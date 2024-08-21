Hello, fairly new runner hereand I would count myself lucky to receive some advice from the more seasoned folks in here.I'm 40 years old, and running has never been my sport per se  I'm more of a bouldering afficionado and go to the gym about twice a week. But I've always been decentish at running. As in: I've always felt comfortable enough to go for a spontenous light jog at any point in my life, I just never really went more than once or twice per year.But now, my relationship with running has become slightly more serious: The company I work for is co-hosting the first Triathlon in our city, and  long story short  our CEO had to cancel his participation and I will be taking his place on September 21.Fortunately, I will be part of a relay team, meaning two other colleagues will be taking over the swimming and cycling, respectively, and I "only" need to complete the 10k run at the very end.I had never consciously ran a distance of 10k before, so I figured I should give it some tries before race day. I've started going for regular runs and with more intent: I got a new pair of running shoes, a watch to track my runs, and I started timing myself.I've since done a 10k run on each of the last three Sundays, seeing slight improvements each time, from about 57 mins on my first attempt (I was STOKED to get in under 1 hour) down to 53:33 on my most recent one. I've also been feling less "dead" at the end of each successive run, which is obviously great to keep my motivation goingWith all of that being said, I have some questions on the best way to go forward:- "Run slower to run faster"  I see this all over social media. Is this really a thing? With my 10k race on the horizon, would I benefit from doing my next run at a markedly slower pace but for a longer distance? My last run was 10k with a 5:22 pace, so would it make sense to attempt something like 14-15k at a 6:00-6:30 pace?- At what distance should I be looking at bringing water and gels along? I've felt comfortable enough to run 10k without any refueling so far. If I were to prolong my distance and running time to those 14-15k, should I be thinking of getting a running vest and fuel already? What about lubes etc.? Or does that only make sense from half-marathon distances onwards?- Any good experiences with parkruns? I've heard a lot of good things about them and I saw there is one reasonably close to me every Saturday morning.- Any other general advice for someone new to the sport?Thanks in advance!