Been in an out of running due to the odd injury and poor motivation. Really need a goal to work towards.
Last month or so, I've been relatively consistent. Since the 13th July, I've ran 60KM, which is nothing like that bastard Sangria, but decent enough to start. Done a mix of 5 and 10Ks. Started at 24:46 5K with no fitness work other than 100K steps a week (and at least 10k steps a day) for the last 456 days and football every other Thursday. Got to a 22:21 5K last night. I really pushed it and struggled with the heat. Coupled with eating a hefty meal at 6pm - I thought 3 hours would be enough to get over it... it was not - I don't think it was a bad effort. Still nearly a minute slower than my PB set in March 2023 (21:36), but not a bad effort. Sub-20, my ultimate goal, still feels relatively unachievable, though.
The last week's been poor for runs. Got a consistent pain around my bum/hip which isn't going away. But I can't be arsed being sedentary.
Also think I need to stick at it at the gym. My knee feels miles better when I do strength work once a week (I have a broken left kneecap and tendonitis) and bin off chonging on the vapes/occasional smoke. Think the above would knock a good lump of time off after a few weeks. Probably could also do with shifting some weight. Was 84kg at 5'9". Sitting at around 81 now. Ideally like to get down to 77. Again, think that'd help. Reducing beer intake to once a week is helping loads. When I can do that consistently, it'll be about moderating it further.
If I can stick to all that, maybe I'll get down to around 21 minutes, but then I'll have to start working in the tempo/speed work. Not my cup of tea. I like long circular runs, rather than back and forth/laps. And my Garmin's all over the place with distance and pace. Any advice?
Also, if anyone overpronates (I had to go to the physio about it because mine's excessive), then I really recommend Saucony Tempus. Great shoes! Just wish New Balance still did the 860v11. They were my marathon shoe and I bloody loved them.