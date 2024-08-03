Anyone ever run with a running pram before?
Bought one for when the little one is big enough and keen to hear experiences. Thankfully Ive already left speed in the past!
No, but a training partner often parkruns with a Nipper V30. Was about £250 but its pretty sturdy, steady, manoeuvreable and quick he says. He runs sub 20 with a pram and his two year old so Ill take his word for it.
The absolute best thing that could happen to running in this country would be for Kerr to match Hodgkinsons Gold tomorrow. Farah inspired the current generation and having two middle distance athletes, in their peak, with big social media followings, some hype and marketability as running gets more popular with casual runners can only be good for the growth of the sport.
What does surprise me - and this isnt knocking anyone - how few decent runners dont follow any sort of pro athletics or road running at all. It occurred to me several months back when I brought up the bubbling Kerr v Jakob rivalry and some good runners had, to a man, not heard of either of them and clearly didnt know what I was talking about. Keep in mind Jakob was an Olympic double
Champion and Kerr the world champion and Olympic bronze medallist at this stage. Get kids watching, push the big stars, get athletics more accessible to more people.