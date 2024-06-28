« previous next »
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Running Thread
June 28, 2024, 12:44:37 pm
Near the end of week 3 of my plan. Body feels okay now but Ive had a few easy days. My sessions fell on the hot days and I couldnt really execute as Id wished because of the heat; heart rate got higher than it should and both sessions I found my pace dying even when the effort was kept the same. Brutal stuff.

10km tonight at a sedate pace, rest tomorrow then a race on Sunday. Then we go again the week after with the toughest week of the plan so far!

Cant tell if Im getting fitter or not yet, but week 5 is the rest week to allow the adaptation process, so well see following on from that.
Re: General Running Thread
June 29, 2024, 09:43:12 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  1, 2024, 10:04:40 am
10km Race yesterday - about 500 in the field and was happy with a 6th placed finish coming in at 34:09. Not a PB despite my training indicating it would be a good possibility, but even though the course was largely flat it was utterly dreadful for PBs. It was two laps of a pavement and wooded-area circuit, and in the woods it was as boggy as a cross country race. Just killed momentum and was so tough grinding through it. Was averaging 40 seconds slower per km through that area. The organisers did apologise afterwards for the state of it - wasnt a problem really for me, it happens, the weathers been awful - as a few had slipped in the mud and hurt themselves on the tight turns in the woods. Apparently its always been undulating but never so boggy in past years.

At around 7km I wanted to quit, but as I approached the second run through the wooded lap, I saw a bloke ahead of me that beats me at every parkrun and race Ive been to in the last year; always by a fairly small margin. I gritted in and promised myself he wasnt beating me unless I had to stop to vomit. I could see he was slowing in the mud and I closed the gap, then when a gap opened up I did cut across him a touch to get to a slightly drier area and overtook him. Climbing out of the woods back onto the road, I was dying from the exertion to get past him and could hear his footsteps behind me. Into the final stretch, I looked over my shoulder and he was maybe 10m behind, visibly dying but not slowing. I tried to find something to accelerate away and started to wretch, my stomach wanted to jettison the mornings porridge. Into the last 400m - still not having kicked despite usually kicking from 800m out - when I could see the finish line and the few guys ahead of me, I somehow managed to find something and kick, legs absolutely swimming in lactic, the bloke now on my shoulder, and burnt away from him with a final 400m in 01:11. Ive literally never had my legs so locked up in lactic acid but the sense of achievement was huge. Odd how we build these personal rivalries! He may beat me in every other race this year but I managed this one!

Horrible course, didnt feel strong at all but managed a good time kid off because of my fitness rather than actually feeling like I ran well. Sometimes racing is the best training. Got my home race with Chester 5 coming up then some undulating 10kms in Staffordshire and Shropshire soon so strength work is a must.

Absolutely love your race report. It's a tough place to go, not many can do it, uncomfortable an understatement. We'll done!
Re: General Running Thread
June 29, 2024, 11:33:18 am
Well in DS! Im reading this halfway through a run where Im meant to be doing the first few miles of my local half marathon to see if I fancy it again in September. Based on today, it doesnt feel a good idea! Is pretty hot though.
Re: General Running Thread
June 30, 2024, 09:33:27 pm
Nick, never good to try to convince yourself when the weather is as hot as it was this past week!

Surprisingly, albeit a lovely surprise, I won my race this morning, a 4-miler in 21:48. This sort of time would not win any of the regional or even local stuff near to me for that distance, but a fair few good local guys were at a different 10k, and this one is notorious for how brutally hilly it is.

Went off at a controlled pace, staying just behind the leading pack, with the first mile completely flat. Then, as the gradient increased, so did the tired legs. I dont love hills but Im fairly consistent with them and include hill work most weeks, so I slowly started to pick people off. Mile 2 is brutal, with 74m elevation and then it flattened out, before another 20m elevation. I had a brief word with myself on the latter parts of the climb, as it felt like I was running on empty, but I managed to grit in.

I settled into the front pack which was now just three of us, and the descent actually shocked me a bit, it was so, so steep that it didnt feel a good idea to just let gravity take you. By this point there had been more than 100m climb over less than 3 miles, so for there to then be around a 90m decline in less than a kilometre felt almost sheer. My calves were essentially breaks to stop me going over. Didnt love it.

I lost a bit of ground on the downhill but as we came into the flat and the last 1000m, I felt okay and knew I could start to wind it up a bit, so increased the pace, got onto the shoulder of the last two, stayed with them then as soon as we hit the last 200m, with the finish line in sight, I kicked hard for the line and broke away from the other two guys. Enjoyed it but what a brutal run. Ill take my first ever race win given its at the end of a heavy 55 mile week, no taper, no specified training for this type of run.
Re: General Running Thread
July 1, 2024, 08:25:12 am
Briiliant work

well done you
Re: General Running Thread
July 4, 2024, 11:10:16 am
I was on crutches 1 June for a week with sprained ligaments in my knee and my ankle got a knock too

Went back running just over a week ago. About 4 miles, gently eased myself in.

I have been doing other training too with weights as I have been trying to get weight off all year.

Managed some bike work last week too, Monday and tuesday this week I managed to get to 5.5 miles

Very little discomfort running, a little bit afterwards alright (I usually just ice pack it and use some voltarol) . Time is off too but that will come back.

am going back to football tonight so extra twisting and turning, hopefully I can get through it in one piece
Re: General Running Thread
July 5, 2024, 06:42:53 am
Hope football went well Paul, unfortunately thats the one for me that finishes me. Ever since knee surgery, as much as I love it I tend to stay away other than on rare occasions as my body cant take it.

Speaking of bodys being unable to take it, Im in the trenches now with this 10 week training block. Rolling off of last Sundays race, it was an easy run Monday, but then a hard session Tuesday, rest Wednesday and then yesterday I did 5 x 800m off 90 seconds followed by 5 x 200m off 60 seconds. The 800s were brutal and slowed badly in the middle. 200s were fine, I was fatigued but theyre over before they start to really hurt.

Just off out now for a slow 10km, then even though I travel to Spain early doors tomorrow, I need to fit in a 8 miler and a 12 miler tomorrow and Sunday. The long one will probably be treadmill with a film to be honest if its really hot there, as awful as that is.

Next week looks glorious. Drop from 56 miles to 36, an extra rest day and the only thing approaching a session is a tempo segment in the long run. Legs are ready for the rest badly.
Re: General Running Thread
July 5, 2024, 12:40:32 pm
some going mate, you are flying

Football was good, I did bottle one challenge and that is to be expected but other than that it went really well

Injury wise, late on I was clearing a corner and caught it right on my toe full force, it was throbbing for the remaining 15 mins or so

Got home, toe nail a little wobbly, blood under it, i washed it up and put a plaster on but the pain was so bad it must have been 2am before I nodded off, I ended up using some left over co codomol from a few weeks ago. Not good especially as I had to be up at 730

I might have to cut the whole nail off
Re: General Running Thread
July 15, 2024, 03:31:29 pm
Did a ten mile run there at lunch

Probably not the best thing after beer wine and pizza last night, shattered

Longest run since the marathon in 2016

took 1 hour 44 mins and 14 seconds
Re: General Running Thread
July 15, 2024, 08:01:14 pm
Good going Paul, ten miles always feels a slog. 

Had my recovery week, dropping from 50 to 28 miles and enjoying myself with the all inclusive and my first drink in quite some time. Allowed myself to just do some nice easy running around the coastal hills of Eastern Spain just south of the Pyrenees, and even though I ran 4 times, the shorter distances and the lack of double days and sessions brought me into feeling some life in my legs again.

Back in Blighty and at work today, double day out the way with a slow 5km this morning then 7.5 miles this PM at a decent clip taking just shy of 47 minutes. Legs feel good, breathing maybe a touch laboured in the last two miles.

Sessions this week are 6* 4 mins off 90 secs followed by 2* 2 mins, then an intervals session later in the week, rounded off with a hilly 5 mile race on Sunday thats a training opportunity as opposed to a race for me as such.
Re: General Running Thread
July 15, 2024, 09:37:54 pm
Nice work
Re: General Running Thread
Today at 03:16:58 pm
Just got talked into signing up for the Dublin marathon on 27th October. Dont know what Ive gotten myself in for but need to look up training plans now.
