRed

Re: General Running Thread
September 21, 2024, 10:28:22 pm
Such a good report EE, delighted for you! Great times too, I know its frustrating when the distance on the watch doesnt match up, happens at one of the park runs I do. Did your watch say how many steps you did during the run? Might give a rough indication of distance covered.

Good news for the morning, got a last minute bib for the Dublin half. Got a text as I was putting the runners on to head out for a run this evening. Did a light 5km and then home to get a few carbs in.
paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
September 21, 2024, 10:44:47 pm
Well done ee
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
September 22, 2024, 06:56:51 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 21, 2024, 08:37:48 pm
I take your point. But the distances usually come in over distance not over 1km short.

Taking nothing from you EE, sounds you had a great race and in great shape.

You should sign yourself up for another 10k.  Look for something late October early November near you.
Yeah its never over a km, granted. Usually a few hundred metres max.

Up early today to run the Protaras coastline for 7 miles in a nice little out and back. Threw 6*30 sec strides in just to get the legs used to turning over again. Ankle feeling fine, oddly I feel the run in my calves, perhaps because about 4 miles was on slightly slippy wooden boards so I may have been applying more downwards force for grip.

Now to the Sun lounger.

Crosby Nick

Re: General Running Thread
September 22, 2024, 10:57:10 am
Well done EE - whatever the exact distance, sounds like you smashed it!

Well done DS - nothing more rewarding than an early holiday run, relaxation and a well earned lunchtime beer!

Did my last bigger run before my Half next week. Just 7.5 miles as winding down. Tan it all but found it a struggle and without meaning too, I got progressively slower as I went round. If you remember how Dean Macey  used to look by the time he got to the last even if the Decathlon, thats how I feel at the moment. Both knees are quite sore, I had a real stiffness at the base of my spine I could t shift and it felt like that was then affecting my right hamstring too.

Just meant by pace dropped from about 8.30 a mile for the first 3, to 9 minute miles for the last 3, I just had no momentum.

Only a week to go - cant really do too much now. Am I best just to rest up? Dont think a physio can do much for me at this stage (a vet would be the kindest option)think I should just pop some painkillers and push through next week.

Whats the best thing to do nutrition wise in the build up? After a few healthy weeks Ive fallen off the wagon a bit so need to make sure Im doing the right things this week to give myself the best chance of doing alright.
harryc

Re: General Running Thread
September 22, 2024, 04:23:31 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 22, 2024, 10:57:10 am
Well done EE - whatever the exact distance, sounds like you smashed it!

Well done DS - nothing more rewarding than an early holiday run, relaxation and a well earned lunchtime beer!

Did my last bigger run before my Half next week. Just 7.5 miles as winding down. Tan it all but found it a struggle and without meaning too, I got progressively slower as I went round. If you remember how Dean Macey  used to look by the time he got to the last even if the Decathlon, thats how I feel at the moment. Both knees are quite sore, I had a real stiffness at the base of my spine I could t shift and it felt like that was then affecting my right hamstring too.

Just meant by pace dropped from about 8.30 a mile for the first 3, to 9 minute miles for the last 3, I just had no momentum.

Only a week to go - cant really do too much now. Am I best just to rest up? Dont think a physio can do much for me at this stage (a vet would be the kindest option)think I should just pop some painkillers and push through next week.

Whats the best thing to do nutrition wise in the build up? After a few healthy weeks Ive fallen off the wagon a bit so need to make sure Im doing the right things this week to give myself the best chance of doing alright.

Looks like you are fatigued, just taper down this week with short easy runs and maybe one quick session if you are up to it like 1 min on and off.
You will be amazed how quickly you recover with an easy week.
Nutrition wise for a half marathon you dont really need to do anything, maybe just carb load night before with pasta or pizza and make sure you are hydrated.

Well done EE you must be well pleased with the outcome.
red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
September 22, 2024, 04:34:48 pm
Soggy slow 8 miles today.
emergency exit

Re: General Running Thread
September 22, 2024, 06:24:52 pm
Thanks for the lovely feedback lads! All the advice I received in here since I started my training 8 weeks ago has been fantastic. This thread is simply a great and invaluable runners hub  :)

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 21, 2024, 06:15:42 pm
Fantastic EE, buzzing for you. I had you down for a ~49:40 10km, clipping a good 15 seconds off your pace due to race conditions and the adrenaline it brings.

On the distance, hard to say. Was it Swiss Athletics affiliated, as youd imagine theyd do an accurate course measurement beforehand? And the GPS is tough to trust in a fairly tight area where theres hundreds of other devices looking for connection too, etc.

Regardless, phenomenal running, well done.

Cheers, boss. Thinking about it now, I am reasonably confident that I would have achieved the full 10k in a sub 50 time.

When I hit 8.83km (finish line) I was at 42:58, so I would have still had 7 minutes left to run the missing 1.2km. With my last three splits being 4:49, 5:05, and 4:36, there's no way I would have let that slip on that final 1.2km  ;D

It's a moot point, and I really don't mind. As I said, it just felt like an absolutely wonderful outing all around that certainly left me elated.

And as some of you had hinted, the crowd and the competitive surround really does give you an incredible push  I just never really fathomed how big of a push that could be!

I'm not sure if Swiss Athletics were involved, but I know it was an official Swiss Triathlon event where the elites could collect points toward whatever (national? international?) qualifiers they go through.
paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 03:18:40 pm
That is a great pace alright

I went out at lunch there, varied my run slightly, last week a bit disappointed not to break 100 mins for a 10 mile, I missed it by exactly 2 seconds

Today I changed the route, it was downhill around the 3 mile mark but it got very hilly around 5 miles in, the route was also 600 metres longer.

1 hour 39 and 43 seconds

Felt easy up to last 2 miles but ok

Only bug bear now, didnt have the hot water on long enough so didnt have a nice hot shower after. Feel a bit sniffly now, hopefully the soup will sort me out
AshbourneRed

Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 05:42:41 pm
10km for me this evening before our game. Weather is awful but just gotta go out and get it done.

Half marathon was a bit more difficult than the previous weeks on Sunday. More hills and the legs were a bit heavier going into it so felt it in the second half. Slower pace than the previous week but wasnt concerned about that on Sunday.

Myself and a few friends have registered for the Dingle half marathon in Kerry next year. Supposed to be a lovely scenic route and a great weekend out afterwards. Sold out in a few hours today so already something to look forward to for next year. 
Jean Girard

Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 07:56:42 pm
Did my run as the school run/commute today - out before the pissings of rain thankfully. Do not envy either of you going out later. Fair play doing 10 miles in that Paul. Horrible out.

Quote from: AshbourneRed on Yesterday at 05:42:41 pm
Myself and a few friends have registered for the Dingle half marathon in Kerry next year.

Can't recommend that race highly enough. Did the marathon a few years ago. It's an absolute stunner.

Where are you up to now distance-wise?

Got the Ecotrail 30km in Wicklow myself this weekend. Signed Mrs Girard up for it for Christmas to stop the complaints about my own escapades. Running it with her to make sure she makes it round - over 1200m of elevation, Bray head and over the 2 Sugarloafs and back - it'll be a run/hike I reckon, more of a fun day out - I'm not racing.  Looking forward to a pint - not had one in weeks. Hoping to do back to back 30kms Friday and Saturday. Then only one more big long one before tapering.

Think we have Nick doing his half this weekend too? Are you the following week Harry?
harryc

Re: General Running Thread
Today at 08:25:30 am
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 07:56:42 pm
Did my run as the school run/commute today - out before the pissings of rain thankfully. Do not envy either of you going out later. Fair play doing 10 miles in that Paul. Horrible out.

Can't recommend that race highly enough. Did the marathon a few years ago. It's an absolute stunner.

Where are you up to now distance-wise?

Got the Ecotrail 30km in Wicklow myself this weekend. Signed Mrs Girard up for it for Christmas to stop the complaints about my own escapades. Running it with her to make sure she makes it round - over 1200m of elevation, Bray head and over the 2 Sugarloafs and back - it'll be a run/hike I reckon, more of a fun day out - I'm not racing.  Looking forward to a pint - not had one in weeks. Hoping to do back to back 30kms Friday and Saturday. Then only one more big long one before tapering.

Think we have Nick doing his half this weekend too? Are you the following week Harry?

Thats right 6th October.

Had a bit of an injury scare on Monday calf tightened up so have decided to take a few days off and started the strength training again, at least I wont lose any fitness during the taper.
Fingers crossed nothing too serious.
paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
Today at 08:35:51 am
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 07:56:42 pm
Did my run as the school run/commute today - out before the pissings of rain thankfully. Do not envy either of you going out later. Fair play doing 10 miles in that Paul. Horrible out.


It was actually fine when I was out, I beat the bad weather, I didnt have a drop of rain.

I had an extra layer on which sometimes means I am quite sniffly after, not having a hot shower after wasnt nice, battled a sniffle ever since but hopefully getting over the worst of it now. No training today I would imagine.

