Hello, fairly new runner here
and I would count myself lucky to receive some advice from the more seasoned folks in here.
I'm 40 years old, and running has never been my sport per se I'm more of a bouldering afficionado and go to the gym about twice a week. But I've always been decentish at running. As in: I've always felt comfortable enough to go for a spontenous light jog at any point in my life, I just never really went more than once or twice per year.
But now, my relationship with running has become slightly more serious: The company I work for is co-hosting the first Triathlon in our city, and long story short our CEO had to cancel his participation and I will be taking his place on September 21.
Fortunately, I will be part of a relay team, meaning two other colleagues will be taking over the swimming and cycling, respectively, and I "only" need to complete the 10k run at the very end.
I had never consciously ran a distance of 10k before, so I figured I should give it some tries before race day. I've started going for regular runs and with more intent: I got a new pair of running shoes, a watch to track my runs, and I started timing myself.
I've since done a 10k run on each of the last three Sundays, seeing slight improvements each time, from about 57 mins on my first attempt (I was STOKED to get in under 1 hour) down to 53:33 on my most recent one. I've also been feling less "dead" at the end of each successive run, which is obviously great to keep my motivation going
With all of that being said, I have some questions on the best way to go forward:
- "Run slower to run faster" I see this all over social media. Is this really a thing? With my 10k race on the horizon, would I benefit from doing my next run at a markedly slower pace but for a longer distance? My last run was 10k with a 5:22 pace, so would it make sense to attempt something like 14-15k at a 6:00-6:30 pace?
- At what distance should I be looking at bringing water and gels along? I've felt comfortable enough to run 10k without any refueling so far. If I were to prolong my distance and running time to those 14-15k, should I be thinking of getting a running vest and fuel already? What about lubes etc.? Or does that only make sense from half-marathon distances onwards?
- Any good experiences with parkruns? I've heard a lot of good things about them and I saw there is one reasonably close to me every Saturday morning.
- Any other general advice for someone new to the sport?
Thanks in advance!