Surprisingly, albeit a lovely surprise, I won my race this morning, a 4-miler in 21:48. This sort of time would not win any of the regional or even local stuff near to me for that distance, but a fair few good local guys were at a different 10k, and this one is notorious for how brutally hilly it is.



Went off at a controlled pace, staying just behind the leading pack, with the first mile completely flat. Then, as the gradient increased, so did the tired legs. I dont love hills but Im fairly consistent with them and include hill work most weeks, so I slowly started to pick people off. Mile 2 is brutal, with 74m elevation and then it flattened out, before another 20m elevation. I had a brief word with myself on the latter parts of the climb, as it felt like I was running on empty, but I managed to grit in.



I settled into the front pack which was now just three of us, and the descent actually shocked me a bit, it was so, so steep that it didnt feel a good idea to just let gravity take you. By this point there had been more than 100m climb over less than 3 miles, so for there to then be around a 90m decline in less than a kilometre felt almost sheer. My calves were essentially breaks to stop me going over. Didnt love it.



I lost a bit of ground on the downhill but as we came into the flat and the last 1000m, I felt okay and knew I could start to wind it up a bit, so increased the pace, got onto the shoulder of the last two, stayed with them then as soon as we hit the last 200m, with the finish line in sight, I kicked hard for the line and broke away from the other two guys. Enjoyed it but what a brutal run. Ill take my first ever race win given its at the end of a heavy 55 mile week, no taper, no specified training for this type of run.