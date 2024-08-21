

Going 7-8k at a relaxed pace sounds like a really good idea. Is that what you'd commonly refer to as a recovery run? I guess that would entail making a conscious effort to keep my heartrate down? I've been mostly in Zone 4 with all of my runs so far, and I keep hearing people mention Zone 2 training...



Those times sound absolutely mental to me, mate, fair play



Loads of good advice above.There are a couple of issues with doing all your training in Zone 4 and 5. It's a shortcut to an injury or burning out - we've all started out making that mistake too - I spent probably 2 and half of my first 4 years of running in a cycle of legging it and being injured.DS posted a sample of his 70m week if you go back a couple of pages - it's fairly good example of a balanced training week - as daunting as it looks to most of us in here. Not advocating you do a 70 mile week - you can scale it up or down to your mileage and ability. But you'll notice in his just how much of his running is easy running for him - probably at least 75% of what is in that week is comfortable. Then he has key runs, intervals or parts of runs, throughout his his week. The advantage of all the easy running is you can really go for it in those harder sessions, but then recover properly before the next one in between them. Every session then is quality and has a reason. But that's where the fitness gains come - during the recovery parts in low zones.I try stick to a 80/20 as a guide for myself (but I'm still learning about this stuff too so take with a large pinch of salt).Zone 1 - some people call this the endurance zone. Personally I do warm ups and recovery runs in this zone. It's everything up to about 125bpm for me. A slow trotZone 2 is a fairly broad zone - for most people in here it would extend from 128bpm to 152bpm. This is the zone to build your aerobic base - your fitness essentially, so most of your running should be done here. All the things you need for good running, muscle, increased blood vessels, strength, burning fat efficiently (honestly zone 2 is the best zone to lose weight) - it can all be built here without leaving this zone. This should be where you live. You can build up a decent head of steam in here too given how generous a zone it is - it's not boring running. You should be able to sing a song in this zone.Zone 3 - Is a tempo zone. It's a little faster than easy running but not knackering. I usually do some of this as part of my bog standard long runs, or I'll tag a few kms at the end of an easy run. The carrot farmer Norwegian lads are obsessed with this zone apparently.Your lactate threshold is usually in Zone 4. Mine is about 168bpm or so. Lactic acid is all that junk that builds in your muscles and makes you feel heavy legged (there's more to it than that but...) Your lactate threshold is the point in which your body is creating lactic acid faster than it can clear it. When you are training in zone 4 you should be there for a specific reason - and usually that reason is to try improve that threshold - that's building fatigue resistance for running fast in races. You cant do that zone all the time, the benefit would be lost, the gain comes during the recovery and easy runs.Zone 5 then is for shorter intervals. That's where you'll get faster, build your anaerobic system and work the opposite end of your VO2max.For me roughly 80% of my time is spent in low zone 1, 2 and low zone 3.The 20% will be in the other 2 zones and high zone 3.