Re: General Running Thread
August 21, 2024, 05:39:53 am
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on August 20, 2024, 09:20:22 pm
Yeah that's a good shout actually. Should probably give myself a bit more time to stretch it pre run.
JG is very likely right; did you ever do prolonged physio after the op and spend a few months doing prescribed exercises? If not its almost certainly an imbalance thats natural after such a procedure. Still to this day I havent quite addressed hamstring and knee strength issues I still have 5 years post ACL surgery; its something Ive committed to doing once my next race is out the way. My physio called me out on my lack of strength and stability work at my last appointment.

Up early today to get my recovery plod out the way before work. Last nights session was okay. 7*5 mins of 75 seconds in a progressive manner. Didnt quite achieve each being quicker than the last (a few in the middle were bang on the same) but the effort was there on a windy circuit with a bit of a climb, so Ill take it. Basically just one more session now before my race next week, and with that only being 5 days out from the race, Im half of the mind to avoid it and Bank the recovery instead.
Re: General Running Thread
August 22, 2024, 11:04:15 am
The stiffness in my back has been there since Sunday and only just easing up a bit. Was due a run yesterday but postponed it. Im going to go today and see how it feels. Any tips for loosening up stiffness at the base of the spine?
Re: General Running Thread
August 22, 2024, 01:15:46 pm
Hello, fairly new runner here :wave and I would count myself lucky to receive some advice from the more seasoned folks in here.

I'm 40 years old, and running has never been my sport per se  I'm more of a bouldering afficionado and go to the gym about twice a week. But I've always been decentish at running. As in: I've always felt comfortable enough to go for a spontenous light jog at any point in my life, I just never really went more than once or twice per year.

But now, my relationship with running has become slightly more serious: The company I work for is co-hosting the first Triathlon in our city, and  long story short  our CEO had to cancel his participation and I will be taking his place on September 21.

Fortunately, I will be part of a relay team, meaning two other colleagues will be taking over the swimming and cycling, respectively, and I "only" need to complete the 10k run at the very end.

I had never consciously ran a distance of 10k before, so I figured I should give it some tries before race day. I've started going for regular runs and with more intent: I got a new pair of running shoes, a watch to track my runs, and I started timing myself.

I've since done a 10k run on each of the last three Sundays, seeing slight improvements each time, from about 57 mins on my first attempt (I was STOKED to get in under 1 hour) down to 53:33 on my most recent one. I've also been feling less "dead" at the end of each successive run, which is obviously great to keep my motivation going  :D

With all of that being said, I have some questions on the best way to go forward:

- "Run slower to run faster"  I see this all over social media. Is this really a thing? With my 10k race on the horizon, would I benefit from doing my next run at a markedly slower pace but for a longer distance? My last run was 10k with a 5:22 pace, so would it make sense to attempt something like 14-15k at a 6:00-6:30 pace?

- At what distance should I be looking at bringing water and gels along? I've felt comfortable enough to run 10k without any refueling so far. If I were to prolong my distance and running time to those 14-15k, should I be thinking of getting a running vest and fuel already? What about lubes etc.? Or does that only make sense from half-marathon distances onwards?

- Any good experiences with parkruns? I've heard a lot of good things about them and I saw there is one reasonably close to me every Saturday morning.

- Any other general advice for someone new to the sport?  :)

Thanks in advance!
Re: General Running Thread
August 22, 2024, 01:54:35 pm
Back into a running kick now for the past 18 months. Haven't taken a watch or tightly tracked distances, but I'm doing either ~13K or ~16K (depending on my schedule) 5-6 days out of every week.

Anyway, think it's time for me to get a new watch. I used an old Timex Ironman for years, but I lost this watch a while ago. Anyone have a Garmin recommendation (entry level or just above entry level)? (Part of me wants to get Suunto, but I have a Garmin Montana GPS for hunting and the programs are already installed on my MacBook; so I think keeping with the Garmin brand makes sense.)
Re: General Running Thread
August 22, 2024, 02:01:22 pm
Sounds like you are well in the game. I have done 100s of 10ks and would do wel lto get to 53.33

Gels would be a thing to get used to stomach wise, I believe initially you will get a dicky tummy

10k is fine without fluid depending on the heat

One tip I got when marathon training was to use dextro tablets, just keeps the sugar level up https://www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/products/255353214

costs only a quid

You can maybe carry stuff like skittles, jaffa cakes, jelly beans etc but it can be hard to eat them when running and makes it a bit harder to breathe at times

Re: General Running Thread
August 22, 2024, 04:48:56 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on August 22, 2024, 01:54:35 pm
Back into a running kick now for the past 18 months. Haven't taken a watch or tightly tracked distances, but I'm doing either ~13K or ~16K (depending on my schedule) 5-6 days out of every week.

Anyway, think it's time for me to get a new watch. I used an old Timex Ironman for years, but I lost this watch a while ago. Anyone have a Garmin recommendation (entry level or just above entry level)? (Part of me wants to get Suunto, but I have a Garmin Montana GPS for hunting and the programs are already installed on my MacBook; so I think keeping with the Garmin brand makes sense.)

I have a Garmin vivoactive 3 and I find it perfect. Have it a good few years and use it for running and golfing. Probably going to upgrade to vivoactive 5 soon purely because the battery is fading a bit on my current one. Has loads of features I dont use but has all the basic stuff I want for runs anyway.
Re: General Running Thread
August 22, 2024, 04:56:28 pm
Quote from: emergency exit on August 22, 2024, 01:15:46 pm
Hello, fairly new runner here :wave and I would count myself lucky to receive some advice from the more seasoned folks in here.

I'm 40 years old, and running has never been my sport per se  I'm more of a bouldering afficionado and go to the gym about twice a week. But I've always been decentish at running. As in: I've always felt comfortable enough to go for a spontenous light jog at any point in my life, I just never really went more than once or twice per year.

But now, my relationship with running has become slightly more serious: The company I work for is co-hosting the first Triathlon in our city, and  long story short  our CEO had to cancel his participation and I will be taking his place on September 21.

Fortunately, I will be part of a relay team, meaning two other colleagues will be taking over the swimming and cycling, respectively, and I "only" need to complete the 10k run at the very end.

I had never consciously ran a distance of 10k before, so I figured I should give it some tries before race day. I've started going for regular runs and with more intent: I got a new pair of running shoes, a watch to track my runs, and I started timing myself.

I've since done a 10k run on each of the last three Sundays, seeing slight improvements each time, from about 57 mins on my first attempt (I was STOKED to get in under 1 hour) down to 53:33 on my most recent one. I've also been feling less "dead" at the end of each successive run, which is obviously great to keep my motivation going  :D

With all of that being said, I have some questions on the best way to go forward:

- "Run slower to run faster"  I see this all over social media. Is this really a thing? With my 10k race on the horizon, would I benefit from doing my next run at a markedly slower pace but for a longer distance? My last run was 10k with a 5:22 pace, so would it make sense to attempt something like 14-15k at a 6:00-6:30 pace?

- At what distance should I be looking at bringing water and gels along? I've felt comfortable enough to run 10k without any refueling so far. If I were to prolong my distance and running time to those 14-15k, should I be thinking of getting a running vest and fuel already? What about lubes etc.? Or does that only make sense from half-marathon distances onwards?

- Any good experiences with parkruns? I've heard a lot of good things about them and I saw there is one reasonably close to me every Saturday morning.

- Any other general advice for someone new to the sport?  :)

Thanks in advance!

Doing some slow, longer runs will help build your stamina so when it comes to the 10k youll be able to keep your pace better. Theres loads of good videos on YouTube with tips. Other training to do would be some interval training so youd be doing some splits at a pace quicker than your 10k pace.

Depending on heat, Id never really bring any water with me on a 10k more because I cant be bothered carrying it. Gels, if you were doing up to 15k Id take one with me once I had eaten and drank enough fluids before the run.
Re: General Running Thread
August 22, 2024, 07:04:05 pm
Quote from: emergency exit on August 22, 2024, 01:15:46 pm
Thanks in advance!

Hill training to build leg strength and extending your distance once a week (to a certain plateau, obviously). On a longer run, run for ten minutes and rest for one minute. You'll be able to go farther and avoid injury from overtaxing yourself. Tips I picked up over the years from reading and they served me well when I did races, etc.
Re: General Running Thread
August 22, 2024, 07:05:08 pm
Quote from: AshbourneRed on August 22, 2024, 04:48:56 pm
I have a Garmin vivoactive 3 and I find it perfect. Have it a good few years and use it for running and golfing. Probably going to upgrade to vivoactive 5 soon purely because the battery is fading a bit on my current one. Has loads of features I dont use but has all the basic stuff I want for runs anyway.

Cheers mate.
Re: General Running Thread
August 22, 2024, 07:29:32 pm
Great to see more posters in here getting the miles in. Emergency Exit, Ashbourne Red has given you some good advice, always some experienced runners in here to help.

Im nearly at the end of the first taper week, with my target race Friday next week. Actually had a 10km planned today but switched it to a rest day as Im knackered. Will get the miles in tomorrow, then Im pacing a parkrun on Saturday (looking forward to it, doing sub-20 which I tend to find always has some really committed runners who are desperate to break that barrier, so are really joyous if they do) with the regular easy long on Sunday.

After weeks and weeks of 75+ miles a week, this week Ive dropped to 50, next week to 30 and also has two rest days.

People have been laughing at Jakob Ingebrigtsens carrot farming analogy, but I think it makes a lot of sense. I dont actually know whether Im fit enough to hit my goals of 15:30 in the 5k and 32:45 in the 10k this year. Ive been almost too tired with the heavy training block, high mileage and increased sessions to actually take a second to feel where Im at, fitness wise. I am definitively fitter than Ive ever been, Ive been more diligent with strength work (still far from perfect) but until I do a race and go all out I wont know. The biggest indicator is just that in my clubs Tuesday night sessions, its intervals around a 1km circuit and I now just about manage to hang on to the back of the quickest group, whereas not too long ago I was leading the middle pack, or in a bit of a lone position between the two. Not scientific or even measurable but its boosted my confidence.
Re: General Running Thread
August 22, 2024, 10:09:53 pm
Some great advice from Ashbourne red.

Depending on when you're running the 10k, youd benefit from running more than the distance once or twice and giving yourself a "down" week before the race .

By that I mean running 7 or 8k at a relaxed pace. Gels and water, again unless it's unreasonably warm there's no real need to train with them as come race day the most youd need is maybe a cup or two of water at 5k if you feel like you need it
Re: General Running Thread
August 23, 2024, 07:20:43 am
Thanks for all the advice, lads  exactly what I was hoping for  :)

Quote from: AshbourneRed on August 22, 2024, 04:56:28 pm
Doing some slow, longer runs will help build your stamina so when it comes to the 10k youll be able to keep your pace better. Theres loads of good videos on YouTube with tips. Other training to do would be some interval training so youd be doing some splits at a pace quicker than your 10k pace.

I actually tried this yesterday evening. I wanted to run farther than my usual 10k, so I went really slow in the beginning and gradually upped the tempo. I ended up doing 14.28 km in about 1h23m (Strava tells me that's a 5:53 pace  where my last 10k pace was 5:22.)

I didn't have any fuel on me, but I was able to drink some water at two fountains along the course. Felt pretty good afterwards.

Quote from: Kopenhagen on August 22, 2024, 07:04:05 pm
Hill training to build leg strength and extending your distance once a week (to a certain plateau, obviously). On a longer run, run for ten minutes and rest for one minute. You'll be able to go farther and avoid injury from overtaxing yourself. Tips I picked up over the years from reading and they served me well when I did races, etc.

This sounds like great advice, I'll definitely give this a shot. Cheers  :)

Quote from: paulrazor on August 22, 2024, 02:01:22 pm
One tip I got when marathon training was to use dextro tablets, just keeps the sugar level up https://www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/products/255353214

costs only a quid

You can maybe carry stuff like skittles, jaffa cakes, jelly beans etc but it can be hard to eat them when running and makes it a bit harder to breathe at times

Cheers, mate. I'm actually not in the UK so I'm not familiar with most of the products you mention  ;D But I'm sure I can find something suitable herabouts. I'll do some research.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on August 22, 2024, 10:09:53 pm
Depending on when you're running the 10k, youd benefit from running more than the distance once or twice and giving yourself a "down" week before the race .

By that I mean running 7 or 8k at a relaxed pace. Gels and water, again unless it's unreasonably warm there's no real need to train with them as come race day the most youd need is maybe a cup or two of water at 5k if you feel like you need it

My 10k race is on September 21, so in about 1 month from now. My training so far has been: one 6.5k (my standard jogging route), 3x 10k, and one 14k. Planning on doing another 10k with a work colleague on Sunday who's also participating in the race  :)

I've been okay without any fuel at all during my 10k runs, but I was glad to come across a fountain with drinking water yesterday during my 14k run (farthest I've ever ran).

Going 7-8k at a relaxed pace sounds like a really good idea. Is that what you'd commonly refer to as a recovery run? I guess that would entail making a conscious effort to keep my heartrate down? I've been mostly in Zone 4 with all of my runs so far, and I keep hearing people mention Zone 2 training...

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 22, 2024, 07:29:32 pm
People have been laughing at Jakob Ingebrigtsens carrot farming analogy, but I think it makes a lot of sense. I dont actually know whether Im fit enough to hit my goals of 15:30 in the 5k and 32:45 in the 10k this year.

Those times sound absolutely mental to me, mate, fair play  ;D
Re: General Running Thread
August 23, 2024, 09:16:17 pm
Loads of good advice above.

Quote from: emergency exit on August 23, 2024, 07:20:43 am

Going 7-8k at a relaxed pace sounds like a really good idea. Is that what you'd commonly refer to as a recovery run? I guess that would entail making a conscious effort to keep my heartrate down? I've been mostly in Zone 4 with all of my runs so far, and I keep hearing people mention Zone 2 training...

Those times sound absolutely mental to me, mate, fair play  ;D

There are a couple of issues with doing all your training in Zone 4 and 5.  It's a shortcut to an injury or burning out - we've all started out making that mistake too - I spent probably 2 and half of my first 4 years of running in a cycle of legging it and being injured.

DS posted a sample of his 70m week if you go back a couple of pages - it's fairly good example of a balanced training week - as daunting as it looks to most of us in here. Not advocating you do a 70 mile week - you can scale it up or down to your mileage and ability. But you'll notice in his just how much of his running is easy running for him - probably at least 75% of what is in that week is comfortable. Then he has key runs, intervals or parts of runs, throughout his his week. The advantage of all the easy running is you can really go for it in those harder sessions, but then recover properly before the next one in between them. Every session then is quality and has a reason. But that's where the fitness gains come - during the recovery parts in low zones.

I try stick to a 80/20 as a guide for myself (but I'm still learning about this stuff too so take with a large pinch of salt).

Zone 1 - some people call this the endurance zone. Personally I do warm ups and recovery runs in this zone. It's everything up to about 125bpm for me. A slow trot

Zone 2 is a fairly broad zone - for most people in here it would extend from 128bpm to 152bpm. This is the zone to build your aerobic base - your fitness essentially, so most of your running should be done here. All the things you need for good running, muscle, increased blood vessels, strength, burning fat efficiently (honestly zone 2 is the best zone to lose weight) - it can all be built here without leaving this zone. This should be where you live. You can build up a decent head of steam in here too given how generous a zone it is - it's not boring running.  You should be able to sing a song in this zone.

Zone 3 - Is a tempo zone. It's a little faster than easy running but not knackering. I usually do some of this as part of my bog standard long runs, or I'll tag a few kms at the end of an easy run.  The carrot farmer Norwegian lads are obsessed with this zone apparently.

Your lactate threshold is usually in Zone 4. Mine is about 168bpm or so. Lactic acid is all that junk that builds in your muscles and makes you feel heavy legged (there's more to it than that but...)  Your lactate threshold is the point in which your body is creating lactic acid faster than it can clear it.  When you are training in zone 4 you should be there for a specific reason - and usually that reason is to try improve that threshold - that's building fatigue resistance for running fast in races.  You cant do that zone all the time, the benefit would be lost, the gain comes during the recovery and easy runs.

Zone 5 then is for shorter intervals. That's where you'll get faster, build your anaerobic system and work the opposite end of your VO2max.

For me roughly 80% of my time is spent in low zone 1, 2 and low zone 3.
The 20% will be in the other 2 zones and high zone 3.

 
Re: General Running Thread
August 23, 2024, 09:28:57 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 22, 2024, 11:04:15 am
The stiffness in my back has been there since Sunday and only just easing up a bit. Was due a run yesterday but postponed it. Im going to go today and see how it feels. Any tips for loosening up stiffness at the base of the spine?


Meant to say during the week Nick, you'll need to strengthen your core. Sore back running, is bad posture, which is a weak core red flag. Some planks a few times a week will sort you out
Re: General Running Thread
August 23, 2024, 09:40:07 pm
Quote from: emergency exit on August 23, 2024, 07:20:43 am


Going 7-8k at a relaxed pace sounds like a really good idea. Is that what you'd commonly refer to as a recovery run? I guess that would entail making a conscious effort to keep my heartrate down? I've been mostly in Zone 4 with all of my runs so far, and I keep hearing people mention Zone 2 training...

Those times sound absolutely mental to me, mate, fair play  ;D

I would not get too obsessed with Zone 2 running, have you done a max HR test in a lab? otherwise you dont really know your correct zones. Just make sure you can breathe out of your nose and dont feel out of breath for most of your runs.
The other issue is the run 80% of your runs in zone 2, this is all based on elite athletes who are running 80-100 miles a week hence running 20% of that volume quick makes sense. But mere mortals who are running maybe 20-30 miles a week thats just 4-6 miles. Meaning you will end up being a very fit but relatively slow runner.

Looks like you can easily run the 10k and need to start adding some speed sessions like 800m or 1k repeats if you want to build your top end speed.

Keep it up.



Re: General Running Thread
August 23, 2024, 10:06:29 pm
Quote from: harryc on August 23, 2024, 09:40:07 pm
I would not get too obsessed with Zone 2 running, have you done a max HR test in a lab? otherwise you dont really know your correct
The other issue is the run 80% of your runs in zone 2, this is all based on elite athletes who are running 80-100 miles a week hence running 20% of that volume quick makes sense. But mere mortals who are running maybe 20-30 miles a week thats just 4-6 miles. Meaning you will end up being a very fit but relatively slow runner.

Probably better to listen to Harry and not me tbf  :lmao I'm turning into an awful nerd and a bore!
Re: General Running Thread
August 24, 2024, 07:23:32 am
JG, great description of heart rate zones and their benefits. I think weve all flogged ourselves silly at the beginning of becoming runners and paid the price.

Just having my porridge before I pace parkrun on a surprisingly hilly and undulating course given its in an actual park. This is kind of my last run resembling anything with an effort to it, as my usual group session on Tuesday will probably be a reduced one given Fridays race. I was due to do 5*1k today after the pacing, but some slight hip soreness means Im sticking just to the pacing with some easy mileage after. Im as fit as Ill be able to get one week out, so trying to be sensible and not overload the sessions so close to the final curtain.
Re: General Running Thread
August 24, 2024, 02:01:15 pm
GPS was not my mate with this mornings pacing duties, so I had to go off feel. When we went through the 1km marker at 03:48 I knew I had to dial it back. Ultimately I kept a pack of about 6 around me, that started much bigger with people dying off. One thing that was amazing was a lady in the V50 category running a 19:48! Absolutely incredible running, I looked it up on Runbritain afterwards and it would put her in the top 50 in the UK this year for that age category.

Finished thoroughly drenched but took people through in 19:51, a bit quick overall and not as even as I usually like to do it, but it became clear when our pack was isolated from those behind that it was better to keep the pace rather than drop off at the death just to get closer to 20.
Re: General Running Thread
August 24, 2024, 08:35:48 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on August 23, 2024, 09:16:17 pm
There are a couple of issues with doing all your training in Zone 4 and 5.  It's a shortcut to an injury or burning out - we've all started out making that mistake too - I spent probably 2 and half of my first 4 years of running in a cycle of legging it and being injured.

(...)

I try stick to a 80/20 as a guide for myself (but I'm still learning about this stuff too so take with a large pinch of salt).

(...)

For me roughly 80% of my time is spent in low zone 1, 2 and low zone 3.
The 20% will be in the other 2 zones and high zone 3.

Thank you so much for this thorough overview/explanation mate, this is great information for me to take in at this stage.
Quote from: harryc on August 23, 2024, 09:40:07 pm

I would not get too obsessed with Zone 2 running, have you done a max HR test in a lab? otherwise you dont really know your correct zones. Just make sure you can breathe out of your nose and dont feel out of breath for most of your runs.
The other issue is the run 80% of your runs in zone 2, this is all based on elite athletes who are running 80-100 miles a week hence running 20% of that volume quick makes sense. But mere mortals who are running maybe 20-30 miles a week thats just 4-6 miles. Meaning you will end up being a very fit but relatively slow runner.

Looks like you can easily run the 10k and need to start adding some speed sessions like 800m or 1k repeats if you want to build your top end speed.

Keep it up.

Excellent, thanks mate! Yeah, the 10k runs feel very straightforward to me now, if anything, I'd like to get a bit faster at them.

I was thinking of doing some sort of interval training tomorrow morning, but I'm not quite sure what the best way is to go about it. For instance, do I go by time or by distance?

I was thinking of doing something like this:

- 10 min warm-up at easy pace
- 4 min fast / 1 min slow
- 4 min fast / 1 min slow
- 3 min fast / 2 min slow
- 3 min fast / 2 min slow
- 3 min fast / 2 min slow
- 3 min fast / 2 min slow
- 4 min fast / 1 min slow
- 4 min fast / 11 min slow cooldown

For a total of 50 minutes running.

Would something like that work/be sensible?
Re: General Running Thread
August 24, 2024, 09:54:06 pm
Quote from: emergency exit on August 24, 2024, 08:35:48 pm
Thank you so much for this thorough overview/explanation mate, this is great information for me to take in at this stage.
Excellent, thanks mate! Yeah, the 10k runs feel very straightforward to me now, if anything, I'd like to get a bit faster at them.

I was thinking of doing some sort of interval training tomorrow morning, but I'm not quite sure what the best way is to go about it. For instance, do I go by time or by distance?

I was thinking of doing something like this:

- 10 min warm-up at easy pace
- 4 min fast / 1 min slow
- 4 min fast / 1 min slow
- 3 min fast / 2 min slow
- 3 min fast / 2 min slow
- 3 min fast / 2 min slow
- 3 min fast / 2 min slow
- 4 min fast / 1 min slow
- 4 min fast / 11 min slow cooldown

For a total of 50 minutes running.

Would something like that work/be sensible?

That would work doesnt make any difference if you run by time or distance.

Only thing I would suggest is if you have not done intervals before dont prescribe the length of the slow rep.
Take as long as you need to get your HR down ready for the next fast rep.

As you do them more regularly you can then reduce the time of the slow repeat.


All the best.
Re: General Running Thread
August 25, 2024, 11:50:32 am
Quote from: harryc on August 24, 2024, 09:54:06 pm
That would work doesnt make any difference if you run by time or distance.

Only thing I would suggest is if you have not done intervals before dont prescribe the length of the slow rep.
Take as long as you need to get your HR down ready for the next fast rep.

As you do them more regularly you can then reduce the time of the slow repeat.

All the best.

Cheers, mate. I tried it out this morning and I think it went quite well!

This is what I did:

(For reference, my fastest 10k avg. pace so far was 5:22)

10 minute warm-up at 7:00 pace

2x 4 minute tempo at 4:40 pace / 1 minute recovery at 9:00 pace

4x 3 minute tempo at 4:40 pace / 2 minute recovery at 9:30 pace

1x 4 minute tempo at 4:50 pace / 1 minute recovery at 9:30 pace

5 minute cooldown at 7:00 pace

I didn't feel too exhausted at the end so I might try to do a few more repeats next time. The total running distance came in at about 8.5km in the end.
Re: General Running Thread
August 25, 2024, 12:45:55 pm
Good sign that you still had something in the tank after a session primed at quicker than your 10k pb, EE. Good work.
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 07:30:43 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 25, 2024, 12:45:55 pm
Good sign that you still had something in the tank after a session primed at quicker than your 10k pb, EE. Good work.

Cheers! I really appreciate all the advice I've been receiving in here :-)
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 11:31:44 am
8 miles yesterday, running somewhere new for the first time helps keep the boredom at bay a bit.
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 12:02:18 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:31:44 am
8 miles yesterday, running somewhere new for the first time helps keep the boredom at bay a bit.
Yeah it definitely does

Unfortunately the runs I go on are dull from my house, just up and down dual carriage ways

Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 12:58:11 pm
At least once a fortnight Ill drive somewhere to run, even if only 29 minutes away. I live on a small estate in a rural village, so although its nice running down the lanes and past the fields etc, it gets samey very quickly, because there is literally only two loop options to me for anything less than 8 miles, which is the distance of the nearest town.

Being in a club gives some variety as I do a track session most weeks and a horrific road session thats often so tiring you dont care where you are.

Just today Ive done my usual 6.5 mile loop for the 300th time in the past year. This does not make me the local legend on Strava somehow. Must be someone who runs it daily.
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 01:22:15 pm
Blessed in Dublin. Got great running all over the city. Great parks, great coastline, lots of variety. I'd love a few more massive hills on my side of the city - but otherwise I can change it up to get what I need pretty much at will.

Double long runs for me over the weekend. 27km with a gradual progression through it to race pace. Then a fucker of a half marathon last night after the match - 10km of steady rolling hills, followed by 10km at 10 secs below 3hr pace. Held it pretty well actually - was chuffed, wrecked after it though.  Easier week this week in the plan.

Trying to get the go-codes to do that half marathon Ashbourne Red was talking about in 3 weeks. Having kids and all their interests, on top of your own, on weekends is a pain in the arse for spontaneity.  Planning 3 weeks in advance still counts as spontaneous behaviour I hope.   
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 02:10:56 pm
JG, insane smashing almost 50km out across two days, outstanding work. I only did 65km total last week on the first taper week. Awesome session too. I find the toughest and most rewarding sessions to be long runs with and effort element to them, and you basically did a 10km then pretty much a 41:00 10km straight after - awesome work.

Sounds like you could easily bring the times down on the lower distance stuff.
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 03:02:10 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:10:56 pm
JG, insane smashing almost 50km out across two days, outstanding work. I only did 65km total last week on the first taper week. Awesome session too. I find the toughest and most rewarding sessions to be long runs with and effort element to them, and you basically did a 10km then pretty much a 41:00 10km straight after - awesome work.

Sounds like you could easily bring the times down on the lower distance stuff.

This is all new ground for me. Never been fast. Think it's all the slow running earlier in the year for that ultra, my endurance just feels a level up on 2019 (which was last time I tried go quick). We'll see how the next 9 weeks go. Cheers for the encouragement! Looking forward to seeing how you go later in the week.

Great to see you being so structured too EE btw. I was not that disciplined at the beginning.
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 09:11:17 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 01:22:15 pm
Blessed in Dublin. Got great running all over the city. Great parks, great coastline, lots of variety. I'd love a few more massive hills on my side of the city - but otherwise I can change it up to get what I need pretty much at will.

Double long runs for me over the weekend. 27km with a gradual progression through it to race pace. Then a fucker of a half marathon last night after the match - 10km of steady rolling hills, followed by 10km at 10 secs below 3hr pace. Held it pretty well actually - was chuffed, wrecked after it though.  Easier week this week in the plan.

Trying to get the go-codes to do that half marathon Ashbourne Red was talking about in 3 weeks. Having kids and all their interests, on top of your own, on weekends is a pain in the arse for spontaneity.  Planning 3 weeks in advance still counts as spontaneous behaviour I hope.   

Good going, and youre right about all the options in and around Dublin. Have time off work this week and I was going to go and do the Bray to Greystones and back but seen that the route is closed now which is a pity.

Got 20km done on my long run before the game on Sunday and felt good.
Re: General Running Thread
Yesterday at 09:27:29 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 21, 2024, 05:39:53 am
JG is very likely right; did you ever do prolonged physio after the op and spend a few months doing prescribed exercises? If not its almost certainly an imbalance thats natural after such a procedure. Still to this day I havent quite addressed hamstring and knee strength issues I still have 5 years post ACL surgery; its something Ive committed to doing once my next race is out the way. My physio called me out on my lack of strength and stability work at my last appointment.
Yeah me pushing myself has bitten me on the arse a bit. Knee aching constantly. Taken 4 days off from running and it's not really eased up.

Itching to go for a run tomorrow just to keep at it, but I probably shouldn't. Will be calling the docs but suspect it'll just be physio that's advised.
Re: General Running Thread
Today at 07:38:28 am
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 03:02:10 pm
Great to see you being so structured too EE btw. I was not that disciplined at the beginning.

Thanks, mate! Just trying to take the advice in here very seriously.

Plus, I have a full-time job, and a kid at home, and go to the gym 2 times and bouldering 1-2 times  per week  so I'm pretty much forced to structure/plan everything out in advance ;D

My current plan is to alternate between interval runs, 10k runs, and slower longer runs in anticipation of my 10k race on September 21. And my ambitious target is to run a half-marathon by the end of the year.
