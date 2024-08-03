First proper long run this morning 19 miles with Lisbon marathon 8 weeks away. Surprisingly felt ok, just hate the thought of anything over 2.5hrs.



Nice run! Where are you going to go up to in your long runs? 21 miles? 23?11 weeks to Dublin. I'm at 16 miles - but trying to do double longs where I can. Planning on getting to 22/23 I think. I always like the idea of only having a parkrun and some change to worry about on the day. Time on feet doesn't bother me too much - I'd run all day. It's the speed workouts doing my head in at the moment - I dunno if I'm making enough progress with it. On my long run on Monday last I put in 2 x 4km blocks of 3 hour pace, held it fine - did one rep from 5k - 9k and the second one from 18k to 22k. I stayed well under 165bpm (that's feels sustainable, mostly zone 3) for rep 1, on the 2nd rep I crept up to 170bpm near the end (getting above threshold, well into my zone 4) - Worrying I'm going to run out of road in terms of building up the endurance to hold it for 5 times that. Starting to all feel a bit quixotic. Will give it a few more weeks and reassess. Knackering doing even 2.5 faster sessions a week - no idea how you do week in, week out it DS.Also, 2.31 - you have to run one at some stage!This is 100% my last road marathon - going back to trails next year and staying there.Been using the Novablast for this cycle btw - I like them, highest stack I've ever tried, the side walls help them not feel too unstable. Bouncy - but the bounce dulls after 200miles, but still plenty of life in them. Reckon I'll get 1200kms out of them. They are pretty nippy for the size of them too - been wondering about the Superblast. I have a cheaper pair of Dynablasts I rotate in and out too. Usually I'm into ground feel, but ran in Ghosts on the road for years until they've been recently ruined. Indestructible though, you could get 1000 miles out of them easily though.I run in Inov8s on the trails, no major bells and whistles, just seriously hard wearing shoes and very grippy. I like they have a new refurb shop now too - they'll trade your old shoes against new ones and upcycle or recycle the old ones. I like that level of environmental thought and not just naked capitalist profiteering. They've launched a pair of road shoes this week - interested to see the reviews and if they bring out nicer colours than the launch ones. Would sacrifice a little bit of comfort for conscience (maybe!)