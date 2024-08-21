« previous next »
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19400 on: August 21, 2024, 05:39:53 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on August 20, 2024, 09:20:22 pm
Yeah that's a good shout actually. Should probably give myself a bit more time to stretch it pre run.
JG is very likely right; did you ever do prolonged physio after the op and spend a few months doing prescribed exercises? If not its almost certainly an imbalance thats natural after such a procedure. Still to this day I havent quite addressed hamstring and knee strength issues I still have 5 years post ACL surgery; its something Ive committed to doing once my next race is out the way. My physio called me out on my lack of strength and stability work at my last appointment.

Up early today to get my recovery plod out the way before work. Last nights session was okay. 7*5 mins of 75 seconds in a progressive manner. Didnt quite achieve each being quicker than the last (a few in the middle were bang on the same) but the effort was there on a windy circuit with a bit of a climb, so Ill take it. Basically just one more session now before my race next week, and with that only being 5 days out from the race, Im half of the mind to avoid it and Bank the recovery instead.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19401 on: Yesterday at 11:04:15 am »
The stiffness in my back has been there since Sunday and only just easing up a bit. Was due a run yesterday but postponed it. Im going to go today and see how it feels. Any tips for loosening up stiffness at the base of the spine?
Online emergency exit

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19402 on: Yesterday at 01:15:46 pm »
Hello, fairly new runner here :wave and I would count myself lucky to receive some advice from the more seasoned folks in here.

I'm 40 years old, and running has never been my sport per se  I'm more of a bouldering afficionado and go to the gym about twice a week. But I've always been decentish at running. As in: I've always felt comfortable enough to go for a spontenous light jog at any point in my life, I just never really went more than once or twice per year.

But now, my relationship with running has become slightly more serious: The company I work for is co-hosting the first Triathlon in our city, and  long story short  our CEO had to cancel his participation and I will be taking his place on September 21.

Fortunately, I will be part of a relay team, meaning two other colleagues will be taking over the swimming and cycling, respectively, and I "only" need to complete the 10k run at the very end.

I had never consciously ran a distance of 10k before, so I figured I should give it some tries before race day. I've started going for regular runs and with more intent: I got a new pair of running shoes, a watch to track my runs, and I started timing myself.

I've since done a 10k run on each of the last three Sundays, seeing slight improvements each time, from about 57 mins on my first attempt (I was STOKED to get in under 1 hour) down to 53:33 on my most recent one. I've also been feling less "dead" at the end of each successive run, which is obviously great to keep my motivation going  :D

With all of that being said, I have some questions on the best way to go forward:

- "Run slower to run faster"  I see this all over social media. Is this really a thing? With my 10k race on the horizon, would I benefit from doing my next run at a markedly slower pace but for a longer distance? My last run was 10k with a 5:22 pace, so would it make sense to attempt something like 14-15k at a 6:00-6:30 pace?

- At what distance should I be looking at bringing water and gels along? I've felt comfortable enough to run 10k without any refueling so far. If I were to prolong my distance and running time to those 14-15k, should I be thinking of getting a running vest and fuel already? What about lubes etc.? Or does that only make sense from half-marathon distances onwards?

- Any good experiences with parkruns? I've heard a lot of good things about them and I saw there is one reasonably close to me every Saturday morning.

- Any other general advice for someone new to the sport?  :)

Thanks in advance!
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19403 on: Yesterday at 01:54:35 pm »
Back into a running kick now for the past 18 months. Haven't taken a watch or tightly tracked distances, but I'm doing either ~13K or ~16K (depending on my schedule) 5-6 days out of every week.

Anyway, think it's time for me to get a new watch. I used an old Timex Ironman for years, but I lost this watch a while ago. Anyone have a Garmin recommendation (entry level or just above entry level)? (Part of me wants to get Suunto, but I have a Garmin Montana GPS for hunting and the programs are already installed on my MacBook; so I think keeping with the Garmin brand makes sense.)
Offline paulrazor

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19404 on: Yesterday at 02:01:22 pm »
Sounds like you are well in the game. I have done 100s of 10ks and would do wel lto get to 53.33

Gels would be a thing to get used to stomach wise, I believe initially you will get a dicky tummy

10k is fine without fluid depending on the heat

One tip I got when marathon training was to use dextro tablets, just keeps the sugar level up https://www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/products/255353214

costs only a quid

You can maybe carry stuff like skittles, jaffa cakes, jelly beans etc but it can be hard to eat them when running and makes it a bit harder to breathe at times

Offline AshbourneRed

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19405 on: Yesterday at 04:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 01:54:35 pm
Back into a running kick now for the past 18 months. Haven't taken a watch or tightly tracked distances, but I'm doing either ~13K or ~16K (depending on my schedule) 5-6 days out of every week.

Anyway, think it's time for me to get a new watch. I used an old Timex Ironman for years, but I lost this watch a while ago. Anyone have a Garmin recommendation (entry level or just above entry level)? (Part of me wants to get Suunto, but I have a Garmin Montana GPS for hunting and the programs are already installed on my MacBook; so I think keeping with the Garmin brand makes sense.)

I have a Garmin vivoactive 3 and I find it perfect. Have it a good few years and use it for running and golfing. Probably going to upgrade to vivoactive 5 soon purely because the battery is fading a bit on my current one. Has loads of features I dont use but has all the basic stuff I want for runs anyway.
Offline AshbourneRed

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19406 on: Yesterday at 04:56:28 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on Yesterday at 01:15:46 pm
Hello, fairly new runner here :wave and I would count myself lucky to receive some advice from the more seasoned folks in here.

I'm 40 years old, and running has never been my sport per se  I'm more of a bouldering afficionado and go to the gym about twice a week. But I've always been decentish at running. As in: I've always felt comfortable enough to go for a spontenous light jog at any point in my life, I just never really went more than once or twice per year.

But now, my relationship with running has become slightly more serious: The company I work for is co-hosting the first Triathlon in our city, and  long story short  our CEO had to cancel his participation and I will be taking his place on September 21.

Fortunately, I will be part of a relay team, meaning two other colleagues will be taking over the swimming and cycling, respectively, and I "only" need to complete the 10k run at the very end.

I had never consciously ran a distance of 10k before, so I figured I should give it some tries before race day. I've started going for regular runs and with more intent: I got a new pair of running shoes, a watch to track my runs, and I started timing myself.

I've since done a 10k run on each of the last three Sundays, seeing slight improvements each time, from about 57 mins on my first attempt (I was STOKED to get in under 1 hour) down to 53:33 on my most recent one. I've also been feling less "dead" at the end of each successive run, which is obviously great to keep my motivation going  :D

With all of that being said, I have some questions on the best way to go forward:

- "Run slower to run faster"  I see this all over social media. Is this really a thing? With my 10k race on the horizon, would I benefit from doing my next run at a markedly slower pace but for a longer distance? My last run was 10k with a 5:22 pace, so would it make sense to attempt something like 14-15k at a 6:00-6:30 pace?

- At what distance should I be looking at bringing water and gels along? I've felt comfortable enough to run 10k without any refueling so far. If I were to prolong my distance and running time to those 14-15k, should I be thinking of getting a running vest and fuel already? What about lubes etc.? Or does that only make sense from half-marathon distances onwards?

- Any good experiences with parkruns? I've heard a lot of good things about them and I saw there is one reasonably close to me every Saturday morning.

- Any other general advice for someone new to the sport?  :)

Thanks in advance!

Doing some slow, longer runs will help build your stamina so when it comes to the 10k youll be able to keep your pace better. Theres loads of good videos on YouTube with tips. Other training to do would be some interval training so youd be doing some splits at a pace quicker than your 10k pace.

Depending on heat, Id never really bring any water with me on a 10k more because I cant be bothered carrying it. Gels, if you were doing up to 15k Id take one with me once I had eaten and drank enough fluids before the run.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19407 on: Yesterday at 07:04:05 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on Yesterday at 01:15:46 pm
Thanks in advance!

Hill training to build leg strength and extending your distance once a week (to a certain plateau, obviously). On a longer run, run for ten minutes and rest for one minute. You'll be able to go farther and avoid injury from overtaxing yourself. Tips I picked up over the years from reading and they served me well when I did races, etc.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19408 on: Yesterday at 07:05:08 pm »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Yesterday at 04:48:56 pm
I have a Garmin vivoactive 3 and I find it perfect. Have it a good few years and use it for running and golfing. Probably going to upgrade to vivoactive 5 soon purely because the battery is fading a bit on my current one. Has loads of features I dont use but has all the basic stuff I want for runs anyway.

Cheers mate.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19409 on: Yesterday at 07:29:32 pm »
Great to see more posters in here getting the miles in. Emergency Exit, Ashbourne Red has given you some good advice, always some experienced runners in here to help.

Im nearly at the end of the first taper week, with my target race Friday next week. Actually had a 10km planned today but switched it to a rest day as Im knackered. Will get the miles in tomorrow, then Im pacing a parkrun on Saturday (looking forward to it, doing sub-20 which I tend to find always has some really committed runners who are desperate to break that barrier, so are really joyous if they do) with the regular easy long on Sunday.

After weeks and weeks of 75+ miles a week, this week Ive dropped to 50, next week to 30 and also has two rest days.

People have been laughing at Jakob Ingebrigtsens carrot farming analogy, but I think it makes a lot of sense. I dont actually know whether Im fit enough to hit my goals of 15:30 in the 5k and 32:45 in the 10k this year. Ive been almost too tired with the heavy training block, high mileage and increased sessions to actually take a second to feel where Im at, fitness wise. I am definitively fitter than Ive ever been, Ive been more diligent with strength work (still far from perfect) but until I do a race and go all out I wont know. The biggest indicator is just that in my clubs Tuesday night sessions, its intervals around a 1km circuit and I now just about manage to hang on to the back of the quickest group, whereas not too long ago I was leading the middle pack, or in a bit of a lone position between the two. Not scientific or even measurable but its boosted my confidence.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19410 on: Yesterday at 10:09:53 pm »
Some great advice from Ashbourne red.

Depending on when you're running the 10k, youd benefit from running more than the distance once or twice and giving yourself a "down" week before the race .

By that I mean running 7 or 8k at a relaxed pace. Gels and water, again unless it's unreasonably warm there's no real need to train with them as come race day the most youd need is maybe a cup or two of water at 5k if you feel like you need it
Online emergency exit

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19411 on: Today at 07:20:43 am »
Thanks for all the advice, lads  exactly what I was hoping for  :)

Quote from: AshbourneRed on Yesterday at 04:56:28 pm
Doing some slow, longer runs will help build your stamina so when it comes to the 10k youll be able to keep your pace better. Theres loads of good videos on YouTube with tips. Other training to do would be some interval training so youd be doing some splits at a pace quicker than your 10k pace.

I actually tried this yesterday evening. I wanted to run farther than my usual 10k, so I went really slow in the beginning and gradually upped the tempo. I ended up doing 14.28 km in about 1h23m (Strava tells me that's a 5:53 pace  where my last 10k pace was 5:22.)

I didn't have any fuel on me, but I was able to drink some water at two fountains along the course. Felt pretty good afterwards.

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:04:05 pm
Hill training to build leg strength and extending your distance once a week (to a certain plateau, obviously). On a longer run, run for ten minutes and rest for one minute. You'll be able to go farther and avoid injury from overtaxing yourself. Tips I picked up over the years from reading and they served me well when I did races, etc.

This sounds like great advice, I'll definitely give this a shot. Cheers  :)

Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:01:22 pm
One tip I got when marathon training was to use dextro tablets, just keeps the sugar level up https://www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/products/255353214

costs only a quid

You can maybe carry stuff like skittles, jaffa cakes, jelly beans etc but it can be hard to eat them when running and makes it a bit harder to breathe at times

Cheers, mate. I'm actually not in the UK so I'm not familiar with most of the products you mention  ;D But I'm sure I can find something suitable herabouts. I'll do some research.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 10:09:53 pm
Depending on when you're running the 10k, youd benefit from running more than the distance once or twice and giving yourself a "down" week before the race .

By that I mean running 7 or 8k at a relaxed pace. Gels and water, again unless it's unreasonably warm there's no real need to train with them as come race day the most youd need is maybe a cup or two of water at 5k if you feel like you need it

My 10k race is on September 21, so in about 1 month from now. My training so far has been: one 6.5k (my standard jogging route), 3x 10k, and one 14k. Planning on doing another 10k with a work colleague on Sunday who's also participating in the race  :)

I've been okay without any fuel at all during my 10k runs, but I was glad to come across a fountain with drinking water yesterday during my 14k run (farthest I've ever ran).

Going 7-8k at a relaxed pace sounds like a really good idea. Is that what you'd commonly refer to as a recovery run? I guess that would entail making a conscious effort to keep my heartrate down? I've been mostly in Zone 4 with all of my runs so far, and I keep hearing people mention Zone 2 training...

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:29:32 pm
People have been laughing at Jakob Ingebrigtsens carrot farming analogy, but I think it makes a lot of sense. I dont actually know whether Im fit enough to hit my goals of 15:30 in the 5k and 32:45 in the 10k this year.

Those times sound absolutely mental to me, mate, fair play  ;D
