Author Topic: General Running Thread  (Read 830140 times)

Re: General Running Thread
« Reply #19400 on: Today at 05:39:53 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 09:20:22 pm
Yeah that's a good shout actually. Should probably give myself a bit more time to stretch it pre run.
JG is very likely right; did you ever do prolonged physio after the op and spend a few months doing prescribed exercises? If not its almost certainly an imbalance thats natural after such a procedure. Still to this day I havent quite addressed hamstring and knee strength issues I still have 5 years post ACL surgery; its something Ive committed to doing once my next race is out the way. My physio called me out on my lack of strength and stability work at my last appointment.

Up early today to get my recovery plod out the way before work. Last nights session was okay. 7*5 mins of 75 seconds in a progressive manner. Didnt quite achieve each being quicker than the last (a few in the middle were bang on the same) but the effort was there on a windy circuit with a bit of a climb, so Ill take it. Basically just one more session now before my race next week, and with that only being 5 days out from the race, Im half of the mind to avoid it and Bank the recovery instead.
