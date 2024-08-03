Fair play, Jack that's a great start!



Nick 140m over 2 miles is a decent hill. On one like that it's like a car, put yourself in third and granny gear up. On a hill the key is to keep your effort even, smaller steps so you aren't reaching up and standing upright. Leaning into a hill will constrict your lungs and you'll be goosed after 2k. The standing upright bit is why mountain runners are obsessed with their core.



Aurelio, getting out the door is half the battle. I took up running to give up smoking 10 years ago. It's the single best decision I've ever made in my life. My biggest tip would be find somewhere you'd like to run. A forest, a beach, a nice park or trail somewhere nearby - and then just start slow and enjoy the air. It makes a huge difference, runs like that are great for your mental health too.



Off up the mountains in Louth today for me to take a break from road training. Been gagging for it all week. Expecting to have no hill legs though. Bought my wife an entry to a trail race for Christmas to try stop her complaints about how much I'm training. She's into the big hills now in her training. i've become her sherpa at this stage. Dropping kids to my sister and then carrying all her water and food up and down mountains. Can't complain.