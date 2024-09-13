Ran for Cheshire at the Inter Counties today, 10km in 32:46, so similarly to my 5k a few weeks back, not a great chunk off but still off my target time of 32:30.



(...)

Great running this weekend, everyone, loved reading up on all your experiences and exploitsIncredible, DS! I seem to remember the Olympic marathon runners in Paris cross the 10k mark at somewhere slightly above 30 minutes. Obviously they still had another 32km to go thereafter, but I find it awe-inspiring that you can match the pace of the best long distance runners in the world across approximately 10k!As far my own running this weekend, things started off on completely the wrong foot but ultimately had a very pleasing (and unexpected) outcome.With my Triathlon relay race only a week away (5 days now), due to family and work commitments, I had one sole chance to test out the race course this Sunday morning.However, I was out the night before (which I hardly do anymore) for my best mate's 40th birthday, where I enjoyed more than a few G&Ts (which I definitely don't do anymore). Caught myself halfway through the evening and switched to water. But I definitely felt a bit queasy when I showed up at the race track the following morning, after a short and uncomfortable sleep. (Thankfully there was a public toilet right at the start of the track.)The race track is 4 loops of 2.5km each. My plan was to do 2-3 laps at an easy to medium pace, just to get a feel for it. For some reason, I started faster than anticipated - and just kept it up. After 2 laps, I had recorded my fastest 5k. I told myself I'll do one more lap and then call it a day. But at the end of the 3rd lap, I was still feeling good, so I thought fuck it and just went for the final lap. I ended up completing the full 10k at a new personal best of 52:02 (5:12/km pace)I live about 10km away from the race track. Since I still felt in decent shape at this point, I figured I could continue with a cooldown run and head towards home. After about 1km (so 11km total now), I felt really good again, so picked up the pace again.I ended up running halfway home and clocked in a total distance of 15.26km (furthest I've ever ran!) at a total time of 1h23m. And I was surprised to see my average pace across the 15km hadn't even dropped by that much (5:29/km). And I felt like I still had quite a bit left in the tank.So, once my race is through, I'm definitely setting my sights on completing my first half-marathon(And now I'm wondering if I should fuel up on some G&Ts on the eve before the race