Fair play, Jack that's a great start!

Nick 140m over 2 miles is a decent hill. On one like that it's like a car, put yourself in third and granny gear up. On a hill the key is to keep your effort even, smaller steps so you aren't reaching up and standing upright. Leaning into a hill will constrict your lungs and you'll be goosed after 2k. The standing upright bit is why mountain runners are obsessed with their core.

Aurelio, getting out the door is half the battle. I took up running to give up smoking 10 years ago. It's the single best decision I've ever made in my life. My biggest tip would be find somewhere you'd like to run. A forest, a beach, a nice park or trail somewhere nearby - and then just start slow and enjoy the air. It makes a huge difference,  runs like that are great for your mental health too.

Off up the mountains in Louth today for me to take a break from road training. Been gagging for it all week. Expecting to have no hill legs though. Bought my wife an entry to a trail race for Christmas to try stop her complaints about how much I'm training. She's into the big hills now in her training. i've become her sherpa at this stage. Dropping kids to my sister and then carrying all her water and food up and down mountains. Can't complain.
Thank you both for the replies.

I'm definitely thinking about going and buying some running trainers and doing as you have advised. I reckon I can get my fitness back up with a bit of perseverance.

Been walking a lot more recently and I enjoy that. Isn't running just walking but a bit faster!?

I'll keep you posted.
« Reply #19362 on: August 5, 2024, 10:03:42 pm »
Anyone ever run with a running pram before?

Bought one for when the little one is big enough and keen to hear experiences. Thankfully Ive already left speed in the past!
No, but a training partner often parkruns with a Nipper V30. Was about £250 but its pretty sturdy, steady, manoeuvreable and quick he says. He runs sub 20 with a pram and his two year old so Ill take his word for it.

The absolute best thing that could happen to running in this country would be for Kerr to match Hodgkinsons Gold tomorrow. Farah inspired the current generation and having two middle distance athletes, in their peak, with big social media followings, some hype and marketability as running gets more popular with casual runners can only be good for the growth of the sport.

What does surprise me - and this isnt knocking anyone - how few decent runners dont follow any sort of pro athletics or road running at all. It occurred to me several months back when I brought up the bubbling Kerr v Jakob rivalry and some good runners had, to a man, not heard of either of them and clearly didnt know what I was talking about. Keep in mind Jakob was an Olympic double
Champion and Kerr the world champion and Olympic bronze medallist at this stage. Get kids watching, push the big stars, get athletics more accessible to more people.
Well, I got out there tonight and really enjoyed it.

I loosely based my first run on the Couch to 5k model. I was easy on myself physically and mentally which helped.

At one point I felt like shit, but my internal monologue of 'of course you do dude, this is new'  really helped.

Seeing the data on my Fit Bit and Strava really pleased me too and will help push me and keep me motivated!
Brilliant, well done mate. Good internal messaging too; of course you feel like shit its new and running is hard work.

I use the Stephen Scullion method and it helps. Right here, right now, can I cope with this level of discomfort. Not in 5 minutes, now. The answer is always yes.
Well done and keep coming back here, this thread is by and large a great corner of the internet. I'd say everyone is helpful and supportive.

There's also a Strava group https://strava.app.link/rsQqIEYkRLb

It's obviously not that easy to find who's who on there mind  ;)

Well done, glad you went out dude. Great attitude too. Just keep at it now, in a month you'll already notice a huge difference.
